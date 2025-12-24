Holiday over for Danish tourist caught in flagrante delicto with Thai woman on boat off Jomtien Beach

Holiday ends for Danish tourist caught in flagrante delicto with a Thai woman on a floating raft off Jomtien Beach. Both were arrested, charged with public indecency, and the tourist now faces visa revocation and possible deportation from Thailand.

A Danish tourist and his Thai companion were arrested last Saturday after local residents reported them in flagrante delicto to police at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. A passerby recorded the incident and alerted authorities. Police discovered the man was a visiting tourist, while the woman had just arrived from northeastern Thailand. Both were warned and charged with public indecency. Statements were taken, with a decision pending on court proceedings or fines. Either way, the tourist will face visa revocation and deportation.

Police in Pattaya arrested a Danish tourist and a Thai woman after they were accused of committing indecent acts in public at Jomtien Beach on Saturday night. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Witnesses reported seeing the couple engage in sexual activity on a floating raft offshore.

Initially, the couple appeared to be swimming. However, the situation escalated. Witnesses said they later engaged in sexual activity, with sounds carrying to the shore. Consequently, a bystander recorded the incident and notified Pattaya City Police.

A witness identified as Win, 27, told police he and a friend were collecting shells along the beach when they noticed the couple resting on the raft. He explained that the couple’s behaviour soon became explicit. Therefore, he used his phone to record the activity before contacting authorities. Police confirmed they received the video as evidence.

Police summon Danish tourist and Thai woman for questioning and warn them about public indecency

When officers arrived, they located the Danish tourist and the Thai woman. Both were summoned for questioning. During interviews, they cooperated fully. Authorities stated that both individuals were warned about the consequences of public indecency. In addition, police said such conduct damages Pattaya’s tourism image.

The Thai woman told police she had recently moved from Thailand’s northeastern border area near Cambodia. She explained that she met the foreign man shortly before arriving at Jomtien Beach. She described the sexual activity as an uncharacteristic moment of passion. Nevertheless, police noted her statement without further commentary.

Authorities charged the pair with committing indecent acts in public. Police did not disclose whether they were released on bail or remained in custody. They also confirmed the Danish tourist is visiting Thailand on a tourist visa. Consequently, consular notification may follow.

Authorities confirm public indecency charges and explain investigation will impact Dane’s visa

Furthermore, police emphasised that public indecency laws apply to both Thai citizens and foreign visitors. They said similar violations have occurred at beaches in the past. In some cases, enforcement included formal charges, warnings or fines. Authorities added that surveillance of Jomtien Beach and nearby rafts remains active.

The Danish tourist’s identity has not been publicly released. Police confirmed that he will be noted in official records, including his nationality and visa status. Meanwhile, the Thai woman’s recent relocation is also part of the investigation. Authorities said her move from the northeast border region may be recorded in the case file.

Video evidence played a critical role in prompting police action. Moreover, police stated that it helped establish the location, timing and nature of the alleged acts. As a result, authorities treated the recording as part of the official investigation.

Residents and tourists expressed mixed reactions to the arrests. Some said such incidents are rare, though the beach can be crowded on weekends. Others supported police intervention and stressed the need for enforcement. Authorities confirmed that citizen reports help identify violations quickly.

Investigation relies on witness statements, video evidence and citizen reports to confirm charges

Legal experts note that Thailand’s public decency laws carry fines or short-term imprisonment. Furthermore, the laws apply to any location accessible to the public, including beaches and floating rafts. Police reiterated that enforcement is impartial and consistent for all nationalities.

The case remains under investigation by Pattaya City Police. Officers confirmed that statements from witnesses, suspect interviews, and video evidence are being reviewed. Additionally, authorities said no other suspects are involved. They described the incident as isolated.

Pattaya police said they routinely monitor the beaches, piers, and offshore areas for public indecency. As a result, patrols have been increased along Jomtien Beach. Moreover, authorities confirmed that citizens are encouraged to report suspicious or inappropriate activity.

Police confirm increased patrols and active monitoring to prevent indecency along Pattaya’s beaches

Police stressed that the arrests reflect routine law enforcement, not an unusual crackdown. They said maintaining public order and protecting tourism remain top priorities. Consequently, authorities continue to survey floating rafts and popular swimming zones.

The Danish tourist and the Thai woman face formal charges of public indecency. Officers confirmed that all procedures were followed according to the law. Furthermore, authorities said additional details would be released once the legal process advances.

Finally, police reiterated that public decency remains a priority enforcement issue. They said rapid response to complaints ensures that legal action is swift and effective. In addition, patrols will continue throughout the high season to prevent similar incidents.

