Kamphaeng Phet Police fine westerner for indecency after going to town naked on a motorbike last Sunday

Kamphaeng Phet police fined a Western man for public indecency after he rode a motorbike naked through a busy local market, shocking shoppers, ignoring clothing, consuming alcohol and marijuana, while alarming locals before being tracked to his home by local police.

Police in Kamphaeng Phet are taking a wait-and-see approach after visiting a western man in his 30s at his wife’s home on Sunday. Earlier, he rode a motorbike into Khlong Lan Phatthana in Khlong district, shocking locals by walking naked through the market while shopping. Police later fined him for public indecency. He showed no signs of violence or danger. His wife told officers he was depressed and had consumed both marijuana and alcohol. He plans to return to his home country at the end of November for mental health treatment. He also said he was considering ending the relationship and apologised for his behaviour.

Kamphaeng Phet authorities are investigating a foreign man who caused alarm after appearing naked in a local market. On Sunday, he rode a motorbike through Khlong Lan Fresh Market in Khlong Lan Phatthana Subdistrict. Witnesses said he covered his genitals with one hand while making purchases. Video clips showed him calmly walking around, entering a convenience store, and paying at the counter. Consequently, bystanders stared in disbelief as he moved through the crowded area. Some residents filed complaints with police, fearing escalation.

Authorities traced the man to the home he shares with his Thai wife. There, he was found outside wearing only shorts. Officers said he appeared intoxicated and stressed. An interpreter helped police communicate with him. After discussions, he admitted to being drunk and acting without thinking due to personal problems.

Foreign man found intoxicated at his wife’s home after alarming locals with naked market appearance

His wife told police he had arrived unannounced at her home. She said he had taken a bus to Kamphaeng Phet and walked about five kilometres from the terminal. This was his third visit to her and their two-month-old daughter. He lived abroad.

They have been together for three years. Furthermore, she reported that he had consumed a full case of beer and smoked marijuana before leaving the house on Sunday.

She explained she had hidden some of his marijuana to prevent him from using it. When he attempted to leave, he refused to put on pants. Instead, he told her he was going to buy more marijuana. Despite her repeated requests, he insisted on leaving without clothing. As a result, police said he violated public decency laws.

On Sunday, authorities issued a fine under Section 388 of the Criminal Code for committing indecent acts in public. Police did not disclose additional criminal charges. The wife confirmed that he acknowledged his actions after discussions with police. Later on Sunday, he returned home to her and their child. After that, he was met by a visiting police unit responding to public concern.

Videos shared on social media showed him calmly walking through the market and paying for items unclothed. Many locals expressed shock and fear, as they had never witnessed such behaviour. Shopkeepers reported panic among customers during the incident. Officers said that, although unusual, the man did not appear aggressive when located.

Videos capture naked foreign man calmly shopping while locals panic and authorities receive complaints

Authorities noted that his behaviour caused public concern because he acted in a busy marketplace. Residents said they were afraid the situation could escalate into something more dangerous. Therefore, police advised people to contact authorities if they witnessed similar incidents.

The man’s wife told reporters she had been contemplating ending the relationship. She added that her husband had previously received mental health treatment in his home country for depression. He was scheduled to return at the end of November for further treatment. Additionally, she confirmed that he had recently complained of stress and emotional strain.

She said he left home while drinking and using cannabis, ignoring her requests to wear clothes. Police confirmed that the man’s actions were linked to intoxication and stress. Furthermore, he admitted to intending to buy more marijuana while naked in public.

Incident compared to a German man’s fatal case, showing mental health risks and erratic foreign behaviour

Sources compared the incident to a case in Nakhon Ratchasima earlier this year. In March, 41-year-old German man Matthias Ebner took his own life after refusing prescribed medication. He also continuously used marijuana. Days before his death, Ebner had been arrested for assaults on local dental clinics. Police said both cases involve foreigners acting erratically due to personal and mental health issues.

Police said the Kamphaeng Phet man was cooperative once found. He admitted to exposing himself while drunk and stressed. Officers explained the legal consequences and issued a fine. Consequently, he was left at home in the care of his wife. Authorities added that family cooperation was essential to resolve the situation safely.

The wife apologised publicly on behalf of her husband. She explained that she tried to prevent him from leaving naked but failed. Police said the incident was isolated, though it caused alarm in the community. Videos circulating on social media increased public concern.

The foreign man had arrived in Thailand without prior notice. He got off the bus at Khlong Nam Lai terminal and walked to his wife’s house. She said he had come specifically to see her and their two-month-old daughter. She revealed to the police that the man’s Western family did not approve of her. Therefore, she was reconsidering the suitability of the relationship.

Police said his actions violated Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which covers public indecency.

Officers report calm compliance and monitoring remains standard after foreign man fined for indecency

Officers reported that he remained calm during questioning. They described him as cooperative but unresponsive to social norms in public. He did not resist the fine, and no violence occurred. Police emphasised that monitoring and fines were standard procedures in such cases.

Residents confirmed their surprise and fear when witnessing him in the market. Several shoppers recorded video clips that went viral on social media. Police said the footage confirmed the timeline and his behaviour. Notably, they added that he was not aggressive toward anyone during the incident.

The case continues to be monitored by local authorities. Police said they will oversee the situation and the homestead until he returns to his home country for treatment. Officials confirmed that the fine and supervision are currently the only legal measures applied.

Authorities emphasised that the man’s conduct occurred in public areas with many witnesses. They said it caused concern, yet it remained a non-violent incident once he was located. The wife confirmed he had previously struggled with depression and stress and was awaiting further treatment abroad.

Videos show foreign man paying for goods unclothed with child present as police monitor public decency

Videos show him entering a convenience store unclothed and calmly paying for goods. Police said this demonstrated disregard for public decency while remaining non-confrontational. Consequently, authorities issued the fine and monitored him at home.

The couple’s two-month-old daughter was present in the home during the incident. Police said they took steps to ensure the child was not endangered. Residents were warned to report any similar behaviour in public.

Authorities stated the foreign man’s case highlights the enforcement of public decency laws. They confirmed fines and monitoring are standard procedures. Police emphasised they would continue observing him until his scheduled departure.

The wife said her husband’s actions were unusual, caused public alarm, and were not physically violent. Police confirmed compliance after the fine was issued. Authorities also noted that previous incidents, such as the Nakhon Ratchasima case, illustrate the challenges of handling erratic behaviour by foreigners with mental health issues.

The foreign man remains in Kamphaeng Phet under police supervision. Officials confirmed no further incidents occurred after the fine. The wife and child were unharmed. Police will monitor matters until he leaves the country for treatment.

Further reading:

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room

Road rage caused a marijuana dealer to fatally stab a Burmese painter in Bangkok on Sunday night

Marijuana use is linked to a tragic murder-suicide case in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning

Marijuana industry faces disaster as Health Minister unveils law to outlaw recreational pot use in Thailand

Cannabis law emerges as a big political threat to the coalition judging by what happened in 2022 revolt

Jail time to return for Cannabis players as Srettha describes it as a threat to the country and economic negative

Potent pot to be criminalised as the minister looks at ways to suppress recreational cannabis use