Thailand targets Polish tourists with LOT Airlines partnership, aiming to boost high-spending European visitors. Bangkok seeks to become Southeast Asia’s key hub, while TAT drives campaigns, direct flights and luxury experiences to grow tourism despite overall declines.

Amid a slump in arrivals, Thailand is zeroing in on a bright spot in 2025: European tourists. Growth may have slowed since May, but TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool is pushing full throttle to partner with LOT Polish Airlines, targeting high-end travellers from fast-growing Eastern Europe. Thailand sees this as a game-changer in cementing Bangkok’s status as Southeast Asia’s top aviation hub.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aggressively targeting Polish tourists. Moreover, officials are working closely with LOT Polish Airlines to expand connectivity. Thailand hopes the growing Eastern European travel flow will position Bangkok as a Southeast Asian hub.

Poland is the European Union’s fastest-growing economy, with 3.3% growth projected this year. In 2024, its GDP per capita was $24,810, significantly more than Thailand’s at $6,573.44. The European average, notably, is $54,290.

So far this year, the number of Polish visitors has increased by 31%. However, in the first four months of 2025, growth was even higher at 38.94%. TAT officials are encouraged but remain cautious, noting that overall foreign arrivals have dropped.

Thailand sees Polish tourism growth as a key opportunity to attract high-spending European travellers in 2025

From January 1 to August 3, Thailand recorded 19.57 million foreign visitors. This represents a 6.56% decline compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, European arrivals continue to rise. Between January and April, the UK, France, Germany, and Russia contributed to an 18.91% increase in European visitors.

TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised that Europe remains a high-priority market. She said that European tourists, especially Poles, spend significantly more than short-haul Asian travellers. On average, Europeans spend 50% more per trip. The typical Polish visitor spends around ฿61,425 per trip, roughly $90 per day during a three-week holiday.

Furthermore, TAT is focusing on long-term strategies. The authority aims to boost end-of-year bookings through targeted marketing campaigns. Already, forward bookings for September have grown by 21%, and high-season bookings from October to December are expected to rise by 17%.

In addition, TAT has partnered with Poland’s national airline to expand direct flights to Thailand. On August 14, Ms. Thapanee met with LOT Polish Airlines officials, including Mr. Robert Ludera, Director of the Network Department, to discuss new routes. The Warsaw-Bangkok route, along with key tourist destinations like Phuket and Krabi, may launch in 2026.

LOT Polish Airlines deal strengthens Bangkok’s position as a hub for Central European travellers

Ms. Thapanee noted that this partnership strengthens Thailand’s position as an aviation hub in ASEAN. Moreover, LOT can serve as a Central European hub, connecting travellers from Poland and neighbouring countries to Thailand. Ambassador Urasa Mongkolnavin also attended the meeting to support aviation diplomacy.

Polish tourism to Thailand has grown steadily. In 2024, more than 153,520 Polish tourists visited the country, a 26.87% increase from 2023. By August 3, 2025, more than 132,748 Polish travellers had arrived, marking a 30.82% rise year-on-year. Popular destinations include Bangkok, Koh Samui, Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai.

The growth in European visitors contrasts with declines in other regions. For instance, the overall foreign arrival numbers fell by 6.56% so far this year. Despite this, countries like Poland and Austria are showing remarkable growth. TAT officials are therefore prioritising Europe while maintaining focus on other profitable markets.

From January to April 2025, visits from Israel surged by 91.07%, Uzbekistan by 62.57%, Poland by 38.94%, and Romania by 32.54%. Meanwhile, visits from major markets like Britain rose by 20.83%, France by 21.41%, and Germany by 13.03%. These increases follow the resumption of direct flights from key European cities, including Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, Oslo, Paris, Rome and Stockholm.

European visitors bring higher revenue and strategic value, boosting Thailand’s tourism recovery efforts

Additionally, TAT notes that Europeans are high-value travellers. Consequently, these visitors contribute more to local economies. Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions have benefited, particularly in Phuket, Krabi and Bangkok.

Ms. Thapanee added that forward bookings for Europe have been impressive. For example, reservations for October to December already show a 17% year-on-year increase. This suggests that European interest remains strong despite global economic uncertainties.

Furthermore, Thailand is promoting key experiences that attract European visitors. Cultural tourism, luxury resorts and beach destinations remain highly popular. Adventure tourism, wellness retreats and culinary experiences are also seeing increased demand.

In addition, the TAT emphasises digital marketing campaigns targeted at Polish and Central European travellers. Social media, influencer collaborations, and travel expos are part of the strategy. This ensures that Thailand remains visible and appealing to high-spending tourists.

Thailand commits to European markets through aviation, campaigns and targeted high-value marketing

Ms. Thapanee concluded that Thailand remains committed to strengthening its European presence. She added that ongoing aviation partnerships, promotional campaigns and targeted marketing will further increase arrivals. Undeniably, Poland is becoming a critical gateway for Central European travellers.

Overall, despite a worrying decline in total arrivals, Thailand’s strategy is clear. By boosting Polish and European tourism, the country aims to offset losses elsewhere. Moreover, the focus on high-spending visitors ensures a stronger economic impact.

TAT officials remain optimistic. They believe that strategic partnerships, combined with targeted marketing, will make Bangkok a central hub in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Poland and other European countries will play a key role in Thailand’s tourism recovery.

Certainly, Thailand is leveraging aviation, marketing and European demand to strengthen its tourism industry. The country remains committed to sustainable growth, maximising both visitor numbers and, significantly, their spending profile.

Further reading:

Expert warns foreign tourism has become Thailand’s curse, fueling inertia and a widespread malaise

No more surprises or shocks. Thai foreign tourism players warn of a bad year with arrivals down 6.56%

Tourism chief rebuts distorted scam centre reports linked to Taiwanese tourists. Now, a new, safer order

Tourism chief targets European tourists in the second half of 2025 while cabinet orders shorter visas

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>