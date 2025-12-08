Eighteen passengers injured including six seriously in train crash at Kanchanaburi station on Saturday

Eighteen passengers were injured, including six seriously, when a State Railway of Thailand locomotive slammed into six stationary carriages at Kanchanaburi station during a routine coupling, jolting about 100 passengers and prompting an urgent investigation.

Thirteen passengers were hospitalised on Saturday after a State Railway of Thailand locomotive slammed into six carriages during a routine coupling, delivering a sudden and violent impact. An investigation is underway, and sources say the engine failed to brake as it reversed into the stationary train. The crash hit just after 5 pm and jolted about 100 passengers, including many foreign tourists. In total, 18 people were injured, with five treated at the scene and six taken to hospital in serious condition. One passenger suffered a skull fracture.

A routine locomotive swap turned violent on Saturday when a shunting engine slammed into a stationary tourist train at Wang Yen Railway Station. The crash injured Thai and foreign passengers and damaged multiple carriages on the Kanchanaburi–Nam Tok line. The impact also disabled the locomotive. Officials said the incident occurred during a scheduled coupling procedure.

The passenger train had halted at Wang Yen for the locomotive change. The stop usually lasts about 20 minutes. However, the manoeuvre failed without warning.

According to police from Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station, the shunting locomotive reversed toward the six parked carriages. As it moved back, its speed did not decrease. Then it hit the first carriage with strong force.

Locomotive reversed without braking and struck six carriages causing injuries at Wang Yen station

The collision sent a violent shock through every compartment. Windows shattered instantly. Seats jerked loose from their mounts. Passengers fell across the aisles. Many hit walls or metal fittings. Though the train was stationary, the force pushed several carriages forward along the track.

A tourist travelling with family described the moment. The passenger said the train carried almost one hundred Thai and foreign travellers. The tourist said everyone was waiting for the locomotive swap when the strike occurred.

The passenger said bodies flew sideways as the carriage shook. Some passengers struck windows that broke on contact. Others collapsed to the floor.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes. Local officials treated injured passengers inside the carriages and on the platform. They also moved passengers away from broken glass and twisted fixtures. Provincial authorities confirmed 18 injured passengers. Four suffered serious injuries. All were transported urgently to Phahol Pholpayuhasena Hospital.

Emergency teams treated 18 passengers after the locomotive crash caused serious injuries

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand issued its own figures. It said thirteen passengers required hospitalisation. Nine were taken to Phahol Pholpayuhasena Hospital. Four were taken to Thanakarn Hospital.

The agency said about 20 other passengers sustained minor injuries and received first aid at the station. Several declined further treatment. The SRT said the crash occurred at 5.02 pm on December 6 during a coupling sequence involving trains Nos. 259 and 486. It identified the locomotive as diesel unit No. 4212.

Station officials said the shunting locomotive malfunctioned. They said its brakes did not respond as it reversed. As a result, it ploughed into the stationary carriages. An initial provincial assessment also pointed to a possible brake failure. The cause will be examined in the formal investigation.

After the collision, railway crews assessed the disabled engine. They confirmed the locomotive could not continue. Consequently, Kanchanaburi Station dispatched a replacement engine to Wang Yen. Crews then uncoupled the damaged locomotive.

Replacement engine attached to carriages and uninjured travellers were taken back to Kanchanaburi

They attached the substitute engine to the six passenger cars. It pulled the remaining uninjured passengers back to Kanchanaburi Station.

During the wait, many tourists stood along the tracks. Some tried to find roadside vehicles. Others carried luggage onto nearby streets. Families with children waited near the station buildings. International tourists were also seen walking from Nam Tok Station in Sai Yok District to seek transport after their train was disabled. Station staff and railway officers attempted to coordinate options.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) arranged a bus for 70 passengers at 7.05 pm. The bus transported them to Kanchanaburi Station and the River Kwai Bridge. SRT officials then visited injured passengers at both hospitals.

Thairath Online reported extensive interior damage in one third-class carriage. It said windows shattered across the compartment. It also said seats were torn from their fixtures. The outlet reported more than 20 injured Thai and foreign tourists. It said one person suffered a depressed skull fracture.

Provincial deputy governor visited hospitals. Ordered SRT officials to speed relief and explain the incident

Provincial deputy governor Wutthipong Supakwanich visited the hospitals after the crash. He instructed SRT officials to speed up relief measures. He also directed them to provide a full explanation of the incident.

Meanwhile, passengers continued giving accounts. One foreign tourist tending to an infant said the carriage jerked without warning. The tourist said the force pushed many travellers forward. Several attempted to regain balance while broken glass fell around them. Some passengers shouted for help as others tried to move children to safer parts of the train.

Railway workers inspected the site through Saturday night. Firstly, they cleared debris from the track. After that, they photographed the damaged locomotive and documented twisted fittings inside the carriages. They also checked the couplers used during the scheduled swap. The line reopened with altered operations. A substitute engine ran supplemental services as crews adjusted schedules.

SRT launched urgent investigation and engineers will review mechanical systems for coupling

The SRT said it had launched an urgent investigation. It said engineers would examine the locomotive’s mechanical systems. They will also check procedures used in the coupling sequence. The agency said passenger safety remains its top priority and apologised to affected travellers.

Officials said final injury figures may change. They are still collecting statements from crew members, station staff, and injured passengers. Investigators are also reviewing timelines from both trains involved in the swap. Furthermore, provincial authorities said they will decide whether mechanical failure, operational error, or both factors contributed to the collision.

By Sunday, staff continued supporting stranded travellers at stations along the route. Several tourists waited for additional transport near Nam Tok. Others returned to Kanchanaburi on later services. Railway personnel advised passengers to monitor schedule updates.

The damaged locomotive remained at Wang Yen for detailed inspection. Carriage repairs will follow once investigators finish their work. Officials said the findings will determine next steps for the line and for the crews involved in the failed manoeuvre.

