Cambodia's Hun Sen’s statements grow increasingly shrill as the menace of cybercrime is being tackled

Hun Sen’s shrill attacks escalate as Thailand’s military cracks down on cross-border cybercrime gangs. Tensions soar with leaked calls, border raids and an international task force targeting scam hubs in Cambodia and Myanmar as security agencies finally tackle the rising regional menace that has reared up on Thailand.

The firebrand rhetoric from Cambodian strongman Hun Sen — gangster-in-chief and regional agitator — is hitting a fever pitch. His latest outburst follows a dramatic turn last week, when former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra publicly disavowed his old ally and fiercely defended his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, against allegations stemming from a leaked audio clip of a covert call with the Phnom Penh despot.

Now, with Thailand’s military handed full control of national security — especially at the border — both Cambodia and conflict-ridden Burma, ruled by corrupt warlords, are beginning to squirm under the weight of a tightening crackdown.

On Sunday, Royal Thai Armed Forces chief General Songwit Noonpakdee declared the launch of an international campaign to wipe out the criminal syndicates fuelling cross-border scams and cybercrime. Backed by Thai power and growing foreign support, the operation aims to crush the rot — once and for all.

Thai military steps up crackdown as neighbours squirm under pressure of security-led cybercrime purge

Tensions are escalating rapidly between Thailand and Cambodia as both nations exchange accusations over cybercrime and border security.

In recent weeks, the Thai government has taken a firmer stance. The Pheu Thai-led administration has delegated border control responsibilities to the Royal Thai Army. This shift aims to strengthen national security and suppress transnational crime, particularly from Cambodia and Myanmar.

However, instead of cooperating, Cambodian strongman Hun Sen has increased provocations. On July 13, Hun Sen launched a fierce attack on former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra via Facebook. He accused Thailand of being the true center of Southeast Asia’s cybercrime.

Hun Sen insisted that Bangkok, not Phnom Penh, was the stronghold of call centre gangs and money laundering operations. He even called on ASEAN and world leaders to take Thaksin’s July 9 revelations seriously. According to Hun Sen, Thaksin himself admitted that powerful cybercriminals operate freely in Thailand.

Hun Sen accuses Thailand of harbouring major cybercriminal networks in a rising war of regional words

Importantly, this controversy erupted after a televised seminar in Bangkok on July 9. During the event, Thaksin publicly broke ties with his long-time ally, Hun Sen. He also addressed the origins of a controversial audio clip involving his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

That conversation, which took place on June 15, was not managed through usual diplomatic channels. Normally, such calls are coordinated by senior Thai officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs. However, the call had been postponed several times, reportedly because Hun Sen was unavailable or asleep. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra explained this on July 9th to a TV audience.

Eventually, Hun Sen contacted Paetongtarn when she was alone and without her diplomatic team. Shockingly, he secretly recorded the conversation. Since then, Prime Minister Paetongtarn has apologised for the incident. Yet her father defended her actions, insisting she did nothing wrong.

Following this episode, Thailand’s security apparatus launched decisive measures. The Royal Thai Army and Royal Thai Police tightened surveillance along the Cambodian border. Additionally, the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) began cracking down on Cambodian-linked cybercrime operations.

Thaksin severs ties with Hun Sen after leaked call as Thai forces intensify border cybercrime raids

One major target is Cambodian Senator Kok An, who owns casinos in Poipet. These establishments are believed to house call centres that scam victims globally. Kok An, often referred to as the “Godfather of Poipet,” is widely seen as close to Hun Sen.

In parallel, concerns have resurfaced along the Thai-Myanmar border, especially near Tak Province and Myawaddy. Chinese security officials have recently visited the area. Reports suggest that scam and cybercrime networks are resuming operations there.

In response to growing threats, the Royal Thai Armed Forces have stepped up their role. On July 13, Army Commander General Songwit Noonpakdee announced new plans. The army will launch an international task force to combat cross-border scam networks. The task force will include cooperation from Myanmar and China.

Importantly, this task force is scheduled to begin operations in mid-July. According to General Songwit, over 8,000 individuals have already been repatriated from scam operations in Myanmar. However, authorities estimate that up to 50,000 more remain in the region.

International task force launched to target cybercrime networks in Myanmar and Poipet casino hubs

“Criminals are not just from one country,” General Songwit explained. “We’ve identified people from over 20 nations involved in these scams.” Therefore, he stressed the importance of international cooperation in this fight.

Meanwhile, Thailand has imposed martial law powers along the Cambodian border. Under these new rules, the army holds full authority to act in defence of national interests. The government believes this step is necessary to stem the rising tide of cybercrime.

Nevertheless, Hun Sen continues to deflect blame. In his recent Facebook post, he doubled down. He stated that cybercrime has spread from Thailand into Cambodia — not the other way around. He also referenced a major arrest on July 9 at Don Mueang Airport. Thai immigration police captured suspects linked to a massive ฿11.52 billion online gambling ring.

Hun Sen argued that this arrest proves Thailand is the regional epicentre of online scams. He went further by accusing Thai politicians of hypocrisy. “They point fingers at Cambodia,” he said, “while ignoring their own country’s deep problems.”

Border Martial law imposed as Hun Sen insists Thailand is source of cybercrime and blames Thai hypocrisy

He also referenced comments by Thaksin comparing border closures to a “diving competition.” According to Hun Sen, Thaksin meant that the country with more patience will win. In that case, he claimed, Cambodia is ready to wait “as long as it takes.”

Yet, Hun Sen made personal accusations, too. He alleged that Thaksin had betrayed him and revealed secrets shared over years of political cooperation. “He sought my advice almost every day,” Hun Sen claimed. “These were matters of Thai politics — not Cambodian affairs.”

In a startling revelation, Hun Sen accused Thaksin of plotting to remove Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. According to him, Thaksin wanted the Ministry of Interior placed fully under Pheu Thai’s control. “Remove him,” Hun Sen said he warned, “and prepare to be removed yourself.”

Though shocking, many analysts view Hun Sen’s statements as political theatre. Nevertheless, his words have deepened the diplomatic rift. Relations between Bangkok and Phnom Penh are now strained more than ever.

Hun Sen makes personal attacks and claims betrayal as diplomatic relations sink to a new low

At the same time, Thai authorities are taking action on the ground. On July 13, the Burapha Task Force intercepted two Thais sneaking across the border from Poipet. The pair — 24-year-old Yuthasak Boonlue and 28-year-old Paphasorn Phabphichwong — had no passports.

Yuthasak claimed he had been lured to Poipet on May 1 with a job offer. A car picked him up in Sa Kaeo and took him across the natural border. Once there, he said he was forced to work for a call centre gang. His phone and documents were taken, and he was pressured to register fake banking accounts.

After refusing, he was beaten and detained. Eventually, he emailed Paphasorn, his senior, to ask for help. The two managed to escape after a Cambodian raid on the scam building. However, lacking funds to return to Thailand, they worked as cashiers in Poipet until July 12. Then they paid a guide ฿1,700 to cross back through a barbed-wire route.

Both were arrested by rangers in Ban Khlong Luek, Sa Kaeo. Upon investigation, police discovered Yuthasak had an outstanding warrant. Legal proceedings are now underway.

Two Thais escape Poipet scam ring and are arrested after border return through barbed-wire route

This case highlights the human cost of cybercrime. Thousands have been lured into scam operations across the Thai-Cambodian border. Many are trapped, beaten and forced to work in harsh conditions. The public increasingly views these operations as a threat to national security.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn ordered the military to cut off criminal networks operating from Myanmar. However, many warlords and gang leaders have since regrouped. This is why Chinese Assistant Minister Liu Zhongyi visited the region last week.

International pressure is now growing. Cambodia faces criticism for allowing scam networks to flourish in border casinos. Myanmar is under scrutiny for its lawless regions that harbour criminal enterprises. Thailand, meanwhile, is trying to reclaim its reputation while battling its own internal corruption.

To that end, the Thai government is eager to show progress. The new international task force is expected to include law enforcement, military and intelligence personnel. If successful, it may serve as a model for regional cooperation against cybercrime.

Human cost of scam operations grows as Thailand pushes for coordinated regional task force crackdown

Despite Hun Sen’s defiance, most analysts agree: Cambodia and Myanmar have become hotbeds for criminal operations. Chinese “grey capital,” illicit gambling rings, and cyber fraud schemes continue to thrive in both countries.

In contrast, Thailand’s military and police are now taking visible steps to fight back. Whether this will be enough remains to be seen. But what is clear is that the region’s cybercrime problem is no longer just a national issue — it’s a global one.

For now, diplomatic rhetoric may continue. But behind the scenes, the real battle is already underway.

