Israeli father dies heroically off Koh Phangan after saving his son from the sea which turned dangerous

Israeli father, 45, dies a hero on Koh Phangan after rescuing his son from sudden deadly currents, being swept away in furious surf and triggering a huge island-wide search involving locals, tourists and officials before his body was found on Thursday.

A 45-year-old Israeli tourist on Koh Phangan died tragically on Wednesday while trying to save his son from powerful currents off a beach on the holiday island. The family had been enjoying a quiet afternoon when Sagi Mor saw his son struggling in the water and rushed in without hesitation. With the help of another tourist, he managed to pull the boy to safety, but moments later, Mor himself was dragged under by the relentless surf. Locals and fellow Israelis mounted an urgent, methodical search late into Wednesday night and resumed at first light Thursday, eventually finding his body and recovering it from a still-furious sea.

Search teams on Koh Phangan recovered the body of Israeli tourist Sagi Mor on Thursday morning after an extended operation that drew hundreds of volunteers. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed his death and said it was coordinating the return of his body to Israel. The discovery ended a search that began on Wednesday afternoon after Mor disappeared in heavy surf.

The sea had suddenly turned rough and dangerous.

Mor, 45, had entered the water to rescue his son. The family was on vacation on the idyllic southern Thai island. They were on the beach together when a strong current pulled the boy away from shore. Reports in Israeli media said Mor saw the developing danger and reacted immediately. He ran into the water despite rising waves and worsening conditions. He reached his son within moments.

Second tourist helps rescue child as worsening surf drives father toward rocks before he disappears

Another tourist noticed the struggle and decided to help. Channel 12 said the tourist swam toward Mor after seeing both father and son fighting the current.

Mor handed the boy to the second swimmer. The tourist then brought the child to safety. The boy reached the beach without injuries. However, Mor remained in the surf as conditions deteriorated further.

Waves pushed Mor away from shore. Witnesses said the current strengthened with each minute. It was reported that Mor shouted toward his wife, Inbal, who stood on the beach. He told her he would try to reach nearby rocks.

He believed he could climb out from that point. Yet the sea did not allow it. A large wave struck before he reached the rocks. Mor disappeared underwater. He did not resurface.

Volunteers and police launch hazardous search as rough seas and fading daylight forced a pause

Inbal contacted the Israeli embassy within minutes. She also alerted others on the beach. Israelis living on Koh Phangan quickly organised a volunteer search effort. Local police launched an official operation at the same time.

Both groups began scanning the water, the shoreline, and the rocks. Volunteers said conditions were already hazardous. Waves broke close to shore and shifted unpredictably.

As daylight faded, the sea grew rougher. Strong winds limited visibility. Several volunteers reported difficulty keeping their footing in the surf.

Police expanded the search radius as the weather worsened. Yet the storm forced a halt. The operation paused overnight due to dangerous conditions. Searchers said the waves remained high throughout the night.

Hundreds resume dawn search across coves and rocks as police coordinate efforts that lead to recovery

The effort resumed early Thursday. By sunrise, hundreds of volunteers had gathered. They fanned out along beaches, coves, and rocky inlets. Teams moved into areas known for strong currents. Others scanned from higher ground for objects drifting at sea. Participants said the water remained unusually rough for the season. Boats struggled to maintain stable positions.

Police coordinated the search areas as more volunteers arrived. Several groups checked spots where currents typically deposit debris. Volunteers monitored the rocks where Mor planned to exit the water.

Others searched down-current in case the sea carried him farther than expected. Conditions remained challenging but manageable during the morning.

Searchers eventually located a body. Police confirmed it belonged to Mor after checking identifying details. Volunteers helped recover the remains from the water. Officials then notified the family. The Foreign Ministry said embassy staff were in contact with them and were handling the required procedures with Thai authorities.

Foreign ministry aids repatriation as Israeli community mobilises and volunteers search in storm

The ministry said it is assisting with the transfer of the body to Israel. Officials described the process as routine but sensitive. Embassy staff in Bangkok prepared the necessary documentation.

They worked with local police and the coroner to complete formal identification. They also coordinated with the family on travel and burial plans.

Inbal released a brief statement through Israeli media outlets. She thanked the volunteers who searched in difficult conditions. She also thanked officials who supported the family. She said the family was gathering to absorb the news and support one another. She did not comment further on the incident or the search.

Residents on Koh Phangan said Israeli expatriates mobilised within minutes of receiving alerts. Many organised boats, flashlights, and search routes. Several said the response was immediate and coordinated. Volunteers described working through wind, rain and strong currents. They said they continued searching as long as police allowed access to the coastline.

Police warn of dangerous currents as large volunteer response highlights solidarity with family

Police on the island said the storm created sudden and powerful currents. They noted that such conditions can emerge without warning. Moreover, they said the waves intensified in the afternoon and remained high throughout the night. Officers said swimmers should avoid the water during periods of rough seas. In addition, they added that conditions on Wednesday made rescue efforts extremely difficult. The case drew attention due to the scale of the search operation. Consequently, the rapid mobilisation of volunteers reflected the island’s sizable Israeli community. Local authorities said cooperation between police and residents helped accelerate the response. They noted that both groups covered large areas quickly. However, they said the sea’s force limited rescue possibilities.

Authorities support family after confirmation of death and warn of dangers from sudden currents

The family had planned to stay on Koh Phangan for several more days. Local officials said they offered support to them after the confirmation of Mor’s death.

They also provided information about the search timeline and recovery procedures. Authorities said the incident highlighted the danger of sudden currents even near familiar beaches.

Mor is survived by his wife and four children. His body will be flown to Israel once formalities are concluded. The Foreign Ministry said it will remain in close contact with the family until the process is completed.

