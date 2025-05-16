Bangkok police in an armed standoff with drag crazed man who lost control after fighting with his wife

Bangkok police face a tense standoff with a drug-affected man armed with a gun and sword after a violent fight with his wife. Surrounded by officers, negotiators work to end the siege peacefully while the local community remains anxious and evacuated.

Bangkok police are still dealing with a dangerous and unfolding situation in the capital. A drug-crazed armed man is holding out at his city centre home surrounded by armed police, among them negotiators. The man is identified as Mr. Nattawat Wat Yang, also known as Tae. The violent incident appears to be related to a relationship squabble between the man and his wife. Family members have told reporters that this began due to Tae’s paranoia over his wife’s fidelity. On Thursday evening, senior Metropolitan Police Bureau officer Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat took control of the situation. Police are anxious that the standoff be resolved peacefully and without bloodshed.

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau is currently dealing with a highly tense and escalating situation in the Bang Khun Non area. This neighbourhood is located in Bangkok Noi District, in the western part of the capital city.

The man at the centre of the incident appears heavily under the influence of drugs. Moreover, he has threatened police officers with firearms, raising serious safety concerns for both the public and law enforcement.

The crisis began early in the morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. when police received urgent reports about a man behaving erratically in his residence. The suspect, later identified as Mr. Nattawat Wat Yang, commonly known by his nickname “Tae,” fired six shots into the air from his home.

Armed drug-affected man fires shots from home and escalates situation by threatening police in city centre

His residence is situated behind Wat Lakhon Tham in Ban Chang Lo Subdistrict. Soon after firing into the air, he tried to forcefully enter a neighbour’s house. The situation quickly deteriorated when he fired directly at responding police officers. Fortunately, no one was injured during these initial exchanges.

As a precaution, police immediately evacuated all residents living near the scene. The area was swiftly sealed off to prevent any potential harm to bystanders. Police also called in the specialized Arintharat 21 unit, trained to handle high-risk hostage and siege situations.

For more than 14 hours, police negotiators worked tirelessly to convince Mr. Tae to surrender peacefully. Despite repeated appeals, he has remained defiant and barricaded himself on the second floor of his home. Inside, he is armed not only with a firearm but also with a long sword.

According to statements from his wife, the couple had experienced a serious argument four days before the crisis. At that time, Mr. Tae was reportedly under the influence of drugs and behaving deliriously. He accused her falsely of infidelity, worsening their relationship. This erratic behaviour alarmed neighbours and family members, who have expressed deep concern for both parties’ safety.

Family reveal man’s drug addiction and relationship quarrel sparked violent standoff with police in Bangkok

Mr. Tae’s father confirmed that his son has a long history of drug addiction. He admitted that drug use often triggered violent outbursts and domestic abuse within the family.

“Whenever he took drugs, he fought with his wife,” the father explained. Furthermore, he revealed that during the violent episode, Mr. Tae was actively searching for his wife. After assaulting her, she fled the house for safety. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the father said he would not press charges if police apprehend his son, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

Police have implemented a multi-layered strategy to end the standoff without bloodshed. They have involved family members, close friends, and even Buddhist monks in negotiations, hoping their influence might persuade Mr. Tae to give up peacefully.

Officers have been using loudspeakers to communicate with the suspect regularly, issuing peaceful pleas every 30 minutes. However, all such efforts have so far been unsuccessful. Mr. Tae remains barricaded, refusing to come out or relinquish his weapons.

The Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner noted that although Mr. Tae’s mood appeared calmer at times, he remained unpredictable and dangerous. Consequently, police began preparing for the possibility of forced entry if negotiations failed.

Police prepare non-lethal weapons and tactical teams as standoff with armed man continues into the evening

By 5:00 p.m., officers stood ready with non-lethal weapons, including rubber bullets and tear gas, while also equipped with ballistic shields. Nevertheless, police emphasised they wanted to avoid violence and were committed to resolving the incident peacefully.

To secure the perimeter, a tactical police team equipped with body armour and helmets was deployed. They established multiple checkpoints and controlled all access routes to the area. Meanwhile, snipers were positioned on nearby rooftops to provide close surveillance and cover.

Police also utilised drones to obtain aerial views of the suspect’s location and movements within the property. This technology allowed commanders to make informed decisions and monitor any sudden changes.

Additionally, officers prepared an array of non-lethal weapons designed to incapacitate the suspect without causing permanent injury. These included bean bag rounds and stun grenades.

Communication lines between negotiators and the suspect remained open, with psychological experts providing advice to improve de-escalation tactics. Medical personnel were also on standby, ready to provide immediate care if Mr. Tae surrendered or was injured during any police operation.

Senior officers arrive on scene as family involvement and community anxiety grow over prolonged police siege

At 6:00 p.m., Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat arrived to take charge of the operation. He hoped that the presence of Mr. Tae’s mother brought to the scene, might influence her son to surrender voluntarily. Meanwhile, neighbours and residents watched anxiously from behind police barriers. Though fearful, they remained hopeful for a peaceful end to the ordeal.

Earlier that day, at 1:00 p.m., Pol. Gen. Akkaradej Wimonsri, an advisor to the National Police Chief, personally visited the scene to oversee police efforts. He reaffirmed that police were fully committed to achieving a nonviolent resolution. Officers maintained a tight cordon, ensuring no civilians entered the danger zone. Evacuations were ongoing, with residents moved to safe locations away from the standoff.

Police records showed that Mr. Tae had been arrested on drug charges roughly 10 days before the incident. He was subsequently released into a rehabilitation programme. Unfortunately, his recent relapse appears to have triggered this dangerous and violent episode.

The incident highlights the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with individuals struggling with addiction.

Throughout the standoff, police remained vigilant and prepared to act swiftly if Mr. Tae posed an immediate threat to life. They deployed additional personnel and advanced surveillance equipment to maintain control.

Police maintain strict security protocols as siege drags on amid challenging weather conditions in Bangkok

Security protocols prevented any unauthorised persons from entering the sealed-off area, ensuring public safety.

As evening approached, by 10:00 p.m., the siege continued. Mr. Tae had not surrendered, but he had not fired any shots outside his home during the later hours. However, rain began falling, complicating police tactics. The weather raised concerns about using tear gas and other crowd control measures, as heavy rain can reduce their effectiveness.

Despite some calmer moments, the man remains armed with both a gun and a sword. Authorities will prioritise a peaceful outcome but are also prepared for forced action if necessary. Meanwhile, local people look on, evacuated and anxious.

Further reading:

Homeless elderly German dumped in Pattaya by his Thai wife sparks debate over Thai Foreigner marriage

British man returns to Thailand every year out of true love and longing for deceased Thai wife who passed in 2020

Sad story of failed love between an elderly Austrian and his Thai wife aired publicly in Pattaya dispute

New Zealand men face serious charges after a violent attack on a police officer in Phuket on Saturday

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Russian murdered in Phuket at a residence converted into a cannabis factory. Main suspect just flew out

Hard-boiled Russians arrested for violent extortion deny charges. Tell police they are just normal tourists

Intimidated Russian couple ask Royal Thai police to join Thailand’s Witness Protection Programme in Ko Samui

Russian mafia gang extort young Russian couple out of $50k at a local coffee shop on Ko Samui

Drug party racket busted on Ko Samui with 47 year old Russian arrested in Immigration Bureau raid on home

A Russian man assaulted by protest leader at Pattaya rally leaving his 10-year-old daughter hysterical