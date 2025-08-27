Jail sentence for TV actress star who defied police in checkpoint standoff for an hour with doors closed

TV actress Marie Broenner sentenced after an hour-long Porsche standoff, defying Bangkok police at a checkpoint, refusing a breath test, while her boyfriend obstructed officers, sparking nationwide debate over celebrity accountability and road safety enforcement.

A North Bangkok District Court on Monday addressed a high-profile standoff involving Thai TV actress Marie Broenner and her boyfriend. In the early hours of Sunday, the couple and another passenger sat trapped inside a luxury Porsche Carrera at a drink-driving checkpoint for nearly an hour. They refused to open the doors, roll down the windows or cooperate with police. Tensions escalated further when the actress later confronted officers and refused to provide a breath sample. Both were arrested and later released on bail, sparking nationwide attention and debate over celebrity accountability on the roads.

Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon Nuea District Court has sentenced 33-year-old Thai-German actress Marie Broenner for drunk driving and resisting police orders. At length, she received a two-month prison term, suspended for two years, a six-month driver’s license suspension, a ฿4,000 fine, one year of probation, three reporting periods and twelve hours of community service. Additionally, the court fined her ฿1,000 for resisting an officer’s order.

Broenner was accompanied at the time by businessman Atsamakorn “Hi-so Boss” Singhasikornkul, who aggressively obstructed police at the scene. As a result, he was charged with insulting and obstructing officers and sentenced to one month in prison.

This was, however, suspended for one year, with a ฿10,000 fine. Both defendants confessed during court proceedings.

Dramatic checkpoint standoff makes news as actress and boyfriend face legal consequences from police encounter

The incident began on August 24, 2025, at approximately 3:10 a.m., when officers from Wang Thonglang Police Station set up a routine alcohol checkpoint on outbound Pradit Manutham Road, in front of a motorway showroom.

Lieutenant Colonel Chalermphon Phachala led the operation. The checkpoint aimed to enforce traffic laws and prevent alcohol-related accidents. Furthermore, officers were instructed to observe all vehicles for signs of intoxication. Meanwhile, they monitored a luxury sports car approaching the checkpoint.

Broenner approached the checkpoint driving a bright green Porsche Carrera. However, she initially refused to stop. Officers repeatedly instructed her to roll down the windows and exit the car. Meanwhile, Boss, seated in the passenger seat, began verbally abusing officers and claiming connections with senior police officials. Consequently, tensions escalated, drawing attention from bystanders and later, national media.

Nearly hour-long standoff escalates as actress refuses breathalyser and boyfriend obstructs police duties

The standoff lasted nearly an hour. During this time, officers repeatedly explained the law and potential consequences. Nevertheless, Broenner continued to refuse the breathalyser test. As a result, Wang Thonglang Police charged her with drunk driving under Section 142 of the 1999 Land Traffic Act.

This law presumes intoxication for anyone refusing a breathalyser. Violators face imprisonment up to one year, fines between ฿5,000 and ฿20,000 and license suspension for at least six months.

Boss was charged under the same operation for publicly insulting an official while performing their duties, resisting lawful orders and obstructing officers, under Section 368 of the Penal Code and related traffic law provisions.

Furthermore, police described his behaviour as persistent, aggressive and deliberately obstructive. He also attempted to delay legal procedures by claiming Broenner needed to urinate first. Additionally, officers warned that no excuse would exempt them from the law.

Officers force occupants from Porsche and transport both to station with bail set after confrontation

After nearly an hour, officers forced Broenner and the passengers to exit the vehicle. Nevertheless, she continued refusing a breathalyser test, confirming grounds for the Section 142 charge. Subsequently, Wang Thonglang Police transported both Broenner and Boss to the station. Broenner was released on ฿20,000 bail. Meanwhile, Boss was also released on bail and required to appear at Phra Nakhon Nuea District Court on Monday, August 25, 2025.

During court proceedings, the North Bangkok Provincial Public Prosecutor filed oral complaints against both defendants. Both Broenner and Boss confessed.

Broenner is widely recognised in Thailand for acting and modelling. She has starred in multiple TV series, particularly on Channel 3, and has appeared in award-winning commercials for leading Thai companies.

Additionally, she often features on magazine covers and has won international accolades. Her half-Thai, half-German heritage is not uncommon among successful Thai actors. Moreover, she holds a degree from Bangkok University International College and speaks both Thai and English fluently.

Public scrutiny grows as social media and past abuse claims cast spotlight on actor and businessman

Public scrutiny also focused on Boss. He previously married Nachjaree “Cherreen” Horvejkul, who divorced him following allegations of abuse last year. Consequently, many social media users highlighted the connection between Broenner and Boss. In turn, viral videos of the checkpoint confrontation further amplified public attention nationwide.

Traffic enforcement officers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Chalermphon Phachala and supervised by Senior Sergeant Major Udomsak Phromchat of the Wang Thonglang Traffic Squad, on Monday made it clear to the public that refusal to cooperate with checkpoints carries the same penalties as drunk driving.

Officers repeatedly explained the law to Broenner and Boss before filing charges. Additionally, CCTV footage and detailed police reports documented the incident. Furthermore, these records provided clear evidence of obstruction and verbal abuse.

Legal experts highlighted the significance of Section 142. In short, refusal to take a breathalyser is treated as legally equivalent to drunk driving. Violators may face multiple charges, including drunk driving, resisting officers, and obstruction. Consequently, even without confirmed alcohol consumption, the law imposes strict penalties.

Police reaffirm that strict compliance is mandatory with no exemption for wealth, fame or social status

Police stressed that compliance is mandatory for all drivers. Significantly, fame, wealth or social connections provide no exemption. Officers reported that verbal abuse or physical obstruction, such as that committed by Boss, is strictly punishable.

In short, legal procedures were enforced precisely to ensure public safety and uphold the law. Additionally, this case served as a public reminder to all motorists.

Investigators continue reviewing all evidence, including CCTV footage, officer statements and witness testimonies. After that, the full extent of obstruction and potential violations will be assessed further by senior officials. Broenner and Boss, in the meantime, are required to comply fully with court orders. Otherwise, it could trigger additional legal consequences.

Traffic safety advocates have emphasised the case as a warning. Alcohol-related accidents remain a leading cause of death in Bangkok and Thailand. Undeniably, routine checkpoints, such as the one on Pradit Manutham Road, are essential.

Experts stress that strict enforcement deters violations and protects citizens. At the same time, checkpoint compliance prevents dangerous delays and traffic hazards.

The Wang Thonglang checkpoint incident demonstrates the enforcement of Thai law in practice. Officers repeatedly explained requirements and consequences. Nevertheless, Broenner refused, and Boss obstructed officers. Therefore, legal charges were necessary.

Court confirms sentences and reinforces accountability for refusal to comply with legal traffic enforcement law

Court sentences confirmed on August 25 included all previously mentioned penalties. Broenner’s suspended prison term, license suspension, fine, probation and community service were detailed by court order. Boss’s suspended prison sentence and fine were also enforced. The Phra Nakhon Nuea District Court later confirmed that this case followed routine legal procedures.

The incident has prompted public debate on traffic law enforcement, celebrity accountability and the consequences of refusing breathalyser tests. Legal specialists emphasise that strict enforcement is crucial to prevent accidents and maintain public order. Traffic checkpoints remain a vital tool for police enforcement, as indeed in other countries.

Certainly, the Wang Thonglang case has made it clear to the public that refusal to cooperate with officers is treated as seriously as drunk driving.

Imprisonment, fines and license suspension are potential outcomes for those who disrespect the law. The days of frustrating law enforcement with delay tactics and evasion antics are long gone.

At the same time, police and courts have demonstrated that no individual, regardless of social status, is above the law. Verbal abuse and obstruction result in additional legal consequences. Finally, compliance during traffic enforcement is required by all to protect every road user.

