Brit motorcyclist from Scotland loses his legs in a freak Bangkok accident. Refused by local hospital

A 54-year-old British man is fighting to survive after a horrific accident in Bangkok left him without both legs. William Braid, a retired teacher from Scotland, fell from his motorbike on a busy city road. Seconds later, a 20-wheel truck crushed his legs—and kept driving. Shockingly, a nearby private hospital refused to treat him, citing insurance concerns, before he was taken to a military facility.

A British man is in critical condition after a devastating hit-and-run crash in Bangkok, Thailand. William Braid, 54, originally from Arbroath, Scotland, lost both legs after being hit by a truck on July 27.

Braid was riding his Yamaha motorbike in central Bangkok when he veered and fell onto the road. Moments later, a 20-wheel trailer truck ran over his legs and sped off without stopping.

The crash occurred near Phaholyothin Soi 2, a busy street in the Thai capital. Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment the truck drives through an intersection without slowing down. Another rear-facing video captures sparks flying as Braid’s motorbike scrapes the pavement, followed by a loud thud.

Hospital refused to admit dying man after crash due to insurance concerns, despite his critical injuries.

Emergency services arrived quickly and found Braid lying on the road, bleeding heavily. His legs were crushed beyond recognition. However, despite the urgency of his injuries, the first hospital refused to admit him. Paramedics were told that insurance concerns and treatment costs made it too risky.

Because of this delay, Braid was instead rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military facility. There, doctors had no choice. Both legs were amputated in an emergency operation to prevent infection and organ failure.

According to his friend Ava Vora, doctors told her that Braid’s main arteries had been completely crushed. As a result, the tissue in both legs was dying rapidly. Infections had already started to spread. Doctors warned that without immediate surgery, he likely would not survive.

Ava said, “His legs were shattered. The muscles were dying. His body couldn’t flush out waste. It was urgent.”

She also explained that doctors found only one bag of compatible blood—A-negative—in all of Bangkok.

Rare blood type shortage leaves Braid’s life hanging in balance as donors urgently needed in Bangkok

That rarity is now a serious problem. A-negative blood is extremely rare in Thailand, found in only 0.1% of the population—around 70,000 people.

The hospital has completely run out. Meanwhile, Braid’s condition remains unstable, and he still needs blood every day.

“Willie’s blood type is so rare here,” Ava said. “Westerners have it more often, so we hope someone will donate or even fly in.” In the first days after surgery, several expats came forward to help. But during the amputation, Braid lost large amounts of blood, which quickly exhausted the small supply.

Since then, his need for blood has remained constant. He’s undergoing daily dialysis for kidney failure, and his platelet count is dangerously low. As a result, doctors are adjusting his medication frequently to manage the risk of sepsis.

Braid in induced coma after amputation as family launches a fundraiser for long-term medical care

Braid remains in intensive care and has been placed in an induced coma. He is being closely monitored as his fever continues to spike.

Medical staff say he is not yet out of danger.

His sister, June Braid, flew to Thailand immediately after hearing about the crash. She was told upon arrival that her brother might not survive the night. Speaking to STV News in Scotland, she said, “We were told he was being amputated, but not that it was above the knee. Seeing the injuries was devastating.”

Although he has since woken up, Braid remains confused and disoriented. He does not yet know that his legs have been amputated. Doctors are waiting until he is more stable before they break the news.

June said, “He doesn’t know what happened or where he is. He’ll need round-the-clock care when he wakes up properly.”

She has now launched a fundraising campaign to support her brother’s long road to recovery.

Through GoFundMe, the family has raised over £4,000, but much more is needed.

“We’re asking for help from anyone who can,” she wrote. “Even small donations will make a difference. He will need months of care and rehabilitation.”

Police reviewing footage as hit-and-run driver remains at large after brutal Bangkok truck crash

William Braid had lived in Thailand for several years. Previously, he resided in Chiang Mai, in the country’s north. More recently, he moved to Bangkok, where he enjoyed riding his motorbike around the city.

According to Ava, Braid had only moved to the capital one month before the crash. Tragically, the accident happened just as he was settling into his new life. Police in Bangkok are investigating the incident. Lieutenant Chanon Kaewsom from Phaya Thai Police Station confirmed that officers are reviewing CCTV footage.

So far, several government and municipal cameras have been examined. However, none captured the exact moment of the crash. Some show the truck passing through intersections, but the license plate is not visible due to glare from the lights.

“Right now, we’re still working to identify the truck,” Lt. Chanon said. “We’re using the dashcam footage, but it’s not clear enough. If we find new evidence, we will act immediately.”

Authorities appeal for witnesses as anger grows over fleeing driver and hospital’s refusal to treat

He confirmed that the case is being treated as a serious hit-and-run. The truck driver has not come forward, and police are urging witnesses to assist. Meanwhile, the case has sparked outrage and concern among both locals and expats.

Many are questioning why a hospital refused to admit a dying patient and why dangerous drivers continue to avoid justice. Friends of Braid are now focusing on keeping him alive. But they are also determined to see the truck driver brought to justice.

“We want answers,” Ava said. “But first, we want to save Willie. That’s the only thing that matters right now.”

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that they are in contact with authorities in Thailand. They are providing consular support to the Braid family.

Urgent blood donors and donations needed as loved ones fight to give Braid a chance to recover

As Braid continues his fight for survival, his friends and family are calling for two things—urgent blood donations and support for his recovery.

To donate blood, Bangkok-based donors can contact Phramongkutklao Hospital and specify they wish to donate A-negative blood for William Braid.

To support his care, contributions can be made via the GoFundMe campaign started by June Braid.

In a city of millions, a moment of chaos has changed one man’s life forever. Now, his future depends on a global community’s compassion and swift action.

