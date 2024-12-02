German tourist mauled by suspected hammerhead shark off Phang-nga coast, leaving a 30 cm leg wound. Authorities launch drone patrols, raise warning signs, and ramp up safety measures as Thailand prepares for a busy tourist season.

Authorities in Phang-nga’s Takua Pa District have taken added precautions following a suspected shark attack on a German tourist last Friday. Fifty-seven-year-old Ms. Ele Maier emerged hobbling from the water after being bitten on the leg. Later, experts said they believe it to be the work of a hammerhead shark. She was later taken for emergency surgery at a hospital in Phuket. Afterwards, authorities launched drone patrols and are coordinating with marine agencies to ensure the safety of tourists at Nang Thong Beach in the Kukkak Subdistrict, where the scary incident occurred.

Authorities in Phang-nga province have reacted to a suspected shark attack last Friday. Officials have placed warning signs on a popular beach in the Takua Pa District of the southern province.

In short, it followed an incident where a German tourist suffered a serious bite to her leg. Fifty-seven-year-old Ms. Ele Maier rushed ashore with blood gushing from her leg. At this time, there is a strong probability that she was mauled by a hammerhead shark.

The location of the attack was Nang Thong Beach in the Kukkak Subdistrict of Takua Pa District.

German tourist bitten in shallow waters; swift response includes medical aid and emergency surgery

The German woman was swimming in waters about 1.5 meters deep offshore when she felt a sharp pain. Afterwards, other tourists on the busy beach helped her to get assistance as she hobbled to safety. Ms. Maier left a trail of blood, which horrified onlookers at the scene.

At length, the woman was found to have suffered a 30-centimetre cut to her leg. After that, she was taken to a local medical facility where first aid measures were applied. However, the middle-aged woman required surgery. Therefore, she was quickly taken to a large hospital in Phuket.

Following the attack, authorities reacted swiftly. Firstly, signage was raised on the beach in both Thai and English. It warned of “injurious and poisonous” sea animals.

At the same time, authorities flew drones over the sea near the beach. This was an attempt to identify the species involved in the attack. Certainly, from the bite marks on Ms. Maier’s leg, it was a creature with sharp teeth and wide jaws.

Thailand braces for high tourist season amid shark attack concerns and increased safety measures

The news of the shark attack comes as Thailand gears up for what already appears to be a busy high season for foreign tourists. In particular, the kingdom is welcoming more Western visitors in 2024 and consequently higher spenders staying longer.

Significantly, there is a history of shark attacks in southern Thailand, particularly in Phuket and adjacent provinces. However, the risk is slight, certainly not anything like that found, for instance, in Florida.

Experts were called in after Friday’s attack from the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Research and Development Center. They suggested that the attack was the work of a hammerhead shark.

Other shark attacks include a previous shark attack on a German tourist at the same beach in 2020.

The most serious incident in modern times occurred in January 2000 off Ko Phangan. This led to the death of a 35-year-old German tourist. Stephan Kahl suffered traumatic injuries from bites to the rear calf of his right leg and right hand in an attack that occurred while diving 160 meters offshore. The German passed away after being rescued on a beach, suffering severe blood loss from the wounds.

Indeed, this is not the first reported shark attack at Nang Thong Beach. In 2020, another German tourist was also bitten on the right leg. That attack occurred some six to seven meters from the beach.

Pensioner Hans-Peter Malten sensed the creature swimming nearby before it attacked. That was in the early hours of the morning, sometime after 7:15 a.m. The German tourist suffered another semi-circular gash approximately eight inches wide.

Previously, experts confirmed that it was almost certainly a shark attack. They suggested a bull shark, but it is quite difficult to confirm the species.

Notably, the police did not officially confirm a shark attack.

