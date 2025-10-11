A 36-year-old American tourist caused chaos after leaping from a Pattaya ferry near Koh Larn, repeatedly defying multiple rescuers for nearly an hour before being restrained and taken for urgent medical evaluation as passengers watched in stunned disbelief.

A 36-year-old American tourist, identified as Mr. Joshua, was under observation at a Pattaya hospital on Friday evening after leaping from a moving ferry between Koh Larn and Tawaen Beach earlier that morning. Witnesses said he ignored orders to return, forcing rescuers from Pattaya and Koh Larn into a tense hour-long chase. He repeatedly dived back into the sea before being restrained and brought ashore. Police said he faced no charges but was disoriented and was sent for medical evaluation.

The drama unfolded on the morning of October 9 as the passenger ferry travelled between Koh Krok and Koh Sak. The boat was less than 800 meters from Koh Larn and heading toward Tawaen Beach, a popular day-trip destination. According to witnesses, the man—identified only as Joshua—had been standing quietly at the bow. Without warning, he dived into the sea and began swimming away from the vessel.

Passengers at first thought he had slipped. However, they soon realised he had jumped deliberately. Panic spread as Joshua ignored shouts from the crew and nearby tourists. Several passengers screamed for help while others recorded the scene on their phones.

The boat’s captain immediately stopped the vessel and circled back to rescue him. Despite several attempts, Joshua swam farther away each time, waving and shouting “goodbye” to those watching from the deck. The captain, growing alarmed, radioed Pattaya’s marine rescue team for urgent assistance.

Meanwhile, Kalaya Motthong, head of the Koh Larn rescue unit from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, happened to be nearby. She witnessed the event and quickly began recording video of the unfolding scene. “He suddenly jumped in and started swimming off,” she recalled later. “When we tried to approach, he waved and shouted ‘goodbye.’ Everyone on the boat was stunned.”

Within minutes, a joint rescue operation began. The response included Koh Larn police, Pattaya City tourist police, and the Pattaya Marine Rescue Team. Several patrol boats and inflatable rafts were deployed to locate the swimmer before he drifted too far. The sea was calm, but currents near Koh Larn can quickly turn dangerous, especially for swimmers without life vests.

As rescue boats neared, Joshua’s behaviour became more erratic. Witnesses said he laughed and waved at rescuers before swimming away again. Rescuers managed to reach him and pull him aboard a rescue vessel, but he jumped back into the water almost immediately. Over the next 45 minutes, he repeated this behaviour three more times. Each time, rescue workers jumped in after him, dragging him back to safety.

By then, tension among rescuers was high. “He was strong and refused to cooperate,” said one marine officer. “We had to physically restrain him. We were afraid he would drown or get hit by a propeller.”

Eventually, the rescue team managed to subdue him and secure him aboard a patrol boat. They brought him to Pattaya Beach, where police and medics were waiting. Exhausted rescue workers described the ordeal as one of the most unusual sea rescues in recent memory.

Kalaya later confirmed that the rescue lasted nearly an hour. She said the man resisted every effort to help him. “We have rescued many people, but never someone who didn’t want to be saved,” she said. “He seemed completely unaware of the danger.”

Once ashore, police questioned the man, who identified himself only as Joshua. He told officers he had no intention of harming himself. “I just wanted to swim back to Koh Larn on my own,” he reportedly said. However, authorities noted his unusual demeanour and suspected he might be suffering from mental distress or exhaustion.

Joshua was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police said his vital signs were stable but that he appeared disoriented. Doctors were asked to determine whether he was under the influence of any substances or suffering from psychological stress.

Tourists who witnessed the event described a tense and surreal scene. “At first, we thought it was a joke,” said one passenger. “Then he kept swimming farther out. The crew tried everything, but he just refused help. People were crying because they thought he would drown.”

The ferry’s captain later told police that safety protocols were followed throughout the rescue attempt. He also emphasised how dangerous such behaviour can be. “If someone jumps suddenly, it puts everyone at risk,” he said. “We have to stop the boat, call for help, and protect both the jumper and the passengers.”

The Pattaya Marine Rescue Team said the operation demonstrated the importance of coordination between agencies. “Within minutes, multiple units responded,” said a spokesperson. “This quick action likely saved the man’s life.”

Nevertheless, the case sparked questions about whether stricter safety briefings are needed for foreign tourists using ferry services. Many island routes near Pattaya operate daily, often carrying large groups of visitors unfamiliar with local conditions. Officials said that even calm waters can be treacherous due to strong undercurrents, boat traffic, and coral reefs.

Police confirmed that Joshua was travelling alone and that his personal belongings were recovered safely from the ferry. They said his passport and hotel details were being verified, and the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok had been notified. Authorities did not indicate whether any charges would be filed, but noted that the investigation was ongoing.

Videos of the rescue quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread attention. The footage shows the American tourist floating in open water while rescue boats circle him. At one point, rescuers can be heard shouting for him to grab a rope, which he ignores. Online viewers expressed confusion and disbelief. Some praised the rescuers’ persistence, while others questioned the tourist’s state of mind.

Local tourism operators have urged visitors to follow crew instructions at all times. “The sea looks calm, but things can turn deadly in seconds,” said one Pattaya ferry operator. “Jumping into the water like that is incredibly dangerous. He was lucky help came fast.”

Police said they would interview witnesses again and review video evidence. They also reminded boat operators to brief passengers more clearly on safety and emergency procedures before each trip.

Despite the confusion and alarm, officials were relieved that the incident ended without tragedy. “Our goal was to bring him back alive,” said Pattaya Police Lieutenant Somchai Rattanasak. “He was uncooperative, but our teams never gave up. It shows the dedication of our rescuers.”

As of Friday evening, Joshua remained under observation at a local hospital. Doctors said he was recovering physically but would undergo further psychological assessment. Authorities described his condition as stable but continued to monitor him closely.

The strange episode has since become one of Pattaya’s most talked-about rescue cases of the year. It served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of human behaviour—and of the risks faced by those who keep the waters safe.

