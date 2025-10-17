Ruthless Thai romance scammers in the Northeast are fleecing lonely middle-aged women, taking tens of thousands of baht for fake foreign husbands, leaving victims blocked online, heartbroken and in debt. Meanwhile, Udon Thani police are trying to catch the perpetrators.

Udon Thani police are warning Thai women in the Northeast about a ruthless fake matchmaking gang stealing tens of thousands of baht. One scammer visited a victim’s home in a sleek black car, took a ฿30,000 “deposit” for a promised foreign husband, and vanished. Another woman borrowed ฿100,000 chasing love abroad, only to be left with debt and heartbreak.

Over the past sixty years, hundreds of thousands of Thai women have married foreign men. The long-running trend has created one of the largest overseas Thai diasporas in the world. Today, Thai communities can be found from Germany to Australia, and from Scandinavia to the United States.

At the same time, more than half a million foreigners have settled in Thailand. Many are retirees, yet many others are married to Thai women. The social and economic links between these relationships now stretch across continents.

The story of this migration began in Isaan, Thailand’s vast northeastern region. It emerged from deep social and economic divides. During the 1960s and 1970s, rural poverty, overpopulation, and limited job opportunities pushed many Thai women to seek stability abroad. Meanwhile, Europe’s postwar boom, particularly in Germany and Austria, created a demand for partners as many local women pursued work and careers.

Initial wave of Thai women marrying foreigners grew from Isaan. Spread due to poverty and overseas demand

As West Germany’s economy expanded after World War II, German men increasingly looked overseas for marriage. Thai women, known for their family values and resilience, became part of that solution. These cross-cultural marriages soon became a defining feature of Thailand’s connection with the outside world.

By the late 1990s, the internet accelerated this phenomenon. Online dating sites such as ThaiLoveLines and ThaiCupid opened new doors for international romance. For the first time, women from small villages in Khon Kaen or Udon Thani could communicate directly with men in Europe or America. Cheap air travel and instant messaging made global matchmaking seemed easy and modern.

However, not every story ended in happiness. Alongside genuine relationships came exploitation and deceit. Scammers, posing as matchmakers or suitors, began targeting women who longed for love and financial security on wider social media platforms. These fraudsters knew their victims’ hopes — and sold them dreams for cash.

Online dating boom also opened the door to exploitation and scams targeting women seeking love abroad

In recent years, Thailand’s economy has slowed, hitting rural communities hardest. Consequently, many women have again turned to foreign marriage as a possible escape from hardship. Unfortunately, online deception has become even more sophisticated.

Fake social media accounts, stolen photos, and counterfeit “matchmaking” pages now lure victims into financial traps.

This week, Udon Thani became the latest province to report a string of romance scams. Police confirmed multiple cases involving fraudulent marriage brokers who promised to find “foreign husbands” for a fee, then vanished.

One of the most shocking cases involves a 50-year-old woman named Jip, a construction worker from Udon Thani. She filed a complaint with Mueang Udon Thani Police Station on October 13 after losing ฿30,000 to a scammer.

A 50-year-old Thai woman lost ฿30,000 to a fake matchmaking scammer in Udon Thani

According to police, Jip had contacted a Facebook page called “Madam Sai For”, which advertised matchmaking services for Thai women. The page appeared professional and posted photos of smiling Thai brides with Western men. It promised introductions to “serious, kind-hearted foreign husbands.”

Encouraged, Jip sent a message. She was soon contacted by a woman calling herself Ann, who claimed to be the company’s representative. After several chats, Ann offered to visit Jip’s home and explain the process.

During the meeting, Ann told Jip that the total fee for finding a foreign husband would be ฿70,000. However, she could pay a ฿30,000 deposit first. Ann promised to arrange a meeting with a British man within a few days. She appeared confident and spoke persuasively.

Jip trusted her and handed over the money. Moments later, Ann left in a black sedan with a man who was waiting outside. The following day, when the supposed meeting was due, Jip could no longer reach her. Ann’s Facebook account and phone number were blocked.

Security footage revealed the scammer’s identity and prompted a police investigation into the case

Jip checked her home security camera and discovered that the entire meeting had been recorded, including the car’s license plate. She brought the footage to Police Lieutenant Natthaphat Phuengchab, Deputy Inspector of Investigation. The case was officially accepted for investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Jip explained that she had been married twice before and was struggling financially. Her income from construction work was inconsistent. She said she wanted a foreign husband because she believed such a marriage might bring stability.

“I wanted a better life,” she said, holding back tears. “But I was fooled. I believed her because she sounded honest and showed me pictures of happy couples.”

Jip said she decided to share her story publicly to warn other women. “If she sees this news, I want her to return the money,” Jip said. “If she does, I’ll forgive her, if not, I’ll pursue the case until justice is done.”

Another woman lost ฿100,000 to the same group, showing the scam impacts many women across Thailand

Her story is not unique. Two months earlier, another woman, Ms. Saisunee, from Nong Han District, also fell victim to a similar scam. She transferred ฿100,000 to a supposed matchmaking agent who promised to introduce her to a European husband. She has not heard from the person since. Like Jip, she was blocked on every platform.

Police believe both scams could be linked to the same group. Investigators say the suspects operate several Facebook pages, using fake names and images. They target women aged between 35 and 60, most of whom are divorced or widowed.

The victims often share the same motivation — to find love, security, and a better future. Many, like Jip, have faced economic pressure for years. Others are influenced by stories of Thai women who built successful lives abroad through marriage.

However, officers warn that scammers have become increasingly organised. They often create fake testimonials, show photos of foreign men, and even stage video calls using manipulated images. Once they gain the victim’s trust, they request a deposit, claiming it is needed for “travel,” “documents,” or “agency fees.” After receiving the money, they disappear.

Police urge women to verify agencies and warn that romance scams are rising across Thailand

Police in Udon Thani are working with cybercrime units to trace digital transactions linked to these pages. Investigators are also analysing security footage and registration records to identify the black sedan used in Jip’s case.

Officials have urged women not to pay money up front for matchmaking services. They emphasised that all legitimate agencies must be registered under Thai law. Police also reminded citizens that anyone convicted of fraud faces up to five years in prison and fines of ฿100,000.

According to the Department of Special Investigation, romance scams now represent one of Thailand’s fastest-growing online crimes. Authorities estimate that hundreds of women across the country have fallen victim in the past year alone. Many never report their cases because of shame or fear of public ridicule.

Experts warn silence protects criminals and women in Isaan are especially vulnerable to online scams

Nevertheless, experts say that silence only protects the scammers. Social researcher Dr. Nantaya Kaeosakul notes that the combination of poverty, loneliness, and social pressure makes women in Isaan particularly vulnerable. “Many women dream of a better life abroad,” she said. “But criminals know how to turn that dream into profit.”

The issue also has historical roots. In earlier decades, reports surfaced of women from northeastern Thailand being lured to China for marriage. Some were later found working as forced labourers or domestic servants. Those cases shocked the nation and led to new anti-trafficking laws. Yet today’s online scams, though less visible, exploit the same desperation.

Meanwhile, police in Udon Thani say the investigation is ongoing. Officers have collected statements from witnesses and reviewed hours of CCTV footage. They are confident they can identify the suspect. However, they caution that many similar pages still operate online under new names.

For Jip and others like her, the experience has been devastating. “I worked for months to save that money,” she said. “Now I have nothing to show for it. But if my story stops even one woman from losing her money, it will be worth it.”

Thai women must still hope as genuine foreign marriages exist, but scammers use social media to prey

As Thailand continues to modernise, the desire for love abroad remains strong. Thousands of genuine Thai–foreign marriages thrive, built on understanding and mutual respect. But police stress that those looking for such relationships must stay vigilant. The internet may connect hearts across the world, but it also connects predators to victims faster than ever before.

Every day, new profiles appear online, promising love, wealth, and foreign husbands. Yet behind some of those smiling pictures lie ruthless schemes designed to steal money and dreams. Authorities urge women to take care, verify who they speak to, and never pay strangers for introductions.

For now, Jip waits for justice. Her case has become a warning to women across Thailand. The dream of finding love abroad can still be real — but, as police warn, it must never come with a deposit slip attached.

