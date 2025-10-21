Naked Western man caused chaos in Pattaya’s red-light area, shouting to God and blocking traffic as shocked locals filmed the bizarre scene. Police restrained and hospitalised him, saying intoxication likely triggered the madness that stunned morning commuters.

A crazed foreigner caused chaos in Pattaya’s red-light district on Monday morning. The light-skinned man, about 40, was seen walking naked and shouting to God. Shocked locals, known for their conservative values, called police immediately. Officers quickly restrained him and took him to hospital. Pattaya Police are investigating what intoxicant triggered his madness, which will determine the extent and nature of whatever criminal charges he faces.

At around 9:00 a.m. on October 20, residents alerted police that a naked man was walking in the middle of the South Pattaya 2 intersection, also known as the Wat Chaimongkol Intersection.

The location is a major traffic point in Village No. 10, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Within minutes, traffic police and patrol units from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched to investigate.

Naked foreigner shocks South Pattaya motorists as he prays to the sun and blocks morning traffic flow

When officers arrived, they discovered a tall, light-skinned foreign man standing directly in the middle of the red light. He was completely unclothed and seemed unaware of his surroundings.

At times, he raised his arms toward the sky and muttered what sounded like prayers. Witnesses said he looked up at the sun and called out to God. Some onlookers gasped while others began filming. The scene quickly turned into a spectacle as people stopped their vehicles to watch.

According to police, the man was visibly drunk and unable to speak clearly. His words were slurred, and he appeared disoriented.

He ignored repeated warnings from officers and pedestrians who urged him to move to safety. Instead, he began chasing cars and striking them with his hands. Several drivers honked and swerved to avoid him. The situation grew increasingly dangerous as the man continued running into traffic.

Shocked witnesses described chaos as a man chased cars and blocked road before being restrained by police

Witnesses described the chaos that unfolded. Mr. Chatchai, a 51-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, said he saw the man earlier walking naked along South Pattaya Road. “He was shouting nonsense and stumbling in the middle of the road,” he recalled. “Then he started chasing cars at the red light. I called the police right away because he could have been hit.”

Mr. Chatchai and several others tried to calm the man down but failed. “He was too strong and too drunk,” he said. “We just kept a distance until police came.”

Soon afterwards, officers led by Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsawawan, Traffic Police Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, arrived on the scene. They approached the man cautiously to avoid provoking him. Within minutes, they managed to subdue him and cover him with a piece of cloth before taking him into custody. Witnesses applauded as officers led the man away from the intersection.

Because the man could not communicate clearly, police took him to Pattaya Patmakun Hospital for examination. Doctors there confirmed he was heavily intoxicated, though they have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police seek to identify naked suspect and determine the substance behind his shocking street antics

According to Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong, further tests are being conducted. “We must confirm what substance caused his condition,” he said. “Once we know, we will decide what legal steps to take.”

Authorities have not yet identified the man’s nationality. He carried no identification or belongings when detained. Police are now working with immigration officials to verify his identity. “We will check if he overstayed his visa or violated any other laws,” said one investigating officer.

Meanwhile, traffic at the intersection was disrupted for nearly half an hour. Dozens of motorists stopped to record the incident. Some shouted in disbelief, while others tried to steer their vehicles around the commotion.

Tourists nearby also filmed the event, and the footage quickly spread on social media. Videos showed the man standing motionless for several seconds, then suddenly sprinting toward passing cars.

Business owners and locals express shock as Pattaya police review CCTV of dangerous naked outburst

Local business owners said the event frightened both residents and visitors. A shopkeeper near the intersection said, “People were screaming. No one wanted to go near him. It was embarrassing for Pattaya.” She added that similar cases have happened before, often involving intoxicated foreigners.

CCTV footage from Pattaya City’s monitoring system clearly captured the man’s behaviour from several angles. The images show him walking along South Pattaya Road before stopping at the red light. He then raises his hands, looks toward the sky, and yells before running toward vehicles. Police said the footage will serve as important evidence in their report.

Officials stressed that the man’s health remains the top priority. However, if he is found to be intoxicated in public or to have damaged vehicles, he could face charges of public indecency, disorderly behaviour, and property damage. Thailand’s criminal code strictly prohibits nudity in public spaces. Violators can face fines, jail time or deportation.

Viral videos of naked man prompt police warning as Pattaya cracks down on disorderly foreign behaviour

Police also warned the public not to share explicit videos or images online, noting that doing so could violate Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Despite this warning, clips of the naked man have already spread across social media platforms, where many users expressed shock and amusement. Some called for better control of intoxicated tourists in Pattaya’s entertainment zones. Others questioned whether the man suffered from a mental health crisis.

Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong confirmed that officers will continue to monitor the situation. “We take incidents like this very seriously,” he said. “We will ensure public safety and handle the case according to the law.” He added that the police would also increase patrols in high-risk areas to prevent similar disturbances in the future.

As of Monday morning, the foreign man remained under medical observation at Pattaya Patmakun Hospital. Police are waiting for lab results and official identification before proceeding with formal charges.

For now, the strange scene at the South Pattaya intersection remains one of the most talked-about events in the city—another stark reminder of the dangers of intoxication and the unpredictable behaviour it can unleash on busy public streets. Certainly, the incident will not be good for Pattaya’s image, which has taken a battering since last year from outrageous public incidents. So much so that such acts are becoming routine.

