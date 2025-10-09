Gold power couple Kornkanok and Kanpon escape 20-year prison as court suspends sentence after ฿57 million in refunds, scandal over misleading gold purity claims, frozen assets, luxury vehicle raids and widespread public outrage across Thailand.

Until late last year, a thirty-something Thai couple were riding high, running one of Bangkok’s most successful gold retail empires. But in October 2024, it all came crashing down. Police raided their luxury home, arrested them, and threw them behind bars without bail. The charge? Selling substandard gold products worth tens of millions of baht. Just days before their dramatic fall, they scrambled to save face—offering frantic refunds that totalled ฿57 million. It wasn’t enough. The scandal exploded, and so did their reputation. On Wednesday, however, the Bangkok Criminal Court handed them a lifeline: a 20-year prison sentence suspended for five years—on strict conditions, including a ฿675,000 fine each.

A wealthy Thai couple, once revered for their booming gold business, were on Wednesday given a second chance by the Criminal Court, which suspended a 20-year prison sentence imposed on each of them.

Kornkanok Suwannabut, 37, and her husband, Kanpon Rueang-aram, 35, known to the public as Mae Tak and Pa Beer, were arrested in October 2024. Their fall from grace was swift and dramatic.

Initially, the pair built an empire selling gold jewellery through aggressive online marketing and influencer campaigns. Thousands of customers flocked to buy their gleaming pendants, bracelets, and charms. Their social media pages were filled with glitzy photos, celebrity endorsements, and promises of premium 99.99% gold. However, things quickly unravelled.

Complaints over gold quality erupted as angry customers queued outside shops demanding refunds

By late 2024, rumours began circulating that the gold was not as pure as claimed. Within days, chaos erupted. Customers lined up outside their gold shops, demanding refunds. Some shops faced lines stretching around the block. Staff processed returns frantically, but the damage was done.

Despite offering refunds, the couple could not escape legal scrutiny. Investigators from the Consumer Protection Division soon got involved. After weeks of review, the couple was arrested and denied bail in a publicised raid on their luxury home. They were taken to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and Bangkok Remand Prison, respectively.

On October 7, 2025, the Bangkok Criminal Court handed down a harsh sentence. Both were given 20 years in prison and fined ฿675,000 each. However, because they admitted guilt and attempted to repay victims, the sentences were suspended for five years. They remain on probation.

Crucially, the court found their conduct deceptive. While most of the gold tested at 99.99% purity, some items told a different story. Promotional beads and certain accessories had gold content as low as 61.45%. This discrepancy fueled charges of false advertising and consumer fraud.

Court finds couple misled buyers with exaggerated purity claims and illegally operated without licenses

According to the court, the pair made misleading claims during sales. They promoted the gold as completely pure and promised free gold items with purchases. In reality, the free items were of much lower quality.

Moreover, the couple’s company, K2N Gold Co., Ltd., operated without proper licenses. They conducted direct sales online and failed to label products correctly. These actions violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Direct Sales and Marketing Act.

Prosecutors charged the pair and their firm with 60 counts of public fraud. In total, fines against K2N Gold reached ฿675,000. Kornkanok and Kanpon also received separate fines of ฿675,000 each. The total prison sentence for each was 20 years. Nevertheless, their sentences were suspended on strict conditions.

According to the court, both defendants showed remorse. They had already refunded more than 1,600 customers, returning over ฿57 million. Overall, 3,929 customers returned products worth ฿82.7 million. This was seen as a major mitigating factor.

Victim repayments and court deposits credited as signs of remorse, leading to suspended jail sentences

Additionally, the couple deposited funds with the court to compensate the 36 victims named in the prosecution. Authorities believed this showed genuine remorse and a desire to take responsibility. As a result, the court granted a five-year suspension of their jail terms.

However, the court warned them strictly. If they commit similar offences again, the full sentence will be enforced. They must report to probation officers twice a year and complete 30 hours of community service. They are also barred from committing any similar crimes during the suspension period.

Even though the court showed leniency, the case continues to raise serious questions. Investigators from the Anti-Money Laundering Office are still looking into how the couple acquired wealth so quickly.

Police raided the couple’s home last year. They seized five luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini, a Porsche Cayenne and a Lexus. Some of the cars were registered through hire-purchase schemes linked to companies under the couple’s control. Business premises and gold shops tied to their brand were also raided.

Gold purity test results reveal inconsistencies that further support accusations of deceptive advertising

On the day of the gold tests, officials revealed more surprising details. While most pendants and bracelets were pure, necklaces showed inconsistent results. X-ray tests found purity levels of 97.55% and 96%, but melting tests showed lower numbers — down to 94.44% in some cases. This added more weight to claims of deceptive advertising.

The Consumer Protection Division said the test results still supported charges of misleading conduct. Even if the gold was mostly genuine, the couple exaggerated purity levels and misrepresented product quality. Free promotional items often fell well below the advertised 99.99%.

Furthermore, the backlash spread beyond angry customers. Competing gold shops stopped accepting K2N gold as collateral or trade-in. Public confidence collapsed. Social media exploded with criticism. In effect, the business suffered a reputational implosion.

At one point, the couple’s bank accounts held over ฿70 million. Yet in just days, that figure plummeted to ฿20 million as refunds were issued and assets frozen. The court later confirmed that their finances had been seized as part of ongoing investigations.

Investigators traced gold supply chain and scrutinised influencers who helped promote online sales

During their pre-trial detention, the couple’s contrasting mental states were noted. Kornkanok reportedly experienced stress and emotional strain. Her husband appeared to cope better. Prison officials said both received counselling and gradually adjusted to prison life on the inside.

Meanwhile, the investigation continued. Police traced the supply chain of gold used in the business. Authorities wanted to know if the couple sourced gold legally and transparently. Investigators also reviewed whether the couple needed specific licenses for their aggressive online promotions.

Influencers who partnered with the gold brand also came under scrutiny. Some admitted having unknowingly helped spread misleading claims. Officials interviewed marketing agents and social media promoters linked to the campaign.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday also served as a warning. Even in cases where products are technically genuine, misleading consumers is still a punishable offence. The couple’s empire collapsed not because they sold fake gold, but because they oversold trust.

Experts warn this case reveals urgent need for tighter rules on social media-based and e-commerce sales

This scandal highlights the risks of unchecked online business. As Thai consumers increasingly rely on e-commerce, the need for strict regulation grows. The case also exposed gaps in oversight for businesses operating on social media.

Many now ask whether the couple’s rise was too good to be true. Their lavish lifestyle, flashy promotions, and deep pockets raised eyebrows long before their arrest. Yet it took a customer revolt to bring them down.

Importantly, authorities acted quickly. From customer complaints to a full-blown criminal investigation, the state pursued the case with urgency. Consumer safety, fairness, and truth in advertising were key pillars of the prosecution.

Couple once hailed as gold success story now seen as a warning about trust, fraud and digital deception

The public has watched this saga unfold with fascination and outrage. Once seen as symbols of success, Kornkanok and Kanpon now represent a cautionary tale. Their story is no longer about wealth — but about deception, consequence, and the power of accountability.

In the months ahead, more revelations may surface. Investigators are still tracing funds, reviewing business transactions, and questioning associates. For now, the couple are out of prison — but not yet out of trouble. Their suspended sentence hangs like a sword over their future.

If they misstep again, 20 years behind bars awaits.

