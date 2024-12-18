Anti-corruption activist claims ฿30M death contract behind Prachin Buri politician’s murder. Allegations link former minister and high-profile figures to a political power struggle. Police probe intensifies, with the case now in the hands of the Crime Suppression Division.

A veteran anti-corruption campaigner on Wednesday claimed that there was a mastermind behind the murder of Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation assemblyman Chaimes Sitthisanitphong, or S.J. Tor, on December 11. Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, also known as ‘Genius,’ said he had spoken with the victim hours before his death. In turn, he alleged the existence of a ฿30 million death warrant or contract to kill the victim, orchestrated by a former politician.

On Wednesday, Mr. Atchariya stated that the person behind the crime, or the mastermind, was still at large. The news came on the same day National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet transferred the explosive case to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

It is understood that the motive for the murder was political — to thwart Mr. Chaimes’s efforts to have his wife elected as Provincial Administrative Organisation President. The mastermind, a former politician, reportedly coveted the role for himself.

On Thursday, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet approved the transfer of the murder investigation of the Prachin Buri politician to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD). Afterwards, the victim’s wife, Ms. S.C. Joy, was seen with senior officers and Mr. Atchariya in a symbolic handover.

Concerns grow over political motives behind the murder of Prachin Buri provincial organisation assemblyman

The move comes amidst rising concerns about the nature of the murder, which is linked to political jockeying for power in the province.

On the same day, criminal justice activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong made sensational claims about the murder. Mr. Atchariya is the Chairman of the Crime Victims’ Assistance Club. He is a highly respected campaigner against corruption, especially in provincial affairs.

Nicknamed ‘Genius’ by the public, Mr. Atchariya has often found himself at the wrong end of the law as he engages injustice in Thailand. For instance, in 2022, the Ayutthaya Provincial Court imposed a suspended sentence on the lawyer. The 20-month jail sentence and fine of ฿100,000 were for defamation.

In Thailand, defamation can also be a criminal offence, a route often pursued by wrongdoers to punish activists. In that case, the complainant was a convicted murderer who successfully proved to the court that the lawyer had defamed him by embellishing details related to the man’s heinous crime.

Lawyer Atchariya’s efforts against corruption have led to clashes with rogue officials and legal challenges

Lawyer Atchariya has previously represented former National Police Chief Big Tor (General Torsak Sukwimol), who was accused by another activist lawyer, Sittra Biabangkerd, of criminal racketeering. The latter is currently jailed on fraud charges.

“My enemies are bad people,” Mr. Atchariya said in an interview in 2018. “They are the common criminals, the crooked police, and the rogue state officials.”

On Wednesday, he told reporters that he had spoken to the murdered politician in Prachin Buri on Wednesday, December 11. This was just hours before S.J. Tor, or Mr. Chaimes Sitthisanitphong, was murdered. That murder took place at the home in Prachin Buri of the province’s Provincial Administrative Organisation President.

Presently, Mr. Sunthorn Wilawan, also known as Kot, is in prison along with six gunmen arrested at his home that evening. Police were called to the ‘Big House,’ or mansion on Roman Uthit Road after shots were fired. Witnesses with S.J. Tor waiting outside heard the shots and summoned police.

Police reports reveal shocking details of how the political assemblyman was murdered at a Prachin Buri mansion

This week reports from Prachin Buri Provincial Police suggest that a local village official at a plantation had been alerted minutes before an extensive police sweep, including armed units, arrived at the property.

The body of S.J. Tor, himself a Provincial Administrative Organisation member, was found on the second-floor stairway landing. He had been shot multiple times.

On Wednesday, Mr. Atchariya, or Genius, claimed that a death warrant or contract to kill had been signed before the murder. The agreement specified that Mr. Chaimes Sitthisanitphong was to have been murdered on December 11 in the afternoon. The anti-corruption campaigner claims that Mr. S.J. Tor was lured to his death.

In short, Mr. Chaimes came to the house to sort out differences with his adopted father, Mr. Sunthorn. The latter was a former Deputy Minister of Public Health. At the same time, his daughter, Ms. Kanokwan Wilawan, was a Deputy Education Minister in the last government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr. Atchariya claims that another party, still at large, paid ฿30 million to have the Provincial Assemblyman murdered. The motive was that the mastermind, a former high-profile politician, wanted the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation presidency for himself.

Political power struggle and assassination details unveiled by anti-corruption campaigner Atchariya

At the same time, it is understood that S.J. Tor had similarly put together ฿30 million to fund a campaign to elect his wife, S.C. Joy, to the role. Indeed, information relayed by ‘Genius’ on Wednesday suggests that the murdered 48-year-old had previously paid ฿10 million to Mr. Sunthorn on the basis that the latter would step aside.

Before the murder, it is understood that Mr. S.J. Tor and S.C. Joy had met with Phayao MP and fixer Thamanat Prompow. In short, it was agreed that Ms. Joy would run as the Pheu Thai Party candidate for the role.

In the meantime, a funeral service was held for S.J. Tor this week. The service, without the body, took place at Wat Makok Simaram in the centre of Prachin Buri.

Significantly, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra did not attend. Earlier, it had been speculated that he would.

High-profile figures attend funeral of Prachin Buri assemblyman as suspicions over motives grow stronger

However, the event was sprinkled with big names, including Thamanat Prompow, former Deputy Minister of the Interior Chada Thaiset, and Deputy Minister of Commerce Suchart Chomklin. Mr. Suchart is presently a member of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

Mr. Chada is a stalwart of the Bhumjaithai Party, while Mr. Thamanat is viewed as the figurehead for a group of 20 MPs who support the government. Furthermore, Mr. Thamanat is reported to be close to Mr. Thaksin.

At length, it is thought that the body of S.J. Tor was not cremated as it may be required for the prosecution of his murderers. With the case now with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and with Mr. Atchariya’s explosive information, this case may yet prove sensational.

In particular, the main suspect at present is associated with the Bhumjaithai Party, while the victim was reportedly in contact with the Pheu Thai Party and Mr. Thaksin.

The political stakes in this matter are real. For instance, this week, the Election Commission sought assurances from the Provincial Police and other police agencies that security will be stepped up before the Provincial Administrative Organisation elections due on February 1, 2025.

Thai election commission increases security amid concerns of violence tied to Prachin Buri power struggle

On Tuesday, Mr. Thamanat confirmed that S.J. Tor had brought his wife to meet him days before his murder. Subsequently, it was claimed that Mr. Thamanat had arranged for S.C. Joy to meet Mr. Thaksin.

“He came to ask for advice about going to clear things up. I asked if they hadn’t talked yet. He said they had, but there were still some minor issues. We had to talk things out to reach an understanding,” Captain Thamanat explained. Mr Thamanat was formerly Minister of Agriculture in the last government.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, it was strongly suggested by Mr. Thamanat that S.C. Joy would run for the Provincial Administrative Organisation presidency.

He said she would do it to honour the dream of her husband. Thamanat did not say if she would run as a Pheu Thai Party candidate or not, but this week, there is speculation that she will.

In the meantime, Mr. Atchariya on Wednesday said he only wished to see an end to ‘Big House’ politics and corruption in Thailand.

He suggested that it might be safer for Ms. Joy to run for election rather than not. This came as some expressed concern for her safety, given the brutal and provocative murder of her husband.

