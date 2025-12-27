Russian woman killed on Christmas Day in Phuket in motorcycle smash with oncoming car on a Karon hill

Russian tourist killed on Christmas Day in Phuket after motorcycle slams head-on into oncoming car on steep Karon hill. Woman died at the scene. Boyfriend seriously injured and rushed to hospital as police launch investigation into fatal holiday crash.

A Russian woman was killed on Christmas Day when the motorbike she was riding as a passenger slammed head-on into a car. The crash happened at 5 p.m. on the Kata–Sai Yuan road in Phuket’s Karon area. Karon police are investigating. They said the Honda Click was heading uphill when it hit a Bangkok-registered car travelling downhill. Both riders on the bike were Russian tourists. The woman, identified as Ms. Polina, was found dead at the scene. Her boyfriend, Mr. Artem Podmazov, was seriously injured, treated roadside and rushed to hospital.

Police in Phuket reported a fatal crash involving a tourist motorcycle and a car on December 25, 2025. The collision occurred at about 5 p.m. on the Kata–Sai Yuan road. The site lay near the Sam Ao Viewpoint in the Karon subdistrict. Officers from Karon police station received an alert from the local radio centre. They were then dispatched to the hillside scene with rescue teams.

However, the winding road section was steep and narrow. The route carried two lanes divided by a solid yellow line. The viewpoint road cut through hilly terrain above the coastline. Traffic moved in both directions along the curved stretch. Police noted the challenging gradients during their inspection.

Meanwhile, investigators confirmed the vehicles involved. The first was a white Isuzu car registered in Bangkok. The second was a Honda Click motorcycle bearing red temporary plates. The car driver was identified as 50-year-old Sorachai Thaodaeng. He did not sustain any injuries. The front right side of his car showed clear impact damage.

Russian tourist killed and boyfriend injured after motorcycle crosses centre line into oncoming car

Additionally, officers located the motorcycle wreckage nearby. The bike lay damaged close to the centre of the road. A female rider was found deceased beside the motorcycle. She was identified as Ms. Polina, a Russian tourist. She is understood to have been driving the motorbike with her boyfriend riding behind as a passenger, who was also Russian.

This male passenger was additionally discovered at the scene. However, he was not deceased but seriously injured. He was identified as Mr. Artem Podmazov. The tourist received treatment from responders at the roadside. He was then evacuated for further medical care.

Subsequently, police began documenting the sequence of events. The motorcycle had been travelling along the Kata–Sai Yuan road. It was heading towards the Sam Ao Viewpoint. The car was approaching from the opposite direction. Both vehicles moved along the same steep route.

Furthermore, preliminary findings described the critical movement. The motorcycle crossed over the solid yellow centre line. It then entered the oncoming lane. The bike struck the front of the Isuzu in a head-on impact. The collision occurred on the hillside bend.

Police probe crash and interview Bangkok driver while confirming two tourists were on motorcycle

Afterwards, officers recorded the positions of both vehicles. Investigators photographed the wreckage and the damaged car front. After that, they documented debris scattered near the centre line. They also measured the road layout and gradients. Evidence was collected for the official report.

In addition, police interviewed the car driver. He remained at the scene during the investigation. He provided his account to the responding officers. No injuries to the driver were reported. The Bangkok-registered car was later secured for examination.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that only two people rode on the motorcycle. The deceased female was the rider. The injured male was the passenger.

Then, rescue personnel treated the injured man on site. They stabilised him before transport to medical care. Police did not disclose his medical condition. The focus remained on scene documentation and evidence control.

Daylight crash near Sam Ao Viewpoint. Karon police say the motorcycle was in the wrong lane

Moreover, the crash happened in daylight. The time was around 5 p.m. The location was a known scenic approach near the viewpoint. The area attracts domestic and foreign visitors. The road bends sharply as it rises towards the coast.

Additionally, officers from Karon police station led the investigation. They coordinated with rescue units and scene managers. Traffic was controlled while evidence was gathered. Vehicles were moved only after documentation ended.

Furthermore, police confirmed the use of red temporary plates on the motorcycle. The plates indicated pending full registration. The Honda Click sustained heavy damage from the impact. The bike lay near the solid yellow line after the crash.

However, authorities did not release weather information. They also did not provide speed estimates. The report focused strictly on the collision details. The motorcycle movement into the opposing lane remained central to the findings.

Police follow legal process and verify tourist identities while Phuket road remained open after crash

Meanwhile, officers said the case would proceed under Thai law. Legal processes will follow based on the gathered evidence. Statements and physical materials will be reviewed. The investigation remains ongoing with Karon police.

Additionally, police said arrangements for the deceased tourist were not yet confirmed. Identification procedures continue with the police reaching out to the Russian mission in Phuket. Coordination with diplomatic channels will follow. No funeral details were released.

Moreover, the Sam Ao Viewpoint road continues to carry regular traffic. The hillside route remains in use for residents and tourists. The solid yellow line divides the lanes at the crash point. Police emphasised documentation of the physical layout.

Then, the damaged Isuzu showed impact on the front right. The driver reported no injuries. The vehicle carried Bangkok registration plates. Officers confirmed the spelling of the driver’s name as Sorachai Thaodaeng.

Motorcycle crossed centre line on Phuket hill as investigators seal scene and confirm rider’s death

Furthermore, police noted that the motorcycle had been heading uphill towards the viewpoint. The car had been travelling in the opposite direction. The collision occurred after the bike crossed the centre line. The head-on impact resulted in fatal injuries to the rider.

Afterwards, officers sealed the area for forensic recording. Photographs and measurements were taken. All visible evidence was preserved. The crash site was later reopened to traffic.

Additionally, police received the first alert from the local radio centre. The response included patrol officers and rescue personnel. The coordination allowed for rapid scene access. The inspection began shortly after arrival.

Moreover, police released that further legal proceedings would follow. The driver remained identified and available for questioning. The investigation will determine the next procedural steps. No additional suspects or vehicles are involved.

Certainly, the December 25 crash added a fatality to the Phuket road toll. The incident occurred on a steep and winding section. The precise point lay near the Sam Ao Viewpoint. The case file remains active with Karon police.

