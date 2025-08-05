2 Chinese men arrested in Bangkok centre for visa fraud and forgery trying to fool Immigration officers

Two Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for forging passport stamps to obtain work visas. Caught trying to pass off a fake Non-Immigrant B visa, they now face charges under the Immigration Act and fraud laws. Authorities vow zero tolerance for visa fraud and corruption.

Two Chinese men were arrested on Monday after Thai immigration officers busted them for trying to use a forged passport stamp in a work visa application. The main suspect, 39-year-old Mr. Zhang, had entered Thailand on a 60-day tourist exemption but returned to the Bangkok Immigration Office with a Taiwanese accomplice, Mr. Tsai, to fraudulently apply for a Non-Immigrant B visa. Officers quickly spotted the tampered entry stamp—dated May 13, 2025—with a fake handwritten note claiming it was a valid work visa. Both men were arrested on the spot and now face charges under the Immigration Act of 1979, along with fraud and forgery. Immigration officials say the arrest sends a clear message: Thailand doesn’t play games when it comes to visa fraud.

BANGKOK — Thai Immigration Police have arrested two Chinese nationals for allegedly forging official passport stamps. The men were reportedly trying to obtain legal work status in the Kingdom through fraudulent means.

The arrests took place on August 4th, 2025, following intensified enforcement under the Immigration Bureau’s ongoing crackdown. The crackdown focuses on foreigners who violate criminal laws, especially those concerning immigration, passports and visa stamps.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner-General of the Immigration Bureau (IB), led the operation. He was supported by Pol. Maj. Gen. Prachya Prasansuk and Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchnarat, both Deputy Commissioners-General. Together, they issued strict orders to detect and suppress any misuse of immigration documents.

Early July probe reveals suspicious visa filing involving forged stamp and online work visa submission

This particular case began in early July 2025. Mr. Tsai, a 40-year-old Taiwanese national, assisted Mr. Zhang, a 39-year-old Chinese citizen, in submitting a work visa application online. They claimed that Mr. Zhang intended to work as a craftsman for a well-known Thai company.

Initially, immigration officers reviewed Mr. Zhang’s passport. They found he had entered Thailand under a 60-day tourist visa exemption. Consequently, he was not eligible to extend his stay for employment purposes. Officers informed him that his current visa status did not permit a change to a work visa. They advised that he either leave the country or apply for a proper visa change. Furthermore, they instructed that such applications must be submitted in person.

Shortly after, Mr. Tsai accompanied Mr. Zhang to the Immigration Bureau Service Centre 1. The centre is located on the 6th floor of a well-known department store in Bangkok. There, Mr. Zhang personally submitted his Chinese passport for further consideration.

However, officers immediately noticed something suspicious about the entry stamp. The stamp had been altered. The original marking read “ผ.60-ม.17” — a 60-day tourist visa code. But the modified stamp now read “NON-IB,” which is used for non-immigrant business visa entries.

Forged passport stamp raises red flags prompting immediate investigation and questioning

Because of this discrepancy, officials halted the process and notified their superiors. As a result, a special investigation team from the Immigration Bureau Division 1 was dispatched. This unit was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Phuangsombat and Pol. Lt. Col. Thongthai Pairaw, both senior investigators.

During questioning, Mr. Zhang denied altering the stamp himself. Instead, he accused Mr. Tsai of modifying the document before submitting it to officials. He claimed he had no part in the forgery and simply followed instructions.

Investigators then questioned Mr. Tsai. He admitted to altering the stamp in Mr. Zhang’s passport. He confessed to changing the visa code to make it appear that Mr. Zhang was eligible to stay and work in Thailand.

As a result, Mr. Tsai was charged with “forging a seal, stamp, or visa stamp used for international travel.” Mr. Zhang was charged with “using a forged seal, stamp, or visa stamp.” The charges fall under serious violations of Thai immigration law.

Suspects face legal action and serve as a warning against playing with Thailand’s immigration system

Following the arrest, both suspects were transferred to the Investigation Division of the Immigration Bureau for further legal action. They now face prosecution under Thai law, with possible prison sentences and deportation.

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasat Khemaprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1, said such offences threaten the credibility of Thailand’s immigration system. He stressed that the use of forged immigration documents is a serious crime. He also warned that anyone found participating in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Moreover, he emphasised that foreign nationals must follow legal channels when applying for residency or employment. “Any attempt to deceive immigration officers or manipulate official documents will be met with swift legal action,” he said.

Immigration authorities believe this case may be part of a larger trend. In recent years, Thai officials have uncovered numerous attempts to falsify entry documents. These forgeries often target loopholes in visa extension procedures.

Immigration ramps up screening and surveillance efforts to detect forged documents and visa fraud

Therefore, the IB continues to strengthen its screening processes. Officers now conduct more detailed examinations of all passport stamps submitted for visa applications. Electronic systems have also been upgraded to help detect digital inconsistencies.

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Rapipat Utsaha, Deputy Commander of IB Division 1, confirmed that surveillance efforts will intensify. “We are committed to stopping illegal immigration activity at every level,” he stated. “This case is a clear reminder that our officers are watching closely.”

Additionally, Thai authorities urge employers to double-check the immigration status of foreign workers. Companies found hiring individuals with forged documents may also face penalties.

While the investigation continues, officials are looking into whether the suspects received outside help. It is possible that organised networks are involved in similar fraud schemes. If so, further arrests could follow.

Certainly, this incident highlights the importance of integrity in Thailand’s immigration system. It also reinforces the government’s firm stance against visa fraud. Foreign nationals are urged to comply with all legal requirements when entering or working in Thailand.

The case remains open as authorities pursue additional leads. For now, Mr. Tsai and Mr. Zhang remain in custody pending further investigation and court proceedings.

Further reading:

Bangkok Bank closing accounts held by foreigners without long-term visas. Russian tourists up in arms

New foreign-owned business model in sex industry with a Burmese bank account and trafficked workers

Mysterious death of young British man after Bangkok Karaoke bar following incident early on Monday morning

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in prison hell hole. Afterward, says he never did drugs but went mad

UK Tik Toker now tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen presently held in a Thai prison after overstaying visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit