A British man’s reckless behaviour on Monday morning in Pattaya landed him in serious legal trouble. Paul Dennis Holloway, a middle-aged rider, was fined by Pattaya Police for deliberately blocking an ambulance rushing a near-drowned man to the emergency room. Instead of yielding, Mr. Paul defiantly ignored the sirens and flashing lights—making obscene gestures at the emergency vehicle. His dangerous actions not only threatened urgent medical care but also put lives at risk.

PATTAYA — Early Sunday morning, a British motorcyclist caused a serious traffic incident on Thepprasit Road. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 11, Paul Dennis Holloway, a British national, suddenly cut off an emergency ambulance rushing a drowning victim to the hospital.

Volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Emergency Radio Centre were inside the ambulance. They were transporting an unconscious man from Soi Klomdee Din in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. The victim had been pulled from the water moments earlier and required urgent medical attention.

Despite the ambulance’s flashing lights and blaring sirens, Mr. Paul failed to yield. The ambulance driver repeatedly honked, signalling the rider to give way. However, the 58-year-old UK man responded by weaving dangerously between lanes. Furthermore, he made obscene gestures toward the ambulance crew, escalating the tense situation.

Consequently, the ambulance driver decided to follow Paul closely. The emergency crew hoped to persuade the motorcyclist to stop. Instead, the UK biker accelerated and attempted to flee the scene. Unfortunately, he lost control of his motorcycle shortly afterwards.

The motorcyclist collided with a motorcycle parked by the roadside. The impact caused the parked bike to fall over. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the crash. Both the ambulance crew and local witnesses confirmed all parties were unharmed.

Immediately after the crash, emergency responders contacted Pattaya City Police. Officers arrived swiftly at the scene. Paul was taken into custody for questioning.

Visibly shaken, he apologised for his reckless actions. He claimed he was startled by the ambulance siren and did not intend to cause harm. Moreover, he agreed to compensate the motorcycle owner for the damages caused during the crash.

In turn, police issued a summary fine and conviction for reckless driving. The UK expat avoided a court hearing and far more serious consequences,

However, Pattaya police are still understood to be considering further charges for the obstruction of emergency services. Blocking an ambulance during an emergency is a serious offence under Thai law. Such actions can delay critical medical treatment and risk lives.

Meanwhile, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Emergency Radio Centre confirmed the drowning victim was safely transported to the hospital. They praised their volunteers for staying calm despite the dangerous disruption caused by the motorcyclist.

Local residents expressed relief that the crash did not cause any injuries. However, many condemned Mr. Paul’s dangerous behaviour. They emphasised the importance of respecting emergency vehicles and giving them the right of way at all times.

Furthermore, police urged all motorists to remain cautious on the roads. They reminded drivers that allowing emergency vehicles to pass quickly can save lives. Failing to yield could result in serious legal consequences.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media and among local communities. Many are calling for stricter penalties against reckless drivers. Others suggest more public education campaigns to raise awareness about road safety and emergency protocols.

Pattaya City Police continue to investigate the case thoroughly. Authorities will decide whether to press formal charges against the UK man in the coming days. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers reckless driving poses to public safety.

Additionally, it highlights the need for increased vigilance among motorists. Emergency responders must be allowed to perform their life-saving duties without hindrance. Any delay could cost precious time and human lives.

The police also noted that this is not the first time ambulances have been obstructed in Pattaya. They are working on new strategies to improve road safety and ensure clear passage for emergency vehicles.

Public cooperation is vital. Authorities encourage all drivers to respect traffic laws and always yield to emergency services. By doing so, the community can help protect lives and prevent avoidable accidents.

Certainly, this is a case that will rattle Thai public opinion. In the early hours of Monday morning, August 11, 2025, Mr. Paul, a British motorcyclist, inexplicably hampered an ambulance transporting a drowning victim. He then crashed into a parked motorcycle while fleeing. Fortunately, no one was injured.

This case emphasises how crucial it is for drivers to stay alert and courteous on the road. When emergency vehicles approach, yielding immediately can make all the difference. The incident has echoes of the behaviour of Swiss expat Urs Fehr, who committed a similar prank on Christmas Day 2023 while driving a newly acquired SUV in Phuket.

The wealthy European later fled Thailand before being involved in another case of assault in a high-profile case. Indeed, the case highlighted rising agitation between local people in holiday hotspots and misbehaving or particularly entitled expats or tourists.

On the other hand, the story also reminds foreigners in Thailand of the appalling treatment of UK expat William Braid, who, while on July 27th last, was involved in a horrific Bangkok motorbike accident. The Scotsman, a former teacher, was refused care by a hospital in Bangkok and had to be taken by desperate emergency drivers to a military hospital.

