British tourist’s reckless wheelie stunt in Pattaya leaves a 49-year-old Thai woman critically injured, sparking a furious mob attack and prompting police intervention as locals demand justice while authorities vow a crackdown on dangerous foreign motorbike riders.

A British tourist’s high-speed wheelie stunt turned into horror on a Pattaya street Thursday evening, leaving a 49-year-old Thai woman critically injured and a furious crowd attacking the foreign rider. Witnesses say the tourist had been recklessly pulling stunts through residential lanes before slamming into the woman’s scooter, then outrageously blamed her as she lay unconscious. Police dragged him from the mob as medics fought to keep her alive.

PATTAYA, Thailand — A reckless motorcycle stunt by a British tourist ended in chaos and near tragedy on Thursday evening in Pattaya. A 49-year-old Thai woman is now fighting for her life after the tourist’s electric motorbike collided with her in a narrow residential street.

The incident happened in Soi Bongkot 8, located in the Nong Prue Subdistrict of Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Pattaya police received reports of the crash shortly after 5:00 PM and arrived at the scene of devastation and rising public anger.

Rescue teams found Ms. Jurairat, a 49-year-old Thai motorcyclist, lying motionless beside her overturned pink Honda Scoopy. Her motorcycle was badly damaged, and she had sustained severe head trauma and abrasions across her body. Emergency responders immediately began performing CPR on the unconscious woman.

British rider blamed injured victim after stunt crash, sparking mob violence and police intervention

Meanwhile, the man who struck her—a young British tourist—was surrounded by an enraged crowd. According to multiple eyewitnesses, the foreigner had been performing wheelies on his electric motorbike throughout the area. He had reportedly ridden recklessly, nearly hitting pedestrians before crashing into Ms. Jurairat.

Witnesses say the tourist lost control during a stunt and slammed into the woman as she rode cautiously through the neighbourhood. Both were thrown from their vehicles. While she lay gravely injured, the tourist allegedly blamed her for the crash, which infuriated nearby residents even further.

As tensions escalated, several bystanders began to physically assault the tourist. Some shouted at him while others shoved and punched him before police officers intervened to prevent a full-scale mob attack. The tourist was escorted from the scene under protection. Paramedics treated his injuries, which were described as minor and then transferred him to hospital for further care.

Tourist seen riding recklessly earlier in the day as police review CCTV to determine fault in the crash

Moreover, witnesses claim that the British rider had been seen earlier in the day weaving through traffic. He was allegedly riding on one wheel while passing homes, shops, and pedestrians. “He acted like the road was his playground,” said one bystander. “Then he hit her and blamed her like it was nothing.”

In addition, CCTV cameras in the area reportedly captured the lead-up to the collision. Pattaya City Police confirmed that they are reviewing the footage to determine the exact cause of the crash and to ensure fair treatment for both parties. The footage is expected to play a key role in the upcoming investigation.

Although the British man has not yet been officially named, police say he is being investigated for reckless driving causing serious injury, a criminal offence under Thai law. If convicted, he could face imprisonment, a heavy fine and eventual deportation.

Social media backlash erupts after the crash as locals demand justice and call out tourist entitlement

The case has since ignited a firestorm on Thai social media, where many users have expressed outrage at the tourist’s behaviour. Some called for stricter enforcement of road safety laws for foreigners, while others criticised the alleged arrogance of the rider after the crash. One post read, “She could die, and he was blaming her? That’s unforgivable.”

However, others have cautioned against mob justice. “Let the law handle it,” wrote another user. “Violence solves nothing.”

Despite this, many locals continue to praise the bystanders who rushed to help Ms. Jurairat while emergency teams arrived. Photos and videos of the scene show concerned residents directing traffic, comforting one another, and trying to provide water and shade to the injured.

According to officials, the street where the crash occurred is often busy with both tourist and local traffic. Residents say they have long warned about speeding and reckless behaviour from foreign visitors in the area.

“We see this all the time during high season,” said a shop owner near the crash site. “Foreigners rent bikes and think the streets are a game. But this time, someone nearly died.”

City officials vow crackdowns on reckless riders after Thai woman left in ICU by foreign motorcyclist

City officials have since promised to increase patrols in tourist-heavy zones. They say they will be targeting reckless riders, illegal modifications and dangerous stunts like wheelies. “This is not just about one case,” said a spokesperson. “It’s about a pattern of disrespect and danger.”

Ms. Jurairat remains in critical condition in intensive care. Her family has declined interviews but has asked the public for prayers and privacy during this time. Friends have gathered at the hospital in quiet support, awaiting news of her recovery.

As the investigation progresses, Pattaya police are urging additional witnesses to come forward. They are especially interested in phone footage or dashcam recordings from moments before the crash.

Second serious incident in three days fuels concerns over growing danger from foreign motorbike riders

Ultimately, this incident has struck a nerve in Pattaya—a city where tourism is vital but where locals are increasingly frustrated with lawless behaviour by some foreign visitors. Whether justice is served in this case may influence how future incidents are handled by Thai authorities.

While Ms. Jurairat fights for her life, many are now asking: How much longer will reckless tourists be allowed to risk lives on Thai roads? It was the second dangerous incident linked with a British motorbike driver in Pattaya in just three days.

On Monday morning, 58-year-old Paul Dennis Holloway was questioned by Pattaya City Police after he interfered with an ambulance on emergency duty. He was fined for reckless driving. However, he may face further charges.

