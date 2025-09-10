Big Joke brings a new complaint to the Supreme Court claiming an ethics breach by a judge of the bench

Big Joke Strikes Back! Thailand’s ousted top cop Surachate Hakparn accuses Supreme Court judge of ethics breach, claiming ties to a police rival behind his dismissal—adding fresh fuel to a long-running controversy linked to the Royal Thai Police and the removal of the former top cop last year.

Thailand’s most famous policeman — once a public favourite — is still locked in a legal battle over his dismissal. Police General Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke”, is now taking aim at the judiciary. His latest move? Accusing a Supreme Administrative Court judge of an ethics breach after the court threw out his petition in December 2024. Surachate claims the judge was a close friend of a top police officer directly tied to his removal from the force.

Dismissed Police General Surachate Hakparn, known nationwide as “Big Joke,” is still battling to reclaim his place in the Royal Thai Police. Although his official dismissal was confirmed over a year ago, the former deputy police chief remains defiant. His latest legal manoeuvre targets not the police, but a Supreme Administrative Court judge.

On September 9, 2025, Surachate personally delivered a petition to the Supreme Administrative Court. The petition accuses a sitting judge of violating the court’s Code of Ethics. According to Surachate, the judge failed to recuse himself from a case involving a personal friend—one of Surachate’s key accusers.

Specifically, Surachate alleges the judge maintained a close relationship with a high-ranking police officer. This officer was involved in the case that led to Surachate’s suspension and eventual dismissal. Notably, both the judge and officer studied together in a high-level legal training course.

Surachate alleges judge was too close to senior police officer involved in case that led to his dismissal

They spent nearly a year enrolled in the “Legal Justice for Democracy” program under the Constitutional Court. The course included field trips, seminars and social engagements. Surachate claims their interactions extended beyond the classroom. In fact, he says the judge and officer became close personal friends.

Therefore, he argues, the judge’s role in reviewing his case compromised judicial impartiality. According to Surachate, the judge knowingly participated in proceedings despite his personal connection to the defendant.

As a result, the petition calls for a full ethical and disciplinary investigation. It also demands the judge’s removal from any ongoing or future involvement in the matter.

Crucially, Surachate cites Section 6 of the Administrative Court’s Code of Ethics. This section requires judges to step aside from cases where there are legal grounds for objection—or even the appearance of bias. He also referenced Section 5, which bars judges from influencing peers in a way that could undermine justice.

Petition demands judge face ethics probe and removal for failure to declare personal conflict of interest

In his words, “The judge knew he had a personal connection with a defendant. Yet he failed to withdraw. That is unacceptable.” He further claimed that the judge’s refusal was deliberate and ethically indefensible.

Meanwhile, this is just the latest twist in a long and deeply controversial saga. Surachate’s career collapsed spectacularly in 2024 after allegations of corruption, criminal involvement and internal rivalry. Once hailed as a rising star and possible national police chief, he now faces multiple legal threats.

To understand the gravity of the situation, one must look back to March 20, 2024. That day, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered both Surachate and then-Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol to be suspended. The move followed escalating tensions within the upper ranks of the police.

Shortly after, both men were reassigned to the Prime Minister’s Office. Officials claimed this would defuse internal conflict. However, the situation only worsened.

Fallout from the police power struggle erupts in 2024 with the suspensions of Surachate and General Torsak

On April 2, 2024, the Criminal Court in Bangkok issued an arrest warrant for Surachate. He was charged with money laundering, allegedly tied to illegal online gambling platforms. The case was linked to the “BNKMaster” website, a major illicit operation.

Although Surachate denied all wrongdoing, the damage was done. Days later, on April 18, 2024, he was formally dismissed from the force. The order came from interim Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet, and was co-signed by Prime Minister Srettha.

In June and August 2024, the National Police Commission reviewed the dismissal. They voted unanimously to uphold it. The final blow came on August 15, when the Royal Gazette endorsed the removal.

Surachate did not back down. He filed appeals with the Police Ethics Protection Commission (P.E.P.C.) and the Police Commission (P.C.C.). Both appeals failed. He then turned to the Supreme Administrative Court, hoping for reinstatement through temporary legal protection.

Legal setbacks pile up as Surachate’s appeals are denied and his dismissal was endorsed by the Royal Gazette

However, on November 13, 2024, the court appeared to dismiss his final petition. That ruling effectively ended his formal career in the police force. Later reports of that ruling were countered by a statement from the Supreme Court. However, it later did dismiss General Surachate’s petition and request for an injunction on Monday, December 16th.

This all adds to the conflicts and drama associated with the case. Indeed, there have been other incidents linked with General Surachate’s and his associates. For instance, the top policeman’s wife was falsely accused last year, after which police officers pressed charges against her accuser.

In the meantime, Surachate continues to challenge the legitimacy of his removal. He insists that all charges against him are politically motivated. According to him, the accusations are part of a smear campaign orchestrated by rival factions within the police.

He has repeatedly pointed to the September 25, 2023, raid on his residence as the starting point of the attack. Just days before he was expected to be named police chief, investigators stormed his home in Rangsit, Bangkok. Officials claimed to find evidence linking him to an illegal gambling ring.

Surachate blames police raid and smear campaign for derailing his bid to become national police chief

That investigation led to multiple arrests. Authorities alleged Surachate was a central figure in the criminal network. However, the former general maintains that the evidence was fabricated—or at the very least, manipulated.

As he tells it, his enemies within the police feared his rise to power. In response, they launched a covert campaign to discredit him.

In March 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) accepted the case. The agency confirmed that Surachate and several associates were under formal investigation. Still, Surachate welcomed the NACC’s involvement. He claimed it would offer a neutral venue to clear his name.

Despite this, the Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok continued to press criminal charges. This created a jurisdictional conflict and raised further questions about political motivations.

Now, with criminal prosecution still on the table, Surachate’s fight is not only legal but reputational. He has gone on record claiming that the entire process was rigged against him. His latest ethics petition adds another layer to the story—one that implicates even the judiciary.

Criminal and reputational stakes rise as Surachate accuses police and judicial figures of conspiracy

Public concern over the case has only grown. In 2024, former Prime Minister Srettha commissioned a special inquiry into the Royal Thai Police. The findings were troubling.

The report, led by former Interior Ministry official Chatchai Promlert, confirmed rampant factionalism within the force. It also echoed long-standing claims of systemic corruption. According to the panel, the Royal Thai Police suffers from deep-rooted structural issues that extend beyond any single case.

Indeed, Surachate’s saga may be symptomatic of something larger. Thailand’s police force has been rocked by internal scandals for years. But few cases have captured the public’s attention quite like this one.

Adding to the scandal, high-profile lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd—once an outspoken anti-corruption figure—was arrested last year in an unrelated fraud case. His involvement in earlier police whistleblowing efforts has added further intrigue. Indeed, Big Joke was known as a reformer and anti-corruption policeman.

National inquiry highlights systemic police corruption as Big Joke saga captures public attention nationwide

Meanwhile, General Kittirat has now been confirmed as the permanent National Police Chief. His appointment has brought temporary stability, but also raises questions. Critics argue that Surachate’s dismissal paved the way for Kittirat’s rise.

General Torsak Sukwimol, who had also been suspended, was reinstated beforehand. That was last year. He subsequently retired and was succeeded by Police General Kittirat. General Kittirat afterwards pushed forward with proceedings against General Surachate, which removed him from the Royal Thai Police. At this time, Surachate remains sidelined—and facing criminal charges.

His once-promising legacy lies in ruins. Once dubbed the future face of Thai law enforcement, he is now entangled in accusations of gambling, corruption and judicial impropriety. Nonetheless, Surachate insists he will not give up. His latest petition signals that his battle is far from over.

The story of “Big Joke” has become more than just a career meltdown. It is a national crisis, exposing the fragility of Thailand’s law enforcement institutions. With the judiciary now implicated, the case always threatens to become more explosive. General Surachate Hakparn still sees himself as a crusader against injustice. In the meantime, senior police counter that General Surachate was dismissed following due process after a court issued an arrest warrant.

In the end, the stakes go far beyond one man’s career. They cut to the heart of public trust in Thailand’s legal and policing systems.

