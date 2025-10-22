Latest tally is two dead in Narathiwat tea shop bomb that went off last Thursday shaking the province

A deadly tea shop bombing in Narathiwat killed two and injured 17 last Thursday, deliberately targeting morning commuters, prompting police and officials to heighten security, support victims, and warn of ongoing southern insurgency threats across the province.

A bomb tore through a busy tea shop in Narathiwat last Thursday, killing two and injuring 17. Officials said civilians were deliberately targeted during their morning routine. The victims were a 79-year-old and a 29-year-old, caught on a road linking Yi-ngo Municipality to a nearby subdistrict. This attack is the latest in a violent wave across 2025, since peace talks between the government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) insurgency in Malaysia collapsed.

On Monday, there was more bad news from the troubled South. The death toll from a deadly tea shop bombing in Narathiwat last week was confirmed at two. Meanwhile, 17 others were injured. Police confirmed the blast targeted civilians during morning commuting hours, indicating a deliberate attack.

The bombing occurred on Thursday, October 16th, along the road linking Yi-ngo Municipality and the Big Tree in Yi-ngo Subdistrict, Yi-ngo District. Authorities identified the victims as Ms. Romo, 79, and Mr. Muhammad Saifu, 29. They died instantly or shortly after from severe injuries.

Pol. Col. Narawi Binwa-arong, Superintendent of Yingo Police Station, said the blast site is heavily trafficked every morning. In addition, government officials, workers, and local residents commonly use this route. Consequently, the location amplified the potential harm.

He emphasised that the attack was not random. Instead, it targeted innocent people waiting or commuting. Ms. Romo, the elderly victim, was sitting near her fish truck just ten meters from the blast. Other bystanders and passing drivers were also severely affected.

Police immediately responded to the scene. Pol. Col. Narawi, Pol. Lt. Col. Saowalak Trimarak, and Pol. Lt. Col. Sunida Wasanarak visited the site along with officers from the Provincial Police Region 9. Their aim was to assess the situation, ensure safety, and provide public information.

Furthermore, authorities coordinated with local spokesperson teams from Narathiwat residents. This collaboration aimed to promote understanding and raise awareness about the dangers of violence. Officials stressed the need for public vigilance.

Pol. Col. Narawi also visited one of the injured, Mr. Al-Aman Jeh, at Narathiwat Rajanagarindra Hospital. He offered direct support to the victim’s family and monitored their condition closely. Most of the injured were stable, yet several required continued treatment.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from the local community. Villagers and women’s groups organised a campaign rally to protest violence. They carried signs reading “Stop all forms of violence in the area,” “Stop harming Thailand,” and “People’s Power Rejects Violence.”

Community leaders said the rally was a statement of resilience. They emphasised that the public would not tolerate targeted attacks. Moreover, the event encouraged solidarity and unity among residents affected by the blast.

Authorities stressed that the perpetrators deliberately chose a busy route. This decision indicates an intent to instil fear, disrupt daily life, and harm civilians indiscriminately. Therefore, the attack reflected a calculated act of violence.

Investigators are analysing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses. They hope to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Police have also urged commuters to report any suspicious activities immediately.

Meanwhile, officials highlighted the importance of supporting victims and their families. Medical staff provided urgent care to the injured and offered psychological counselling to witnesses affected by trauma. Authorities described community support as vital for recovery.

The Provincial Police Region 9 spokesperson emphasised the importance of police-community collaboration. By working together, they aim to prevent further attacks. Authorities also reminded the public to stay alert and avoid risky areas during commutes.

In addition, officials said public awareness campaigns would continue. They are educating residents about risk zones, emergency responses, and signs of potential threats. The October 16th site visit was part of these ongoing outreach efforts.

Security concerns have intensified across Narathiwat province. Authorities increased patrols along commuting routes, near markets, and at bus stops. The goal is to protect civilians and prevent repeat attacks.

Pol. Col. Narawi stated that the investigation remains active and thorough. He expressed confidence that authorities will identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Meanwhile, local residents remain determined to reject violence.

The community continues to mourn the loss of Ms. Romo and Mr. Muhammad Saifu. Families, neighbours, and friends have expressed grief and anger. At the same time, residents vow to uphold peace and oppose attacks.

Officials advised caution for all commuters in busy areas. Authorities emphasised that vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious objects or behaviour are crucial for public safety. Police also promised continued monitoring and protective measures.

The tea shop bombing spotlights the persistent risks presently faced by civilians in Narathiwat. Nevertheless, authorities are insistent that acts of violence will not succeed in intimidating residents. Instead, community resilience remains strong.

The incident has reignited discussions about safety and security across the province. Local leaders called for cooperation between police, residents, and government officials. Such collaboration is necessary to prevent future tragedies.

Finally, police reassured the public that every effort is underway to safeguard citizens. Investigators are following all leads, and medical and counselling support continues for victims. The community’s resolve to oppose violence remains unwavering.

This attack demonstrated the calculated nature of the insurgency at this time. By targeting morning commuters, the perpetrators aimed to maximise harm. Consequently, officials emphasised the importance of preparation, awareness, and solidarity.

