Udon Thani City police arrested a 32 year old Pakistani pervert after he sexually assaulted young woman

32-year-old Pakistani arrested in Udon Thani for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old autistic woman. He entered Thailand illegally, lived more than a year without a visa, prompting police to warn that a lack of record-keeping poses serious risks to vulnerable people at accommodation centres in the northeastern province.

A Pakistani man has been arrested in Udon Thani for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman. Police say 32-year-old Ahmed entered Thailand two years ago, briefly left for Malaysia, and then returned illegally. He has reportedly lived in the country without a valid visa for more than a year and a half. Authorities are warning that dormitories in Udon Thani and northeastern Thailand can pose serious safety risks. The victim had previously flagged Ahmed as a threat due to his predatory behaviour. Police urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

A Pakistani man was arrested by Udon Thani City Police after reports of sexual misconduct. The incident occurred on September 20, 2025, at a dormitory on Nittiyo Road. The victim, identified only as “Miss A,” is an 18-year-old resident with autism who communicates effectively. She told police she was alone in her room while her mother was at work.

According to Miss A, the man in the neighbouring room frequently watched her. She had previously reported this to her mother, who advised her to record video evidence. On the day of the assault, he knocked on her door under the pretext of asking about a laundry shop. Then, he entered her room, attempted to embrace her, touched her waist, and groped her private areas.

Frightened, Miss A retreated, but he tried to persuade her to follow him to his room. Consequently, she immediately called the dormitory caretaker, Miss Bow, for help.

Miss Bow, 35, confirmed the man had rented the room for less than a month. Moreover, he had arrived with a Thai woman who sells smoothies. However, she observed his sexually threatening behaviour, often staring at Miss A’s room when the young woman was alone.

The night before the incident, Miss A had called for help. Upon arrival, Miss Bow saw the man pretending to sweep his room. The following day, Miss A called again, reporting the assault. She was so frightened that her words were barely coherent over the phone.

Police questioned the foreign national, later identified as Ahmed, a 32-year-old Pakistani citizen. He denied wrongdoing involving Miss A. When officers requested his passport, he claimed it was with his girlfriend. However, police confirmed with the woman that she was only a friend and did not hold his passport.

Lieutenant Colonel Preeda coordinated with Udon Thani Immigration Police to investigate Ahmed’s status. The investigation revealed he entered Thailand as a tourist two years ago, travelled to Malaysia, and never re-entered legally. Authorities suspect he returned illegally through natural border channels and never left.

Consequently, Ahmed was charged with illegal entry and remaining in Thailand without permission. He was transferred to Udon Thani City Police Station for prosecution. Meanwhile, sexual misconduct allegations remain under detailed investigation.

The case raises concerns about dormitory safety and the vulnerability of residents. For example, Miss A’s family and staff emphasise vigilance when foreign tenants arrive. Police highlight the importance of promptly reporting suspicious behaviour and following legal immigration procedures.

Sexual assault cases involving vulnerable individuals, particularly those with disabilities, remain a priority for local authorities. Additionally, dormitory managers are urged to monitor unfamiliar tenants closely, secure access points, and maintain open communication with residents.

Police however, noted that corroborating evidence was essential in this case. Video footage, witness accounts, and timely reporting enabled police to take swift action. Lieutenant Colonel Preeda emphasised that collaboration between local police and immigration officials was crucial in identifying Ahmed’s illegal status.

The arrest has increased public awareness of the risks posed by undocumented foreigners. Experts warn that illegal residents can create security and legal challenges. Consequently, Immigration Bureau officers will launch checks on dormitory accommodation centres in Udon Thani.

Miss A has received support from her family and dormitory staff. Police and social welfare agencies also provide counselling, legal guidance, and protective measures for vulnerable individuals. Officials encourage residents to utilise these services whenever harassment or abuse occurs.

Investigators stress the importance of accurate records for foreign residents. Proper documentation ensures law enforcement can respond quickly to criminal behaviour and maintain community safety.

Ahmed remains in custody pending further investigation. Prosecutors are reviewing both immigration violations and potential criminal charges for sexual misconduct. If allegations are substantiated, he could face severe penalties.

The Udon Thani community remains concerned about the safety of young adults living independently. Officials plan to review security protocols at dormitories and rental accommodations. They aim to protect residents, especially those with disabilities, from harassment and exploitation.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge vigilance. Residents are advised to report unusual or threatening behaviour immediately to police or caretakers. Law enforcement reaffirms its commitment to protecting vulnerable community members.

The case highlights the links between immigration enforcement and criminal investigation. Proper coordination among police, immigration officials and local communities is essential for preventing crime.

Udon Thani police continue gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and coordinating with relevant agencies. Ahmed’s arrest underscores the importance of monitoring foreign nationals’ residency status. Prompt action is crucial to ensure community safety and legal compliance.

Miss A has received additional protective measures, while police investigate the full circumstances. Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The community is closely following developments as the case moves through the legal system. Police emphasise that both sexual misconduct and immigration violations are being treated with the utmost seriousness.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that dormitory safety, particularly for vulnerable residents, requires constant vigilance. Investigators urge families, caretakers, and communities to maintain protective measures and report suspicious behaviour immediately.

In the meantime, Mr. Ahmed faces prison time and, after that, deportation and subsequent blacklisting from Thailand. He appears to have underestimated the young Thai woman with autism.

