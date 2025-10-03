Brit left his home in Pattaya and is believed to have crossed over into Myanmar to call centre scammers

A 19-year-old British man vanished after leaving Pattaya and is feared trapped by Myanmar call centre scam gangs. Thai police launched an urgent search as his Russian-Thai mother reported suspicious emails and security forces tracked his movements along the border.

Thai police in Kanchanaburi are urgently searching for a 19-year-old British man feared to have fallen into the hands of Myanmar scam gangs. His Russian-Thai mother raised the alarm on Thursday, September 26, after he left Pattaya and she discovered suspicious email activity. The young man vanished on Saturday, September 27, after a local teacher gave him a ride from the Century Hotspring Resort in Ban Dan Chedi Sam Ong to Sangkhla Buri. Police warn he may now be in serious danger across the border.

Thai authorities have launched a major search for a 19-year-old British man, Mr. Lawrence, who vanished near the Thai-Myanmar border. The young man, originally from Pattaya, was last seen attempting to cross into Myanmar from Sangkhla Buri district. Officials fear he may have been targeted by criminal gangs operating across the border.

Lawrence’s mother, Gulnara, a Thai-Russian living in Chonburi province, filed a missing person report on September 26. She became alarmed after noticing unusual email activity linked to her son near the Sangkhla Buri area. Consequently, authorities believe he may have been physically close to the border.

CCTV footage provides the clearest picture of his movements. On September 27, at 3:32 PM, Lawrence was filmed walking in the rain with a large bag at Century Hotspring Resort in Ban Dan Chedi Sam Ong. Resort staff reported that he briefly stopped to charge his mobile phone before walking off.

CCTV shows Lawrence walking in the rain at Century Hotspring resort before leaving for Sangkhla Buri

Moreover, additional footage captured him hitchhiking near Sai Yok Noi Waterfall. A teacher reportedly picked him up and drove him to Sangkhla Buri. Police are now seeking this teacher to gain further information.

Later the same day, Lawrence was spotted attempting to cross into Phaya Tong Su township in Myanmar. Border officials quickly intervened, reminding him that crossings were prohibited. Immigration officers noted he was constantly on his phone and tried to slip through the fence. Consequently, they stopped him and escorted him to a nearby bus terminal, instructing him to return home. That was the last confirmed sighting before his disappearance was reported.

Authorities now believe Lawrence may have crossed the border when officers were briefly distracted. His continuous phone use suggests he could have been communicating with someone on the Myanmar side.

Furthermore, the region is known for its network of compounds run by Chinese criminal groups and local warlords. These compounds are reportedly used to operate online scams targeting foreigners.

Police warn the border region is home to criminal gangs and online scam operations targeting foreigners

Governor Athisan Intara of Kanchanaburi ordered a thorough review of CCTV footage across the district. Officials are checking roads, hotels, and resorts, both in town and along the border near Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong. Additionally, witnesses in the Tha Makham subdistrict reported seeing someone matching Lawrence’s description. Authorities are including these reports in the ongoing investigation.

Lawrence had attempted to cross into Myanmar a day earlier, but border guards stopped him. Despite these warnings, officials stress that young foreigners remain vulnerable to recruiters promising jobs or other opportunities in neighbouring countries. Therefore, authorities are especially concerned about his safety.

Gulnara described Lawrence as quiet, highly intelligent, and technically skilled. She fears he may have been deceived into crossing the border to work for online scam operations. These operations are growing along the Thai-Myanmar border and exploit foreigners’ computer skills. Consequently, police fear he could be forced into illegal activities.

The search effort is now fully mobilised. Governor Athisan has coordinated local police, immigration officers, and border patrol units.

Officials mobilise police and border patrol units to track Lawrence and investigate a potential criminal gang

Officials are also reviewing natural areas, transport routes, and local hotels near the border. Furthermore, a missing person flyer with Lawrence’s photographs and passport details has been widely distributed. His family urges anyone with information to call 087-063-2177.

Authorities warn that border crossings into Myanmar remain restricted due to security risks. Moreover, crossing into areas controlled by armed groups or criminal gangs can be extremely dangerous. Investigators highlight that these groups often exploit young foreigners, particularly those with technical expertise. As a result, contact with these gangs can lead to forced labour or involvement in criminal scams.

Lawrence’s last known communications are under close review. Officials hope to trace his route across the border. They are also investigating whether recruiters or accomplices may have influenced his decision to cross. Local residents and travellers are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Officials warn that crossing into Myanmar is highly dangerous. Residents must stay alert to such cases

The disappearance of Lawrence has intensified concerns about cross-border safety. Experts note that scam gangs and armed groups increasingly exploit Thailand’s porous northern and western borders. Authorities warn that foreigners can easily fall victim to recruitment schemes or coercion. Consequently, police emphasise caution near border areas.

Governor Athisan confirmed that the search will continue until Lawrence is found. Authorities remain committed to coordinating all agencies for a comprehensive effort. Furthermore, public cooperation is critical, as eyewitnesses may provide clues about his movements. Police continue to follow up on all leads, including reports from residents and travellers near border regions.

Experts emphasise that young foreigners are particularly at risk along the Thai-Myanmar border. They often lack awareness of the dangers posed by criminal networks and armed groups. Moreover, these groups are sophisticated, using deception and technology to lure victims. Consequently, investigators urge anyone travelling near the border to remain cautious and report suspicious activity immediately.

Police coordinate second week of search for Lawrence while public urged to report possible sightings

As the search enters its second week, authorities continue to trace Lawrence’s movements. CCTV footage, witness reports, and digital activity remain central to the investigation. Moreover, officials are coordinating with local communities and border patrol units to ensure no potential lead is overlooked. Police stress that every hour is critical in locating him safely.

Lawrence’s mother remains deeply concerned. She appeals for public support and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, police in Kanchanaburi are working around the clock to track his movements, assess potential threats, and secure his safe return.

