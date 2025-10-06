Grandparents die heroes saving a teen from floodwaters — Three elders drowned trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy in Yasothon. The teen survived thanks to a neighbour’s swift action, but a village now mourns the selfless sacrifice of its beloved elders.

Three adults, including a grandmother and grandfather, died heroically last Saturday trying to save a 14-year-old boy who got into trouble swimming. The tragedy unfolded in northeastern Yasothon Province, where the elders were swept away by the rushing water as they fought to rescue him. A quick-thinking neighbour later pulled the boy to safety, saving his life. All three victims lived in Tum village, Chiang Pheng subdistrict, Patiu district. This week, the community mourns their loss, remembering their bravery and honouring three widely loved and deeply respected lives cut tragically short.

A tragic incident struck Yasothon Province, in central northeastern Thailand, on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Three family members drowned while trying to save a 14-year-old boy. The boy, Athis Khanthiwong, narrowly escaped death, but his grandparents and a relative were not so fortunate. The community is now in shock as locals mourn the loss of three people who died in an act of selfless heroism.

At 2:50 PM, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaiwichit Matlueang, Deputy Superintendent of Patiu Police Station, received an urgent report of three drowning deaths. Consequently, he rushed to the scene accompanied by the on-duty doctor and volunteer rescue workers from Phetkasem, Amphoe Patiu.

They reached a flooded rice field near the bridge over Lam Sebai, which connects Ban Non Tum, Tambon Chiang Pheng, Amphoe Patiu, Yasothon Province, to Ban Tha Yang Chum, Tambon Kham Phra, Amphoe Hua Taphan, Amnat Charoen Province.

Rescuers reach flood site near Lam Sebai bridge where three were swept away trying to save the boy

The water was reported to be two to three meters deep, and the current was extremely strong, making rescue efforts dangerous and difficult.

Officials and villagers worked together to recover the bodies and bring them onto the road. The deceased were identified as Mr. Saengchan Pamthaisong, 39; Mr. Sunan Photharin, 62; and Mrs. Khamphaeng Hinon, 61.

The grandparents, Mr. Sunan and Mrs. Khamphaeng, were initially alive when brought ashore. Afterwards, they were taken to Huataphan Hospital in Amnat Charoen Province, but they later died.

All three lived in Non Tum village, Chiang Pheng subdistrict, Patiu district, Yasothon Province. The sudden loss has left the family and village in profound grief.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tragedy began when the boy went swimming near the west side of the bridge. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the deep water, which was flowing quickly due to recent flooding.

Witnesses said the boy struggled to keep afloat, and panic quickly set in. Mr. Saengchan, his 39-year-old relative, immediately jumped into the water to save him. However, despite his efforts, the strong current quickly exhausted him, and he drowned before reaching the boy.

Grandparents jump in with boat after relative drowns but are also overwhelmed by powerful river current

Seeing this, the grandparents rushed to help. They rowed a villager’s boat toward the boy, hoping to reach him in time.

When Mrs. Khamphaeng neared the water, she jumped in to assist. Unfortunately, the strong current overwhelmed her, and she became exhausted. Mr. Sunan then jumped in to help both his wife and grandson. Sadly, he, too was swept away and drowned. Despite their heroism, the river’s force proved too strong for all three adults.

During the rescue, Mr. Aphisit Lakthongkam, a 37-year-old local villager, acted quickly and helped pull the boy safely to shore. Thanks to his intervention, the boy survived the ordeal. Villagers immediately joined the search for the three missing adults.

Their bodies were later found together, about ten meters from the shore, highlighting the river’s relentless strength and the danger of attempting rescues without proper equipment.

Police questioned family members at Patiu Police Station. Although the family expressed concerns about the cause of death, investigators found no signs of assault. The on-duty doctor confirmed that the three had drowned and estimated that the deaths occurred about an hour before the bodies were released for religious rites. The family is now preparing to perform traditional rituals to honour the deceased, as villagers rally around them in support.

Officials warn of strong currents after rains and urge extra caution for swimmers and rescuers alike

Authorities said the site of the tragedy is especially dangerous after heavy rainfall.

Locals explained that Lam Sebai can become a fast-moving, deep, and unpredictable river when rice fields flood. Consequently, officials stress that children must never swim unsupervised, and adults should use extreme caution when attempting rescues. Even experienced swimmers are at risk in such conditions.

Experts warned that attempting a rescue in strong currents is often more dangerous than remaining on shore. Furthermore, they noted that life jackets and proper boats are critical in preventing further deaths.

Authorities have promised to increase awareness in the community and urge residents to take safety precautions seriously. Families are advised to educate children about the risks of swimming in rivers and flooded areas.

The tragedy has left a profound mark on the Yasothon Province community. Villagers praised Mr. Aphisit Lakthongkam for his bravery, which directly saved the boy’s life. However, the deaths of Mr. Saengchan, Mr. Sunan, and Mrs. Khamphaeng illustrate the extreme danger of water rescues, even for strong and determined individuals. Authorities are continuing their investigation while providing guidance on water safety.

Community mourns three local heroes as village prepares rites and officials call for greater awareness

Moreover, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of human life.

The community is mourning three lives lost in a single heroic act. Religious rites for the deceased are expected soon, allowing the community to come together and honour their sacrifice. The trio were already respected and loved in their village in the Patiu district of Yasothon, which borders with Cambodia.

Certainly, this heart-wrenching event demonstrates both courage and the devastating consequences of underestimating natural forces. It has prompted local officials to urge residents to prioritise safety, particularly around rivers, bridges, and flooded fields.

The community continues to grieve. Nevertheless, it also remembers the heroism of those who risked everything to save a child. The sacrifice of the three victims will remain a lasting lesson for Yasothon Province. It tells of caution, bravery, and the need for safety awareness in hazardous waters. Of course, the poignant story also speaks to love and the selfless consideration of three elders towards a young one in trouble.

Further reading:

Chinese tourist’s body recovered on Friday after he was swept away on Wednesday at Nai Harn Beach

2 more tourists drown off Phuket’s idyllic but deadly beaches on Wednesday as drownings toll mounts

Two more lives lost off Phuket’s treacherous coastline, prompting calls for increased safety awareness

10 year old Canadian tourist just arrived in Thailand lost her life on Thursday off Phuket’s Kata Beach

Phuket’s deadly monsoon seas claim two further lives as rescuers recover bodies off shorelines Monday

Phuket lifeguards strike back this week against the terrible beauty of the seas, saving two young lives

Third loved one and tourist downed off Karon Beach in dangerous rip tides in just 18 days on Saturday

48-year-old Russian tourist drowns swimming off Karon Beach with red flags raised warning of danger