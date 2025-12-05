Young wife in harrowing scene in Chacheongsao as he tries to revive her young husband after bike crash

Young wife collapses in agony as her 25-year-old husband dies instantly after being hurled into an electric pole in a Chachoengsao crash, with bystanders watching her desperate attempts to revive him in yet another fatality on Thailand’s deadly roads.

A young woman fought in vain to revive the lifeless body of her husband in Chachoengsao Province on Thursday afternoon after the 25-year-old rider lost control of his motorbike, slipped, and was hurled into a nearby electric pole, dying instantly on impact. She collapsed beside him, refusing to accept his death as bystanders watched her shake his body and call his name without response. The raw and brutal scene was yet another addition to the up to 40 daily fatalities on Thailand’s notoriously dangerous road network.

The narrow alley in Muang Chachoengsao fell silent on Thursday after a motorcycle crash killed a 25-year-old man. Moments earlier, he had lost control of his bike near a curve. The motorcycle veered off its line and struck an electric pole with force. The impact threw him several meters. He landed face up with a deep and severe head wound.

Rescue units arrived quickly. Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasert Dechasupa had received the report at 5:00 p.m. on December 4, 2025.

He coordinated with forensic doctors from Phutthasothon Hospital. He also directed officers from the Chachoengsao Rescue Unit to join the response. They moved through Soi Wat Preng Phaibun in Khlong Preng Subdistrict and reached the site within minutes.

Crash scene horror. Officers document the destroyed motorcycle and interview local witnesses

The crash scene lay only a short distance from a bend in the road. A white Yamaha motorcycle without a license plate was found overturned about 15 meters from the body. The front was smashed and bent inward.

A villager’s spirit house stood undisturbed nearby. However, the bike had come to rest only a few steps from it. Officers examined the vehicle and took photographs.

A local resident had witnessed the event. He said he was cooking dinner when he heard a motorcycle approaching at speed. Moments later, he heard a sudden screech and a heavy crash. He stepped outside and saw the rider lying motionless. The witness said the rider had been thrown into the air before striking the pole. He immediately called for help.

Officers used the deceased’s phone to reach relatives. The wife answered. She said her husband had left home on the same motorcycle only minutes earlier. She rushed to the alley after hearing the news.

Wife collapses at the scene as police recover the body. Confirmed no other vehicle was involved

When she reached the body, she collapsed on the ground. The distraught young woman cried uncontrollably and moved toward him on her knees. She hugged him tightly and stroked his face. She ruffled his hair and tried to speak to him through tears. Rescue workers stood nearby as she continued crying beside him.

Eventually, officers prepared the body for transport. They placed him on a stretcher and carried him to a waiting vehicle. The wife followed close behind, still crying. Officers then secured the motorcycle for examination.

They reported that no other vehicle appeared to be involved. They also said the crash was consistent with a sudden loss of control. The investigation will proceed according to standard procedures.

The man was a resident of Phon Sawan District in Nakhon Phanom Province. He had been visiting the area before the crash. His identification documents were found inside a small bag on the motorcycle. Forensic teams will examine the injuries and confirm the cause of death. Police will then release the body to the family.

Annual fatality data highlights pattern of motorcycle deaths as officers prepare another report

Although officers did not comment on broader issues, the numbers illustrate the routine nature of such crashes. In 2024, Thailand recorded 17,447 road-traffic deaths. Of those, 14,144 involved motorcycles.

As a result, motorcycles accounted for most fatalities that year. By early October 2024, authorities had counted 10,551 deaths. This represented an average of more than 38 deaths per day. Despite occasional declines during specific periods, the overall figures remained high.

Furthermore, data from rescue agencies show that many crashes occur on small local roads. These roads often have sharp curves and limited lighting. The alley in this case followed the same pattern. Residents said the curve had caused trouble before. They noted that several minor incidents had taken place there in past years. However, none had resulted in a fatality until Thursday.

Police officers remained at the scene for more than an hour. Firstly, they measured skid marks and distances. After that, they photographed the pole and the damaged sections of the motorcycle. They also interviewed the witness again to confirm his account. After completing the initial survey, they cleared the area for traffic.

Community members gather as investigators review evidence and the accident’s timeline

Later in the evening, neighbours gathered near the alley. Some had seen the wife arrive earlier and collapse. Others had simply heard the rescue trucks passing through. The alley returned to its usual quiet atmosphere as the sun began to set. Still, the marks on the road and the damaged pole stayed visible.

Authorities said forensic results would be forwarded to investigators. They will review the motorcycle’s condition and any possible mechanical issues. They will also check the victim’s timeline before the crash. Officers said they would include all findings in the final report. They declined to offer preliminary conclusions about speed or rider behaviour.

The wife left the area shortly after the ambulance departed. Neighbours helped her walk toward a nearby vehicle. She continued crying as she turned back for a final look at the alley. Officers remained in place until she left.

Investigation enters next stage as police gather statements and confirm the crash fits a common pattern

The case now moves to the investigative phase. Police will wait for confirmation from hospital examiners. They will also gather statements from relatives and any additional witnesses. The motorcycle will be inspected once more under controlled conditions.

Although Thursday’s crash involved only one rider, the circumstances matched many others documented across the country. Single-vehicle motorcycle crashes remain common. Sudden loss of control, poor visibility, and roadside obstacles often shape the outcome. In this case, the electric pole stood directly in the motorcycle’s path after the loss of control.

The final movements of the rider lasted only seconds. The consequences, however, will last far longer. Each roadside tragedy on Thailand’s deadly roads has major emotional and, indeed, economic consequences going forward.

For instance, a report by Bloomberg for the World Bank in 2018 estimated that the heightened level of road deaths in the country could cost the kingdom 22% of its potential GDP. On Thursday, a young man was lost. These relatively young people are the drivers of the economy.

At length, police on Thursday evening said only that the investigation into the incident will continue. A full review will take place, be catalogued and filed. Afterwards, a report will be completed. However, there will likely be no further actions. The alley stayed silent after they left, marked only by the traces of another fatal crash.

