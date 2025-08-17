Budget bill passed by House in win for government. Chief whip now calls for police probe of ฿10M bribes

Pheu Thai-led government wins passage of 2026 Budget Bill as Chief Whip calls for police probe into explosive claim that People’s Party MPs were offered ฿10 million each to back the measure. The vote-buying allegations come amid an undercurrent of political tensions.

The Pheu Thai-led government claimed a decisive victory Friday night with the passage of the 2026 Budget Bill, as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira personally thanked the House for approving the measure. Immediately after, government chief whip Wisut Chainarun confronted explosive allegations from People’s Party MPs in Khon Kaen, who claimed they were offered ฿10 million each to back the bill, though the party rejected it. Mr. Wisut demanded that all involved report the matter to the Royal Thai Police and submit any evidence, including an audio recording linked to a mysterious woman allegedly orchestrating the attempt. The call is being seen as demonstrating the government’s resolve to safeguard parliamentary integrity. Sources suggest it sends a clear signal that attempts to manipulate votes will face scrutiny and legal action.

The House of Representatives on Friday night, in a late session, passed the government’s 2026 budget bill. Notably, this marks a key milestone for the Pheu Thai-led government amid heightened political instability. Moreover, the bill contains lower spending provisions than its 2025 predecessor, signalling fiscal restraint.

The measure faced opposition from the main opposition People’s Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, which exited the coalition in June. In addition, the formerly Pheu Thai-aligned Thai Sang Thai Party opposed the bill, demonstrating continued political challenges. Consequently, the vote concluded with 257 in favour and 229 against.

Deputy Prime Minister thanks House and emphasises budget supports strategy efficiency and benefits

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira thanked the House for passing the measure. Furthermore, he emphasised that the budget supports government policies, the national strategy and the national economic and social development plan. Additionally, he highlighted that the bill ensures the efficient implementation of budget recipient agencies.

The total budget from the 1st October 2025 until 30 September 2026 comes to ฿3.78 trillion, up from ฿3.53 trillion in 2025. Significantly, the spend is just 0.7% up and, of course, contains more provision for debt repayments. It comes at the same time as there are growing concerns being expressed about off-the-books government spending through state-owned banks.

During the session, Mr. Pichai acknowledged comments and proposals from House members. He added that these suggestions will guide future improvements in budget execution. Moreover, he assured parliament that all spending would be transparent and accountable. Therefore, the government aims to maximise benefits for citizens.

The Minister of Finance also expressed gratitude to the Special Committee for reviewing the bill. Their observations helped refine allocations and improve cost-effectiveness. In addition, their oversight ensured that the budget meets national priorities and local development needs. Consequently, the government emphasised that careful monitoring would follow the budget’s implementation.

Bribery allegations involving a mysterious woman seeking votes for budget and entertainment bills

However, the session faced controversy regarding a bribery allegation. Government whip Wisut Chainarun addressed reports that in June, a woman attempted to bribe two People’s Party MPs. Specifically, she sought support for both the 2026 budget bill and the Entertainment Complex Bill. Notably, the latter legislation aimed to establish casino-related development in Thailand.

Ultimately, the casino measure was withdrawn due to strong opposition inside and outside parliament. However, Mr. Wisut confirmed that the bribery allegations should now be subject to a full police investigation. Additionally, he stressed that these reports may have aimed to cast doubt on political parties and parliamentary integrity.

Mr. Wisut also addressed an audio clip linked to the alleged vote-buying of People’s Party votes for ฿10 million. This featured a mysterious woman, indeed a woman who claimed to work for powerful interests with access to government funds.

He urged anyone involved to immediately report the matter and evidence to the police. Furthermore, he clarified that vague claims could mislead citizens and harm political credibility. Certainly, a proper police investigation is the correct course of action.

Government outlines next steps after budget passage while addressing PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s court case

Meanwhile, the government whip and Pheu Thai MP told reporters that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra remains in good spirits. At this time, she was not worried about her forthcoming Constitutional Court case linked to a leaked phone call with Hun Sen.

Following the budget passage, Mr. Wisut outlined the government’s next steps. First, the approved budget must be submitted to the Senate for consideration. He described ongoing priorities, including combating drug addiction, regulating drug abuse in society and monitoring gathering places. Additionally, provincial governors and police chiefs are now pursuing these measures. Tangible results are expected in the coming months.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai emphasised improving agricultural productivity and border management within three months. Furthermore, he stressed that parliamentary work continues despite the government’s slim majority. He emphasised that the coalition parties must maintain unity to implement policies effectively.

The whip also addressed concerns about Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s morale ahead of her Constitutional Court hearing on August 21st and final judgment on August 29.

PM morale remains strong as coalition ensures budget passage and continued government funding

Mr. Wisut reassured the public that her morale is strong. Additionally, the 38-year-old PM expressed gratitude to coalition MPs for their support during the budget debate. Undoubtedly, her involvement and presence in parliament during the sessions were constructive.

The 2026 budget is critical for the Pheu Thai-led coalition, particularly given its narrow majority. Furthermore, coalition discipline ensured the bill passed despite internal and external scrutiny. In addition, the government remains committed to implementing the budget in a transparent and accountable manner. Significantly, all allocations in the budget align with national priorities and local development needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Pichai emphasised the Special Committee’s role in refining the final bill. Their review improved budget allocations, addressed potential inefficiencies and maximised public benefit. Certainly, their detailed examination reinforced the integrity of the parliamentary process. In addition, this oversight process by lawmakers ensures that allocations follow stated objectives and strategies.

Finally, he promised that the government would monitor all budget expenditures closely. Therefore, the 2026 budget is not only a financial plan but also a strategic tool. Furthermore, it aims to improve public welfare, advance national priorities and strengthen the governance framework.

Additionally, the government insists it is committed to transparency, accountability and efficient policy implementation. The Acting PM said the approved finance bill sets the foundation for national progress and sustainable development up to September 30th, 2026.

