Tourism minister visits Pattaya. Promises new safer environment for foreign tourists with security tech

Tourism minister visits Pattaya, pledges crackdown on crime and new security tech after safety fears shake the city. With tourism down 5%, officials vow a stronger police presence and CCTV upgrades to restore confidence and revive Pattaya as a safe, top World resort destination.

Tourism Minister Surawong Thienthong was in Pattaya on Friday, vowing a crackdown on crime and a boost in security after a wave of disturbing incidents rocked the tourist hotspot. Thailand’s tourism numbers have dropped over 5% this year—and Pattaya, once a magnet for foreign visitors, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Violent crimes, public disturbances, and attacks on both tourists and bar workers have shaken confidence in the city’s safety. Minister Surawong promised immediate action, including high-tech surveillance upgrades and stronger police presence. He also pledged renewed government focus to restore order and make Pattaya safer for everyone—tourists and residents alike.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Surawong Thienthong, visited Pattaya on Friday evening, July 18, 2025. His visit aimed to reassure both tourists and local businesses about safety in the resort city. He was accompanied by key officials, including senior police officers and administrative leaders.

At 8:06 p.m., Minister Surawong arrived in central Pattaya. He was joined by Banglamung District Chief Mr. Patcharapat Srithanyanon. Also present were Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police. Together, they inspected major entertainment areas and tourist zones.

They focused their attention on security readiness. In particular, they visited the CCOC Mobile tourist service point, which operates as a hub for mobile safety patrols. The officials interacted with visitors and local business operators during their inspection.

Officials inspect Pattaya’s main tourist areas and mobile safety points to reassure visitors and business operators

Despite a brief but heavy rain earlier in the evening, which caused flash flooding in several streets, activity resumed quickly. Flooding has become a frequent inconvenience during the rainy season. However, it did not deter the officials or the tourists from engaging in the night’s events.

Importantly, Minister Surawong emphasised the government’s commitment to improving tourist safety. He stated that advanced technology would be introduced to support this goal. Specifically, he announced that more comprehensive and responsive CCTV coverage will be rolled out in Pattaya.

Moreover, he noted that rapid-response measures are in development. These will allow authorities to address security concerns more effectively. According to the minister, ensuring daily safety for tourists is now a top priority. He added that security infrastructure upgrades will continue in all major tourist hubs.

The visit came at a time of increasing pressure on Thailand’s tourism sector. From January 1 to July 5, 2025, the country welcomed 16.8 million international visitors. This number marked a 5% drop compared to the same period in 2024.

Flooding fails to halt official safety inspection amid ongoing government plans for upgraded CCTV coverage

Notably, arrivals from nearby Asian markets dropped by 12.20%. The most significant decline was from East Asia, which saw a 24.81% reduction in visitor numbers. Most alarmingly, Chinese tourist arrivals have plummeted.

The number of Chinese tourists fell by 34.23% compared to 2019. In that year, 11.1 million Chinese visitors came to Thailand. They made up 28% of all international tourists before the pandemic. Currently, Chinese nationals account for just 13.58% of total arrivals.

If this trend continues, Thailand may receive fewer than five million Chinese tourists in 2025. That would be the lowest figure in over 12 years, excluding pandemic-related disruptions. It is a serious blow to the country’s tourism-dependent economy.

China’s slowdown has had an outsized effect. Although Malaysia has now overtaken China as Thailand’s top tourist source, the economic benefit is not equal. Malaysian tourists spend less and stay for a shorter period.

Significant drop in Chinese tourists severely impacts Thailand’s tourism economy despite Malaysia overtaking as largest source market with lower visitor spends

For example, Chinese visitors typically stay 7.36 days and spend an average of ฿42,428 per trip. On the other hand, Malaysian tourists stay 4.17 days and spend only ฿21,450. This difference has widened the revenue gap caused by the Chinese downturn.

Consequently, local businesses in Pattaya are feeling the strain. Although the city is receiving more visitors from long-haul markets, it is not enough. European and Western tourists are arriving in greater numbers. In fact, markets such as India, the UK, the US, South Korea, and Australia are all growing.

These long-haul tourists also spend more. The average spending for these groups is around ฿81,482 per person. Nevertheless, they represent just 28% of all visitors. This means their higher spending is not sufficient to fully offset the volume drop from Asia.

Moreover, global economic uncertainties and geopolitical issues are affecting travel behaviour. Many tourists are now spending more cautiously. Although new markets show promise, their growth is slow and not yet able to sustain full recovery.

Pattaya sees rise in Western tourists, but lower volumes and cautious spending slow recovery after pandemic

Meanwhile, Pattaya continues to face public safety challenges. Over the past twelve months, the city has seen a rise in public order incidents. Notably, bar workers have clashed with foreign tourists in several cases. These disputes often involve price gouging, privacy violations, and disruptive conduct.

At the same time, the city has seen a number of horrific crimes this year against both foreign tourists and, indeed, bar workers. There is also a rising incidence of gangland violence and dangerous behaviour from some long-term expats in the city.

Some observers have linked these incidents to the easy availability of powerful cannabis at retail outlets throughout the city.

The horrific murder and dismemberment of 25-year-old transgender sex worker Woranan Pannakha in April by a Chinese tourist will not be easily forgotten. After that, in May, a British man was left for dead in a car park by a criminal gang.

For instance, on Thursday, two dead bodies belonging to foreigners were discovered at a polar condominium capsule in what police described as suspicious circumstances.

Pattaya faces growing safety concerns with public disturbances, violent crimes and links to cannabis

As a result, the city’s reputation has suffered. Still, Pattaya remains a favoured destination for many. Its nightlife continues to draw attention, even as the character of the city evolves.

Over the past two decades, the city has seen significant changes. The profile of its visitors and workers in the nightlife sector has shifted. Many establishments have modernised, and new tourist demographics are emerging.

Yet, business owners say recovery is far from complete. Many are still reeling from the COVID-19 shutdown. The pandemic turned Pattaya’s bustling nightlife strip into a ghost town. Thousands of workers returned to their home provinces during that time.

Now, businesses are slowly rebuilding. However, the current tourist volume is not enough to support full recovery. Entrepreneurs report low revenues and sluggish demand during the current low season.

Despite pandemic hardships, Pattaya’s nightlife and tourism slowly recover but still face challenges

To stimulate travel, local authorities are planning several events. These activities will include cultural festivals, concerts, and public gatherings. The goal is to increase foot traffic across the city’s hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and transport services.

According to Minister Surawong, event-based tourism is key during the low season. When events are held, people travel. They use local services. They spend more, which helps businesses stay afloat.

During his visit, Minister Surawong received flowers and warm greetings from local entrepreneurs and nightlife staff. He walked alongside police officers, speaking with tourists and handing out souvenirs. The gesture aimed to show that Pattaya is welcoming and secure.

The minister stressed that these actions are not symbolic. He reaffirmed the government’s pledge to maintain regular inspections and updates. His ministry, he said, will continue working with the Tourist Police and local officials to maintain order.

Local events and government engagement seen as crucial to boost Pattaya’s tourism and business recovery

Additionally, more investment is coming. The government plans to increase funding for tourism infrastructure. New surveillance systems, better lighting and faster communication tools will be deployed.

Experts say that the future of Thailand’s tourism lies in diversification. The country must reduce dependence on any single market. While the Chinese market may recover in time, new markets must be nurtured now.

Of course, Minister Surawong’s visit to Pattaya must be part of a broader strategy. His message was clear: Thailand is open, safe and adapting. Through better safety, technology and promotion, the country aims to rebuild a sustainable tourism industry.

However, challenges remain. Visitor numbers are still below targets. Businesses remain vulnerable. Tourists are more cautious. But with coordination and consistent effort, officials believe foreign tourism can return to strength.

For Pattaya, the path to recovery is clear, restoring the atmosphere and goodwill that over five decades has led it from a deserted seashore to one of Asia’s most popular resort cities.

