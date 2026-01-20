Swedish drug dealer defeated by distinctive tattoos as he tried to claim mistaken identity in Hua Hin

Interpol-wanted Swedish drug suspect seized in Hua Hin luxury condo after year on the run, as Thai Immigration Division 3 raid uncovers weapons, visa overstay and tattoo ID match, ending fugitive’s seaside hideout without resistance.

A Swedish national lying low in Hua Hin was arrested on Sunday after a task force from Immigration Bureau Division 3 surprised him at a luxury apartment building in the seaside town popular with Western foreigners. Officers swooped on the man, and he cooperated, but he insisted they had the wrong person. He claimed he was slimmer than the suspect shown in police files. However, police used biometrics and tattoo images, especially a marking on the wanted man’s neck, to defeat his protests. He then dressed and was escorted by police down in the lift and taken into detention.

Immigration police struck at a luxury condominium in Hua Hin and arrested a Swedish man wanted by Interpol. Subsequently, officers confirmed he had been hiding in the seaside town for about one year.

The raid followed a direct tip that a key drug suspect lived in the district. Therefore, Immigration Division 3 commanders approved an immediate operation. The division controls enforcement in major tourist provinces of central Thailand.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha led the action on January 18. Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Chinawut Tangwonglert joined the command meeting in Bangkok. Pol. Col. Suriya Puangsombat and senior inspectors attended the same briefing. Then, investigators received orders to travel to Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Their mission was to locate and detain the foreign fugitive.

Swedish fugitive identified as drug trafficking suspect after a year hiding in the Hua Hin area

Police identified the suspect as Mr. Noah, a pseudonym in official statements. He is a Swedish national wanted for serious drug trafficking crimes.

Earlier, Swedish authorities issued a formal arrest warrant against him. Interpol circulated an international notice requesting detention. Consequently, Thai immigration officers began tracing his movements across the country.

Residents in Hua Hin first alerted police in early 2026. Neighbours reported strange conduct by a white foreign man in their building. In addition, they said he isolated himself and avoided normal contact. Complaints described frequent marijuana use inside his apartment. As a result, other tenants felt disturbed and unsafe.

Investigators opened a field inquiry after the complaints multiplied. Next, Pol. Col. Suriya and Pol. Lt. Col. Thongthai led surveillance around the building. They learned the suspect often drove while under the influence of drugs. Witnesses described high-speed driving through residential streets. Therefore, police assessed a serious danger to public safety.

Weapons found and visa overstay confirmed during Immigration Bureau background investigation steps

Officers also discovered he possessed weapons without legal permission. Moreover, immigration records showed he had overstayed his permitted period. He entered Thailand using visa exemptions intended for tourists.

Thus, police concluded he used the country to evade punishment abroad. The team collected rental contracts and access logs as proof.

Pol. Col. Suriya referred to the national immigration policy during the operation. The policy declares that transnational criminals must find no refuge in Thailand. Accordingly, the bureau targets offenders of every nationality. The focus includes those exploiting visas to avoid foreign justice. Hence, commanders ruled that the suspect matched this profile.

Senior officers reviewed intelligence from multiple sources. After that, they determined that the man threatened public peace and security. They confirmed the foreign arrest warrant remained active and valid. Therefore, authorities revoked his permission to stay in the Kingdom. The legal step allowed officers to proceed with the raid.

Plainclothes team moves on condominium and detains Swedish suspect without any resistance shown

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot ordered the team to move the same day. Subsequently, plainclothes units approached the condominium in Hua Hin. They established surveillance at entrances and the parking area. Later, officers entered the building and confronted the suspect in his unit. The arrest was completed without resistance.

Video from the arrest shows officers controlling the corridor outside the wanted man’s room. After that, the door is opened and the Swede, wearing elephant pants, is guided outside into the corridor.

Subsequently, he was brought back into his apartment, where officers began collecting evidence. Significantly, the Swede wearing a cross on a chain tactfully cooperated with all police instructions.

At first, the man denied he was the person sought by Sweden. In brief, he argued the wanted suspect looked thinner than him. He also claimed his hair length did not match the record. Then, police activated the biometric facial comparison system on site. The program produced an immediate positive match.

Neck tattoo and biometric facial system provide decisive proof of true identity in Hua Hin

Officers focused on a large tattoo on the suspect’s neck. Furthermore, images from the Swedish file showed the identical marking. The tattoo became the decisive confirmation of identity. Consequently, police informed him that his stay permit was cancelled. He was placed under formal detention.

The suspect was transported to Immigration Division 3 headquarters. Meanwhile, officials started deportation and legal processing steps. Coordination with Swedish authorities will follow diplomatic channels. Additionally, Interpol will be notified of the detention in Thailand. Further questioning will continue under Thai law.

Police said the operation relied on months of intelligence work. In addition, investigators tracked his travel patterns and vehicle use. They interviewed condominium staff, guards, and nearby shop owners. Also, financial records were reviewed to verify his presence in Hua Hin. The case was treated as a high priority from the outset.

Immigration Division 3 supervises many well-known tourist centres. Hua Hin receives large numbers of foreign visitors each year. Therefore, officials say fugitives can blend into these communities. The bureau has increased checks on long-stay foreigners. Moreover, special teams now monitor complaints from residents.

Immigration chiefs order relentless pursuit of foreign criminals using Thailand as a refuge base

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Bunyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, issued strict directives.

Consequently, officers must pursue foreign criminals without delay. Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner, reinforced the campaign message. Thus, every unit was told to act fast on credible information.

Neighbours expressed relief after police removed the suspect. Earlier, several residents filed written complaints with building management. They described fear caused by reckless driving and loud disturbances. In addition, some avoided shared areas because of his behaviour. These statements supported the police case.

The condominium management cooperated fully with investigators. Therefore, security guards provided access to camera recordings and entry logs. The data confirmed the suspect’s daily routine and visitors. Then, officers used the information to choose the exact time for the raid. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

Swedish authorities await transfer as Thai police complete files in major drug trafficking case

Officials did not disclose complete details of the Swedish charges. However, they confirmed the case involved large-scale drug trafficking networks.

Thai police did not announce any local accomplices. At present, the investigation centres on the single detainee. Additional evidence may be requested from Sweden.

Immigration officers highlighted the importance of technology in the case. In particular, the biometric system removed doubts about the man’s identity. Facial comparison was completed within minutes at the scene. Also, the distinctive neck tattoo provided visible proof. Authorities plan wider use of such methods.

The suspect will remain in custody pending formal procedures. Therefore, the revocation of stay prevents any reentry to Thailand. Police are preparing documents for transfer to foreign authorities.

Bureau signals further raids after Hua Hin arrest and calls on the public for new information leads

Meanwhile, the bureau said similar raids will continue nationwide. Residents were urged to report suspicious foreigners.

Investigators described the man as cautious and reclusive inside the building. Nevertheless, his reckless driving and noise drew repeated attention. Those complaints created the first lead for officers. Later, visa checks confirmed he had no valid status in Thailand. This allowed the case to escalate quickly.

The raid demonstrated coordination between central and local immigration units. Accordingly, commanders praised teamwork after the successful arrest. The case is treated as a signal to fugitives in tourist areas. Finally, authorities expect further announcements after contact with Sweden. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

