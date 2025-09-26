Family, bank and police intervention save a 79 year old grandma from losing ฿3 million more to scammers

Family, bank, and police acted quickly to save a 79-year-old grandmother in Ban Bung, Chonburi, from losing another ฿3 million to ruthless call centre scammers, highlighting a massive surge of sophisticated fraud targeting elderly citizens across Thailand.

Quick action by a vigilant family, alert bank staff, and decisive police saved a 79-year-old grandmother in Ban Bung, Chonburi, from losing ฿3 million to a ruthless scammer gang. She had already handed over ฿4 million, convinced by the criminals that they were an elite police unit and that transferring money was her only way to avoid legal trouble. Unlike a notorious case in Phra Khanong, Bangkok, two weeks ago, she listened and was stopped in time by real officers at Ban Bung Police Station. The incident exposes the urgent need for public awareness, faster bank intervention, and families stepping in to protect vulnerable citizens. Thailand is currently facing an unprecedented surge in scams, targeting the elderly with fear and deception.

Two weeks after a shocking scam incident in Bangkok, a similar high-stakes case emerged in Chonburi. Previously, an 83-year-old woman had shooed police detectives away from her upmarket home in Phra Khanong. In contrast, the Ban Bung case involved a 79-year-old grandmother who narrowly avoided losing millions of baht to a call centre gang. Police, on Thursday, described the incident as a stark reminder of the resurgence of scams targeting elderly citizens.

The grandmother had already transferred ฿4 million to a call centre gang. Moreover, she was preparing to send another ฿3 million when bank staff noticed irregular activity.

Timely detection by bank staff and family prevented a grandmother in Chonburi from losing millions

Fortunately, swift police intervention prevented further financial loss. The case demonstrates the critical importance of immediate action and family vigilance in such situations.

At 4:30 PM on Thursday, September 25, reporters visited Ban Bung Police Station. There, they spoke with Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkachai Phakwat, Deputy Superintendent. He explained that the scammers had contacted the woman, claiming to be police officers.

They told her that her family was allegedly involved in illegal activities. Furthermore, they warned that her bank account was linked to money laundering. They also falsely claimed that a police warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The scammers insisted she transfer money to a designated account to avoid prosecution. They claimed this transfer was necessary for an “official investigation.”

Consequently, the frightened woman complied and even communicated with the gang via the messaging app Line. Since Tuesday, September 23, 2015, she had already transferred funds twice to a mule account, totalling ฿4 million. On September 24, she was preparing to withdraw an additional ฿3 million.

Scammers posed as elite police officers and forced the elderly woman to comply with fraudulent orders

Fortunately, her relatives discovered the situation and immediately contacted bank officials.

As a result, the bank alerted police to investigate. Investigators clarified that police never requested her to transfer money. Instead, the call centre gang used fear, intimidation, and verbal persuasion to manipulate her. Officers explained these tactics in detail, helping the grandmother regain her composure.

Police Lieutenant Wittaya Khamsopha, Deputy Investigation Inspector, was among the first responders. He said the bank manager had noticed the woman attempting to withdraw ฿3 million alone. Fearing she was being scammed, he immediately called for backup and rushed to the bank. Upon arrival, he met both the grandmother and her grandchild.

The grandchild reported that the woman was glued to her phone and refused to hang up. She ignored all warnings and insisted on transferring the funds to the account provided by the scammers.

Recognising the urgency, Lieutenant Khamsopha contacted Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Panajaroen, an experienced cybercrime investigator. Sarawut joined the intervention promptly, assessing the situation and checking police records.

Fast verification and police intervention helped Grandma cancel her withdrawal and avoid further loss

Fortunately, the grandmother had no criminal history or arrest warrants, which helped convince her to cancel the withdrawal.

Ultimately, the grandmother avoided losing an additional ฿3 million. Police explained the call centre gang’s tactics, including the creation of fear, verbal manipulation, and threats of arrest. Officers emphasised that scammers often pose as law enforcement to intimidate victims. In this case, timely police intervention, combined with family and bank support, proved decisive.

Security sources report that scam activity has surged in the past four weeks. Many calls originate from Cambodian call centres, while smaller operations exist in unstable zones along the Myanmar and Laos borders.

These gangs specifically target elderly individuals, exploiting fear and confusion to extort money. Consequently, authorities warn that seniors are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated fraud tactics.

Surge in cross-border call centre scams highlights growing threat to elderly and vulnerable citizens

Experts emphasise the importance of vigilance. Families, neighbours, and bank staff must actively monitor elderly individuals. In this case, early family intervention and rapid police response prevented a financial catastrophe.

Moreover, the cooperation between bank officials and law enforcement proved crucial. Without it, the grandmother could have lost millions more.

Compared to the Bangkok case, where the elderly woman resisted police, the Ban Bung incident demonstrates the effectiveness of intervention.

Officers successfully guided the grandmother to recognise the scam. They also explained how to identify similar tactics in the future. As a result, the woman regained control and avoided further harm.

Security officials stress that scammers will never be legitimate police officers requesting money transfers. Therefore, citizens must verify any claim independently and consult family members or authorities before taking action.

Experts warn that call centre gangs are increasingly sophisticated. They combine phone calls, messaging apps, and intimidation to manipulate targets. Consequently, banks are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

Proactive cooperation essential as scams evolve using technology and threats to target vulnerable people

Finally, the Ban Bung case illustrates the high stakes of modern fraud. Elderly citizens remain at particular risk, and families must educate and support them.

Top police officers encourage seniors never to respond to unsolicited calls threatening legal action or demanding money. The grandmother’s experience shows that even substantial sums can be protected with timely intervention.

Undoubtedly, the Chonburi incident highlights both the danger and nature of these call centre scams. It also clearly shows us the critical roles of family vigilance, bank awareness, and rapid police response. The helpful attitude of real police officers was certainly a decisive factor in rescuing the 79-year-old grandmother from torment.

Security agencies continue to monitor such scams and urge citizens to remain cautious. With scam operations increasingly sophisticated and cross-border in nature, more protection is needed. Significantly, the combination of public awareness and law enforcement intervention remains the best protection for vulnerable people.

