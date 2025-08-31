Joy turned to terror on Thailand’s deadly roads as a 65-year-old man died in a high-speed crash while rushing to celebrate his wife’s birthday, highlighting the risks where 39 motorcyclists die every 24 hours from speed and careless riding.

A 65-year-old man died on a busy road Saturday night, thrown into a pole after colliding with another motorcycle. Mr. Bin Chaeng Pradit had been rushing to a barbecue to celebrate with his wife and daughter. He never made it. Thailand’s roads are deadly—39 motorcyclists die every 24 hours. Speed, curves, and careless riding turn ordinary trips into fatal accidents.

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 65-year-old man on the evening of Saturday, August 30, 2025. At approximately 9:30 PM, Police Lieutenant Damrong Thonglop received an urgent call about a fatal crash on Prachinburi Road, Highway 3077. Consequently, he immediately reported the incident to his superiors and summoned the on-duty forensic doctor from Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital.

At the same time, the Sawang Bamphen Thammasathan Rescue Unit rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, rescuers discovered a red Honda Wave 100 motorcycle, registration Kor Sor 127 Saraburi, lying across the road. The motorcycle had struck a large plant pot, shattering it completely. Its side panels were broken and scattered widely, while the front end was crushed toward the rider’s body.

Five meters away, the body of Mr. Bin Chaeng Pradit, 65, was found. He had been thrown from the motorcycle and struck an electric pole with deadly force. His skull was fractured, and his neck broken. Moreover, he wore black warm-up pants and a long-sleeved blue t-shirt.

Approximately 50 meters from the deceased, police found another motorcycle, a blue Honda Wave 125 with grey stripes, registration งกน 998 Nakhon Ratchasima. Its driver, Mr. Phatsapon, 19, a student at North Bangkok University of Technology, Prachinburi Campus, had minor injuries. He told investigators that he had been riding back from a friend’s dormitory.

Meanwhile, while waiting to turn right, the older man’s motorcycle suddenly appeared from behind at high speed. The collision threw both motorcycles onto the road and Mr. Bin disappeared from the scene.

Later, he was confirmed dead. Mrs. Boonluen Bula, 58, the victim’s wife, described the events leading to the tragedy. She explained that it was her birthday, and she and their daughter had gone by car to a local barbecue restaurant.

Her husband followed on his motorcycle, intending to celebrate with them. However, he never reached the restaurant. Tragically, the celebration ended in disaster.

The scene revealed the extreme violence of the crash. The red motorcycle’s panels were destroyed, and debris littered the road. Furthermore, the plant pot it struck had shattered into large fragments, some of which struck the electric pole. Police noted the curve’s dangerous angle and proximity to the dormitory, emphasising its risk. Investigators believe that both speed and road conditions contributed to the fatal impact.

Additionally, witnesses reported hearing the crash echo across the residential area. Local residents expressed shock at the accident, highlighting concerns about traffic safety near student housing. In response, authorities are reviewing potential safety improvements along Highway 3077. Many hope that additional signage or speed restrictions will prevent similar tragedies.

The victim’s family described him as a hardworking man who frequently rode motorcycles for errands and social visits. He worked as a grass cutter, while his wife was employed at a tree nursery. Therefore, the planned birthday celebration should have been a moment of joy. Instead, it turned into an unthinkable loss.

Meanwhile, the student driver, Mr. Phatsapon, remained calm and cooperative during questioning. He recounted the collision vividly, emphasising how quickly the crash occurred.

Police continue to examine all factors, including speed, visibility, and motorcycle condition. Lieutenant Damrong Thonglop stated that forensic analysis is crucial to determining the exact cause.

Emergency responders confirmed that Mr. Pradit died instantly, despite their rapid arrival. Consequently, the scene required careful documentation, with both vehicles and scattered debris recorded for evidence.

The crash has reignited concerns about road safety in the area. A local official urged motorcyclists to maintain safe speeds, particularly near sharp curves and residential zones. They also emphasised wearing protective gear and staying alert at all times.

In addition, residents hope the accident will prompt urgent safety measures and reduce future risks on this stretch of road.

Ultimately, the family mourns a beloved husband and father. The birthday celebration, meant to be joyful, ended in horror. A local memorial service is planned, allowing the community to honour his life.

Furthermore, the investigation continues, with officials promising a thorough report. In the meantime, the tragic loss serves as a warning about the dangers of high-speed riding and inattentive driving.

This death on Saturday night under the most probable of circumstances is not a one-off. Over the last 24 hours in Thailand, there were dozens of similar tragedies at the same time. Indeed, in 2024, 39 people were killed daily on Thailand’s deadly roads, riding motorcycles.

