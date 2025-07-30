Two young New Zealand tourists stunned crime-weary Phuket by handing lost cash to police, helping reunite a Malaysian woman with her money. Their honest act stood in sharp contrast to recent headlines of scams, extortion, and rogue tourists on the island.

On Monday, two young New Zealand tourists gave Phuket’s troubled tourism image a rare shot of goodwill. In a bold display of honesty, they handed over a bundle of Malaysian cash to the tourist police—no fuss, no hesitation. Hours later, it was returned to its stunned and grateful owner. Their clean act cut through the noise of recent headlines, which have painted the island with tales of scams, shakedowns, and even tourists ripping off other tourists.

A Malaysian woman was reunited with her lost money in Phuket after two New Zealand tourists turned it in. The pair discovered the cash on Monday, July 28, near the busy Chartered Bank Intersection, a central spot often crowded with tourists and motorbikes. Rather than ignore the find or pocket the money, the visitors acted quickly. They brought the bundle of Malaysian ringgit directly to the Phuket Tourist Police office.

Although the police did not disclose the exact amount, photos later posted by the Phuket Info Centre on Facebook revealed several 100-ringgit banknotes. The total appeared to be around 1,500 Malaysian ringgit, which equals approximately ฿11,000 or about NZ$480.

The tourists explained where they had found the money and asked the officers to help locate its rightful owner.

Tourists’ honesty sparks social media appeal leading to a swift reunion between owner and missing cash

In response, the Phuket Tourist Police immediately launched a public appeal. They shared details about the found cash across social media channels and asked netizens to help spread the word. Within hours, the post gained traction. Dozens of users reshared the announcement, helping it reach a wide audience across Thailand and Malaysia.

As a result of this quick digital outreach, a Malaysian woman arrived at the tourist police station later that same day. She claimed the money and presented credible evidence that proved her ownership. According to officers, her explanation of where she lost the money and how much it was matched the facts exactly. Therefore, they returned the full amount to her on the spot.

The woman expressed sincere gratitude to the New Zealand couple and the Thai police. She reportedly praised their honesty and thanked them repeatedly for their help. She also posed for photos with the officers, which were later shared on Facebook alongside updates about the case. Her story quickly spread, drawing warm reactions from the online community.

Meanwhile, Thai netizens celebrated the integrity of the foreign tourists. Many took to social media to applaud their actions, calling them model visitors. Comments poured in under the police department’s post. “Quality tourists!” one user exclaimed. “These kinds of foreigners are always welcome in Phuket,” another commented.

Netizens contrast Kiwi tourists with lawless visitors and urge rewards for good behaviour

However, not all reactions were purely celebratory. Some users drew comparisons between the New Zealanders and other tourists whose behaviour has raised concerns. “So different from some visa-free tourists who steal cannabis, dine and dash, dodge fares, and cause chaos,” one user wrote. Others added that such decent tourists are “too rare” and that more should follow their example.

Because of this, several commenters called on Thai authorities to formally acknowledge the tourists’ good deed. They urged officials to issue a certificate of commendation or another public form of recognition. Many said that rewarding honesty would encourage other travellers to act responsibly. Some even suggested that good behaviour like this should be factored into tourist visa extensions or special incentives.

Although Phuket is no stranger to large crowds of foreign visitors, stories like this remain uncommon. While many tourists behave respectfully, the actions of a few often dominate headlines.

Incidents involving theft, public disorder, and scams have made locals more sceptical of international travellers. Yet this episode reminded many that genuine, responsible tourists still exist—and sometimes go above and beyond to do what’s right.

Praise for New Zealanders caps a story that bucks the trend of scams and criminal behaviour in Phuket

New Zealand nationals, in particular, received praise. Commenters noted that New Zealanders are “always lovely” and “live with integrity.” Although stereotypes can be misleading, this case reinforced a generally positive image of tourists from the Pacific nation. It also highlighted the importance of cultural respect and ethical conduct while travelling abroad.

Ultimately, this story ended on a high note. A Malaysian woman was reunited with her lost cash. Two tourists gained widespread admiration for their honesty. And the Phuket Tourist Police received praise for acting swiftly and transparently.

In a place where trust can sometimes feel in short supply, this small act of decency stood out. It served as a welcome reminder that kindness and integrity still matter—no matter where you are in the world.

Indeed, it comes in marked contrast to recent news from Phuket, where Russian criminal gangs often kidnap compatriots to extort money from them, particularly if they have cryptocurrency or online holdings.

