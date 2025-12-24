Drunk German runs wild at Bang Sare market — smashing stalls, bleeding and terrifying shoppers until Thai police drag him away. His visa stands, but fines and compensation loom as rattled locals demand action after his latest, chaotic rampage in Chonburi.

A German man living near the Bang Sare coastal market in the Sattahip area of Chonburi has found himself on thin ice after his latest drunken outburst on Tuesday triggered anxiety across the seaside market. It was not his first time behaving this way, and local residents and traders told police the behaviour must be addressed. The German appears to flip between a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona under the influence of alcohol. When drunk, he becomes uncontrollable and destructive. When sober, he tries to appease local businessmen by compensating them for the damage. Police have now sent a file to the public prosecutor’s office, which may spell deeper trouble for the foreigner and his visa status.

Thai police detained a German man after a drunken rampage at a seaside market in Chonburi province. The incident unfolded early Tuesday inside Bang Sare market in Sattahip district. Police said the man damaged vendors’ property and injured himself during the disturbance. He appeared extremely intoxicated and out of control.

Meanwhile, officers at Sattahip police station received several reports of a foreign man behaving violently. Callers described a chaotic scene inside the busy coastal market. Property was being smashed. People were frightened. Therefore, police rushed to the location.

When officers arrived, they located the German national inside the market grounds. His name was not released by investigators. He was lying on a sofa and showed signs of extreme intoxication. Broken items surrounded him. Damaged property could be seen at several vendor stalls.

German repeatedly disrupts Bang Sare market while drunk, injures himself and forces police action

Additionally, police confirmed that the man had injured himself during the incident. He was bleeding and appeared unstable. Residents and shop owners had already retreated from the area. Fear spread quickly through the market.

However, witnesses said this behaviour was not new. They told police the same man had caused disturbances before when drunk. According to locals, he becomes aggressive after consuming alcohol. He smashes property. He also harms himself. Later, he calms down once sober.

Earlier, residents heard loud noises from the market. The sounds resembled objects being thrown and stalls being ransacked. People went to check the source of the noise. They immediately recognised the same German man. So they contacted police to stop further danger.

Then, officers detained the suspect. The objective was to calm him down and secure the area. He was taken into custody for immigration and legal checks. Paramedics were alerted about his injuries.

Police confirm visa remains valid while senior officials weigh public drunken misconduct charges

Meanwhile, police conducted an immigration review. Records showed the man had not overstayed his visa. Therefore, immigration violations were not part of the case. The focus remained on intoxication and property damage.

Police began documenting the scene. They photographed broken items belonging to vendors. They recorded statements from witnesses and market traders. Damage assessments were prepared. The incident caused significant disruption to market activity.

Furthermore, authorities said they are considering charges of public drunken misconduct. The offence carries a maximum fine of ฿5,000. That is about $160. Police said the man would also be required to compensate affected vendors.

Consequently, police continued collecting information for the official case file. Officers detailed the man’s behaviour. Certainly, they underlined the panic caused among residents. In addition, they listed each damaged item for compensation purposes.

Locals report repeated drunken disturbances at coastal market raise tension as police file evidence

At the same time, witnesses repeated that the man had behaved this way before. They said he often compensated victims afterwards. However, the pattern still frightens the community. Vendors face repeated stress and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the market at Bang Sare continued to operate under tension. It is a local commercial area in the Sattahip district. Residents rely on it for daily trade. Visitors also frequent the market. The disturbance interrupted normal activity.

During the rampage, items were thrown. Stalls were damaged. People moved away to avoid injury. Police said the situation could have escalated if officers had not arrived quickly.

After detaining the man, police transported him for observation. His injuries came from self-harm during the rampage. Officers said he would receive appropriate medical attention. Therefore, investigators focused on securing statements and evidence. They prepared reports for possible legal action. The man’s identity remained withheld to protect the investigation.

Moreover, residents told police they had heard the noises before. They recognised the pattern immediately. They feared another violent outburst. So they acted quickly and called the authorities.

Police say public safety a priority as Bang Sare market regains calm after Dec 23 rampage by expat

Then, officers confirmed that the priority was public safety. The suspect remained under control once detained. The rampage ended without further injury to others. Additionally, the market environment returned to partial normalcy. Vendors began clearing debris. Some reopened gradually. Others waited for full repair and documentation.

Meanwhile, police noted the timing of the event. The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2025, just two days before Christmas, the main holiday for Western foreigners. It took place inside the Bang Sare market area, disrupting livelihoods. The location sits within the Sattahip district in Chonburi province.

Investigators emphasised that the man was drunk during the incident. His intoxication triggered violence and self-harm. The rampage undoubtedly created fear among market residents and shop owners.

Before this event, locals already suspected more trouble. They had heard repeated disturbances involving the same man. They linked each case to alcohol. However, they still relied on police intervention to restore order.

German man faces fines and compensation as residents monitor the case and police continue market patrols

Later, officers reminded vendors to submit loss details. Compensation would be processed through official channels. Each affected stallholder would be included.

Thus, the German national faces potential fines in addition to possible further charges linked to the drunken misconduct in public.

Although the initial fine is only ฿5,000, the repeated pattern and public anxiety may certainly influence the situation. Compensation for damage is separate. However, police will later forward the case to prosecutors after the paperwork is complete.

In the meantime, the market community continues to monitor the situation. Residents want the disturbances to stop. They seek stability inside the trading area. Furthermore, police will maintain attention on the case. They will record any further incidents. They will continue their presence in the market zone.

German calms down, but fear and damage remain as police note his valid visa and future charges

After his arrest and detention on Tuesday, the man calmed down. His behaviour changed once the rampage ended. However, the fear he caused remained visible across the market.

Therefore, the official record stands. The German expat, drunk and violent, again damaged property at Bang Sare market. Despite being injured himself, his behaviour is frightening to residents and traders. He was briefly detained by Thai police. While his visa remains valid for now, he faces possible future prosecution and compensation demands.

Court proceedings or a referral to the Immigration Bureau may land the foreigner in hot water. Any visa can be cancelled if the matter is linked to criminal behaviour, no matter how slight.

Notably, police statements and witness reports at the scene will now be reviewed by senior officials. Tuesday’s coastal market incident and the German’s behaviour will be weighed up.

