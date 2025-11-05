Heir to the vacant Italian throne pays his respect to the Queen Mother at the Grand Palace in Bangkok

Heir to the vacant Italian throne, Prince of Venice Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, visited Bangkok’s Dusit Palace on November 4 to pay his respects to the late Queen Mother Sirikit, laying a wreath, signing the condolence book, and honouring her legacy formally.

One of two heirs to the Italian throne visited Bangkok on Tuesday to pay respects to the late Queen Mother. The kingdom continues to mourn the ‘mother of the nation,’ who died Friday evening, October 24th, at 93. Italy’s monarchy was abolished in 1946, when Umberto II went into exile in June of that year.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, HRH the Prince of Venice, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, visited Bangkok’s Dusit Palace. He arrived at 3:50 p.m., accompanied by his official entourage. At the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, he paid respects to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. There, he laid a wreath of flowers in front of the royal urn. This act followed official ceremonial protocol for dignitaries.

Afterwards, the prince moved to the 904 Building of the Royal Household Bureau. There, he signed the condolence book. He expressed his deepest sympathies in writing.

He formally acknowledged Queen Sirikit’s contributions and legacy. The signing adhered to customary royal procedures for international visitors.

Prince of Venice formally recognised as heir and claimant of the House of Savoy and royal lineage in Italy

Emanuele Filiberto Umberto Reza Ciro René Maria di Savoia is the official title of the Prince of Venice. He was born on June 22, 1972. He is the son of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy. Moreover, he is the only male-line grandson of Umberto II, the last King of Italy. Following his father’s death in 2024, he became one of two claimants to lead the House of Savoy.

He spent most of his early life in exile. Under the Italian constitution, male descendants of former kings could not enter or reside in Italy. However, the restriction was lifted in 2002. Since returning, he has appeared widely on national television. For instance, he participated in Ballando con le stelle, the Italian Dancing with the Stars. He also performed at the Sanremo Music Festival.

His visit to Bangkok represents a formal international acknowledgement of Queen Sirikit. It reinforced ceremonial ties between European royal families and the Thai monarchy. Furthermore, the event was coordinated with the Royal Household Bureau, ensuring adherence to official protocol. The prince’s presence followed established practices for formal condolence visits.

Queen Sirikit’s life and service highlighted during ceremonial tribute by the Prince of Venice

Queen Sirikit, who passed away in late October, served as Queen Consort to King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Later, she became known as the Queen Mother. During her tenure, she undertook cultural preservation and charitable initiatives. She was a prominent figure in Thai public life. Her royal urn is displayed at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall for mourning and tribute ceremonies.

The prince’s wreath-laying was brief but formal. Furthermore, it was strictly ceremonial and symbolised respect for the late queen. Afterwards, the signing at the 904 Building confirmed the condolence message. His note recorded both sympathy and recognition of her public service. Security and ceremonial arrangements were coordinated to adhere to protocol.

Emanuele Filiberto represents the House of Savoy. The family ruled Italy from 1861 to 1946. Umberto II, his grandfather, was the last reigning king. He was forced into exile in Portugal on June 13, 1946. Today, Emanuele Filiberto claims the headship of the dynasty. His visit demonstrated the ceremonial role of modern European royals abroad.

Prince of Venice arrives in Bangkok decades after returning to Italy with ongoing public cultural roles

His presence in Bangkok came more than two decades after he first returned to Italy. Since then, he has combined ceremonial appearances with public engagement. Television appearances and cultural participation keep him visible in Italy. These include dance competitions, music festivals and public events.

The visit to Dusit Palace remained strictly formal. It followed precise timing and protocol. The entourage departed after completing scheduled ceremonies. Official reports confirmed the event and its details. No public statement was issued by the Thai royal family.

Furthermore, the visit demonstrated historical and diplomatic ties between the Italian and Thai royal houses. Although primarily symbolic, it reinforced recognition of royal legacies. Each step, from the wreath-laying to the condolence book signing, followed established conventions.

The Prince of Venice, therefore, carried out a protocol-driven engagement. At 3:50 p.m., he paid tribute at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Subsequently, he recorded condolences at the Royal Household Bureau’s 904 Building. Both actions adhered to royal customs for foreign dignitaries.

Prince of Venice observes all formal protocols while bridging ceremonial and representative duties

The Prince’s role is both ceremonial and representative. He bridges Italy’s historical monarchy with modern public life. His engagements range from cultural events to international royal ceremonies. The Bangkok visit aligned with this pattern.

The visit confirmed the continued relevance of ceremonial recognition between European and Asian royal families. The event was duly recorded in official Thai royal communications. It serves as yet another formal acknowledgement of the late Queen Mother by an international dignitary.

