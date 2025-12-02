Top lawyer wings motorcyclist in arm after road rage incident unfolded in Nonthaburi on Monday morning

Top lawyer and president of a provincial lawyers’ association shot a motorcyclist in the arm during a road rage incident in Nonthaburi on Monday morning. The 36-year-old victim is hospitalised while police file three serious charges as the incident is under investigation.

Nonthaburi police arrested an officer of the court, who is also president of a provincial lawyers’ association, on Monday for shooting a motorbike driver on a public road. The 36-year-old victim was wounded in his left arm but suffered no serious injuries, hospital officials said. The shooting followed a road dispute in which the motorbike repeatedly cut across the sedan, and after both vehicles stopped, the driver and rider argued. The incident occurred at the Bang Phlu Intersection in the Bang Bua Thong area, and police confirmed the assailant’s position as president of a provincial lawyers’ association.

Bang Bua Thong Police in Nonthaburi have filed three serious charges against the president of a provincial lawyers’ association. The 65-year-old association president shot a 36-year-old rider after a road dispute. Authorities said the conflict began when both drivers cut each other off on Rattanathibet Road, heading towards Tha It, Bang Rak Yai Subdistrict, Nonthaburi Province.

Police Lieutenant Niphon Poolsawat, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Bang Bua Thong Police Station, received the report at 9:00 a.m. on December 1, 2025.

Immediately, he and Superintendent Pol. Col. Phrut Chamroonsat, along with patrol and investigative units, rushed to the scene. Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation also arrived.

Police rush to Bang Phlu intersection where the president of the lawyers association waited near the victim

At the Bang Phlu Intersection, police found the rider sitting on the roadside. He had been shot once in the left arm. Nearby, the president of the provincial lawyers’ association stood with a 9mm pistol. His sedan was parked close to the rider’s Honda CB 500X motorcycle. Police confirmed the rider’s condition is not life-threatening.

According to police, both men exited their vehicles to confront each other. CCTV footage shows the association president carrying a gun during the argument.

Eventually, he fired a single shot. The bullet struck the rider, who collapsed beside his motorcycle. Police said the lawyer association president remained at the scene and waited for authorities.

Pol. Col. Phrut Chamroonsat stated the case cannot be resolved outside of court. Consequently, authorities filed charges of attempted murder, carrying a firearm in public, and discharging a firearm without reasonable cause. He noted that legal proceedings may take a year. Additionally, police will submit a report to revoke the president’s firearm registration.

Investigators reveal that a traffic duel escalated into a confrontation ending with a shooting

Investigators said the dispute began when both drivers repeatedly cut each other off. Then, they chased and cursed at one another along Rattanathibet Road. Finally, the president of the lawyers’ association stopped near the intersection to confront the rider. Police confirmed the argument escalated rapidly.

The shooting occurred during a heated exchange. Police confirmed the association president fired once, striking the rider in the arm. Consequently, the rider collapsed and remained seated on the ground. Witnesses reported no other weapons were involved. Officers took the lawyer association president into custody immediately.

Police emphasised that the legal eagle initially claimed self-defence. However, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and witness statements. The footage shows him holding the firearm before firing. Police confirmed he did not flee and cooperated with authorities.

Furthermore, the firearm used was a legally registered 9mm pistol. Police intend to revoke its registration following the incident. The president’s age and position in the legal community do not exempt him from criminal liability. Authorities stated all charges will proceed through the court.

Emergency services treated the injured rider on-site and authorities secured evidence for investigation

Emergency responders acted quickly. Rescue workers treated the rider on-site before transporting him to a hospital. Police confirmed no further injuries occurred. The scene was secured, and evidence, including the firearm and CCTV footage, was collected.

Additionally, police noted the Bang Phlu Intersection as a location prone to disputes. Authorities warned drivers to exercise caution. They also advised motorists to avoid confrontations on the road. Police stressed that arguments can escalate when weapons are involved.

Police Lieutenant Niphon Poolsawat confirmed the president of the provincial lawyers’ association will face three formal charges. Investigators are preparing additional reports for court proceedings. No decision regarding bail has been announced. The legal process is expected to take months.

Investigators reviewed preliminary findings, which showed the argument escalated after minor traffic disputes. Both drivers chased and cursed at one another.

Lawyer Association President, who confronted the rider and remained at the scene, now faces prosecution

Eventually, the lawyer association president stopped and confronted the rider physically. Police confirmed that this confrontation led to the shooting.

According to officials, the association president remained calm at the scene. He stood with the firearm after the shooting. Authorities confirmed he surrendered immediately when officers arrived. Investigators emphasised that the suspect’s cooperation does not alter the charges.

Police confirmed the victim’s family has been informed. Hospital officials said the rider is receiving proper treatment. Authorities reported that no other injuries or incidents occurred nearby.

Furthermore, the president of the provincial lawyers’ association is under full investigation. Police confirmed he has no prior violent incidents recorded in this context. He initially denied wrongdoing during questioning. However, police stated that evidence and witness accounts contradict his self-defence claim.

CCTV footage confirms that the President of the Lawyers Association drew a firearm at the scene

Police confirmed that CCTV footage captured the entire confrontation. It shows both men exiting vehicles, arguing, and then the association president drawing a firearm. Witness statements corroborated this timeline. Authorities secured the footage for use in court.

Moreover, investigators stressed that discharging a firearm in public constitutes a separate offence. Carrying a firearm is also a distinct violation. Police plan to submit all findings to the registrar for further review. This includes a request to revoke the association president’s firearm license.

Officials emphasised that road rage incidents can escalate quickly. Police warned that even minor arguments can result in serious injury when firearms are involved. They urged all drivers to remain calm and cautious during traffic disputes.

Authorities also confirmed that all evidence at the scene was collected. The association president’s pistol, vehicles, and nearby property were documented. Witness statements and medical reports were included in the investigation file. Police said these materials will support court proceedings.

Bang Bua Thong police confirm legal proceedings while new safety measures are introduced

The Bang Bua Thong Police Superintendent stated that public safety remains a priority. He noted that legal proceedings will continue without exception. Police advised that motorists report unsafe driving behaviours immediately.

Additionally, police patrols in the area have increased since the incident. CCTV coverage has been preserved for future reference. Authorities confirmed no further incidents occurred at the Bang Phlu Intersection.

Investigators emphasised that the case is now fully under formal investigation. Police confirmed that all charges are documented. Legal processes will proceed in accordance with established procedures. The court process ais expected to continue for an extended period.

Police warn that road disputes can escalate into violence, and confirm the lawyer is cooperating fully

Police warned that road disputes can escalate into violent crimes and are extremely dangerous. They emphasised that public vigilance and adherence to traffic laws are essential. Certainly so is polite manners and proper decorum. Senior officers confirmed that this case is one of the most serious road rage incidents in Nonthaburi Province this year.

Finally, police confirmed that the lawyer is cooperating fully. Notably, he remained at the scene, surrendered to police on arrival, and answered questions. Officers stated the suspect’s conduct will be considered in court, but it does not alter the charges. Legal proceedings are ongoing and will be pursued to judgment.

Road rage is a particularly dangerous threat in Thailand, with regular reports of shootings and even deaths resulting from hot-headed madness on the kingdom’s notoriously lethal and unpredictable roads.

Further reading:

Road rage act by an ex-politician’s son shows old loyalties and dynastic power is still strong in Thailand

Ex-officials and civilians face an array of serious criminal charges over Red Bull heir scandal says Attorney General

Interpol Red Notice for ‘Boss’ Vorayuth as Police authorities in Bangkok seek to bring him to trial

Assistant Attorney General in Red Bull case named as a senior prosecutor to central Bangkok district

Murder charge against ‘Boss’ Yoravuth should have been weighed after mowing down policeman

Explosive report on the Red Bull scandal exposing ‘corruption’ due at the Prime Minister’s office

Police witness in Red Bull case had talks about witness protection with department at the Ministry of Justice

Prosecutor appears before House committee as Chairman worries for safety of expert witness in the case

Criminal case against Boss Vorayuth descends into chaos with mounting review panels and extra lines of enquiry

Boss to be charged again with reckless driving causing the death of a policeman after review of the case

Red Bulk Boss Vorayuth case witness dies riding his motorbike early on Thursday morning in Chiang Mai

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>