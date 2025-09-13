Emergency declared in Bangkok as rabies spreads: 11 high-risk zones in Prawet and nearby areas after multiple dog bites. Strict 30-day animal movement ban imposed. Authorities warn residents to stay alert, avoid stray animals, and report any suspicious cases.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has confirmed multiple rabies cases after people were bitten by dogs in the city since September 4. On Friday, Bangkok City Hall issued an urgent warning identifying 11 high-risk zones across the capital. The bites occurred in the Prawet district in the city’s southeast. Authorities have launched emergency measures, including strict controls on the movement of dogs and cats, to stop the outbreak from spreading. Citizens are urged to stay alert and avoid contact with stray animals immediately.

Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development has urgently declared parts of Bangkok and Samut Prakan as temporary rabies epidemic zones following a confirmed outbreak. The decision came after rabies cases were detected in the Nong Bon subdistrict of Prawet district.

Consequently, authorities have imposed a strict 30-day ban on the movement of dogs, cats, and other mammals. The order will remain in effect from September 9 to October 8. The outbreak is classified as a serious public health threat because rabies can spread rapidly to humans, pets, and livestock, including cattle and buffalo.

The epidemic zones cover Nong Bon in Prawet district, which borders Thap Chang, Bang Kaeo, Racha Thewa, and Bang Chak. Additionally, high-risk areas include Dok Mai and Prawet in Prawet district, On Nut and Phatthanakan in Suan Luang district, Thap Chang, Lat Krabang, Bang Na Nuea, and Bang Chak.

Bangkok and Samut Prakan declare high-risk rabies zones with strict rules for animal movement

Furthermore, in Samut Prakan province, Bang Kaeo and Racha Thewa have also been identified as high-risk areas. Therefore, residents in these locations must take immediate precautions. Authorities warn that failure to comply could accelerate the spread of rabies in both urban and suburban communities.

To prevent further transmission, officials have implemented strict movement controls. Specifically, dogs, cats, and their carcasses cannot be moved into or out of the designated zones without written authorisation from an official veterinarian. Moreover, owners must report sick animals within 12 hours.

Dead animals must remain where they are until veterinary teams arrive. Violators risk imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to ฿40,000, or both. These measures are necessary to contain the disease and protect both humans and animals.

The Bangkok Veterinary Public Health Office’s rabies control unit has also issued urgent warnings after rabid animals were discovered in Chalerm Phrakiat Rama 9 Soi 49, Nong Bon subdistrict. Consequently, residents within a five-kilometre radius have been urged to exercise extreme caution.

Authorities urge residents to avoid stray animals and report rabies symptoms immediately for safety

Authorities strongly advise the public to avoid contact with stray animals. Additionally, anyone bitten or scratched must immediately wash wounds with soap and water and seek rabies vaccination at a hospital. If symptoms such as agitation, unprovoked biting, stiffness, drooling, or a hanging tongue are observed in animals, citizens must report them immediately.

The outbreak intensified after a person in Prawet district was bitten by a rabid dog. As a result, Bangkok authorities have launched intensive surveillance in the city. Eleven high-risk areas have been identified.

These include Nong Bon, Dok Mai, and Prawet subdistricts in Prawet district; On Nut and Phatthanakan in Suan Luang district; Thap Chang in Saphan Sung district; Lat Krabang in Lat Krabang district; Bang Na Nuea in Bang Na district; Bang Chak in Phra Khanong district; and Bang Kaeo and Racha Thewa in Samut Prakan. Authorities have urged residents to report dead or symptomatic animals immediately.

Chadchart confirms human rabies cases and calls for urgent public cooperation in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt addressed the rabies outbreak at City Hall on September 12, 2015. He stated that cases involving humans being bitten had been reported in the Prawet district since September 4.

Subsequent tests conducted on September 9 confirmed the disease as rabies, affecting multiple districts and parts of Samut Prakan. Over the past two years, approximately five to six cases were recorded in the area. Therefore, the governor stressed the urgency of public cooperation to prevent further spread.

Governor Chadchart urged pet owners to avoid letting animals outside. Moreover, he emphasised that pets must be vaccinated regularly against rabies. Anyone bitten by a dog must seek immediate medical attention and complete the full vaccination course. Additionally, authorities must be notified so they can control the area effectively.

The BMA has also dispatched health teams to confine a five-kilometre radius around the outbreak and investigate at-risk populations. One person who was bitten has received full rabies vaccination, and no fatalities have been reported.

Residents must remain vigilant as rabid animals may be far from human habitation in the Prawet district

He warned that some rabid animals may be located far from human habitation. For instance, earlier this year, a rabid dog was found living in a garbage dump in the Prawet district. Therefore, vigilance is required even in seemingly safe areas.

The BMA is coordinating with the Livestock Department in Samut Prakan to control stray animals and manage potential cases. Residents are urged to report sick or dead stray dogs and cats immediately.

Animals suspected of rabies may display restlessness, aggressive biting, stiffness, drooling, or a hanging tongue. If observed, residents should contact the Dog Control and Shelter Group in Prawet at 0 2328 7460 or 0 2328 7355. These measures aim to prevent human exposure and control further spread of the virus. Authorities emphasise that rapid reporting saves lives.

Residents in all high-risk zones must comply with veterinary orders and protect children and pets

Therefore, residents in these zones must comply fully with all veterinary orders. Compliance is critical to prevent the virus from spreading beyond the designated zones.

Authorities warn that rabies spreads quickly if animals are not monitored. Immediate reporting of sick or dead animals is vital. Additionally, residents are advised to avoid contact with stray animals and ensure their pets are vaccinated. Children are particularly at risk and must be supervised closely. Pet owners should keep animals indoors and avoid situations where stray animals might interact with pets.

City-wide awareness campaigns have been launched to inform the public about the outbreak. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant for rabies symptoms in animals. For instance, rabid animals may appear unusually aggressive, bite objects or people without provocation, or show difficulty walking. Early recognition allows authorities to respond quickly, preventing further transmission.

Surveillance has intensified across both Bangkok and Samut Prakan. Veterinary teams are investigating and managing at-risk animals. Quarantine measures and public guidance are strictly enforced to ensure compliance. Cooperation from the public is essential.

Officials stress prompt reporting and vaccination as key measures to stop rabies spreading in the city

Officials emphasise that residents must report any suspicious animals immediately. Following safety instructions and seeking prompt medical care after exposure are critical. Pet vaccination campaigns are ongoing, and owners are urged to keep records up to date.

The 30-day ban on animal movement is essential to reduce the rabies spread. Movement of dogs, cats, or other mammals without official authorisation is prohibited. Authorities stress that violating this order could compromise the outbreak response and risk lives.

Additionally, the BMA and Livestock Department coordinate the safe removal and disposal of dead animals. Residents are advised not to touch carcasses and report them immediately. Veterinary teams will handle collection, testing, and safe disposal to ensure containment.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear in humans. Therefore, early intervention through wound cleaning and timely vaccination is crucial. Hospitals in Bangkok are prepared to provide immediate post-exposure prophylaxis to anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal.

Residents urged to monitor stray animals closely and report unusual behaviour to prevent rabies exposure

Local officials urge residents to remain alert for stray animals with unusual behaviour. These may include aggression, excessive vocalisation, or aimless wandering. Reporting these animals quickly allows veterinary teams to act before more humans or animals are exposed. Hotlines are available for immediate reporting.

Governor Chadchart emphasised that public cooperation is key to containing the outbreak. Residents must educate family members about rabies prevention and avoid contact with stray animals. Children should be closely supervised when outdoors. Early reporting, hygiene, and vaccination are critical for safety.

The outbreak highlights the importance of continuous rabies surveillance in urban areas. Despite vaccination campaigns and public education, sporadic cases continue to occur. Therefore, vigilance is necessary to prevent new cases.

Stray dog populations significantly contribute to rabies transmission. City Hall is implementing humane capture, vaccination, and sterilisation programs. Local communities are being encouraged to report stray animals to prevent potential outbreaks.

Bangkok authorities reassure the public and urge calm while closely monitoring this rabies outbreak

The BMA reassures the public that all reported cases are thoroughly investigated. Health and veterinary teams respond rapidly to new incidents. Citizens are urged to remain calm and follow official instructions.

Residents must not panic but stay vigilant. Reporting suspected cases, keeping pets indoors, and maintaining vaccination schedules are the most effective ways to prevent rabies spread. Cooperation from communities is essential to prevent the virus from leaving designated zones.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely. Updates on new cases, control measures, and vaccination campaigns are issued regularly. The public is encouraged to stay informed and follow guidance from the Department of Livestock Development and the BMA.

Thailand enforces strict animal movement ban and mobilises teams to stop the rabies outbreak quickly

The 30-day animal movement ban and other measures reflect Thailand’s proactive approach. Veterinary officers are enforcing restrictions strictly to protect humans and animals. The Department of Livestock Development and BMA remain on high alert as they coordinate surveillance, containment, and vaccination efforts.

Citizens are reminded that early action and vigilance prevent rabies transmission. Following official instructions, keeping pets indoors, and reporting suspected cases promptly are critical. Cooperation from the community is essential to resolve the outbreak efficiently.

