Second Thai woman found dead in Poipet within five days, heightening alarm over young Thais seeking work across the border. Mint, 28, left for an entertainment centre PR job and was later found hanged, with her body sent to Phnom Penh as her family waits patiently for answers.

The death of a second young Thai woman in Poipet, Cambodia, within five days has intensified scrutiny of why desperate Thai workers are crossing the border into a place where safety is far from guaranteed. Ms Suthathip, known as Mint, 28, left home on October 15 to take a PR job at an entertainment venue. Her messages quickly shifted — first emotional, then bleak. Last Monday, her husband, Sompong, was told she had been found hanged in a Poipet hotel room. On Tuesday, officials visited the family, offering financial support, as another case of a Thai worker dying in Cambodia deepens distrust and exposes the harsh reality facing those driven to seek work across the border.

A second young Thai woman has died in Poipet. The case follows another Thai woman’s death in the same city days earlier. Both incidents took place in the Cambodian border hub known for casinos and call-centre operations.

The latest victim was 28-year-old Suthathip, known as Mint. The pretty young woman came from Bang Nam Priao District in Chachoengsao Province. The mother of a 3-year-old girl left Thailand on October 15. She told her family she had secured legal work as a PR employee at an entertainment venue in Poipet. Mint intended to earn money to pay debts and support her three-year-old daughter.

However, she never returned. On November 3, Cambodian authorities discovered her hanged in a hotel room. Police confirmed the cause was hanging. They have not concluded whether the death was suicide or homicide. They stated the case remains under review.

Family travels to border expecting return of remains, but body already sent to Phnom Penh for autopsy

After discovering the body, Cambodian officials transported her remains to Phnom Penh. They said the autopsy was mandatory under their legal procedure. They classified the death as unusual. Therefore, the body was moved to the Cambodian Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Meanwhile, her family travelled to the border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province. They expected to receive her remains. However, they learned the body had already been sent to Phnom Penh. They returned home to wait for official notification.

Later, the Coordination Centre for Assistance to Thais Abroad confirmed the transfer. The centre reported its officials were cooperating with Cambodian authorities. It also stated the family would be contacted once the autopsy was finished. It did not provide a date for release.

At her family home in Bang Nam Priao, reporters met her husband, Sompong. He is 32 years old. They also met her 78-year-old grandmother. Both stated they accepted the official process. They also said they were waiting calmly for return arrangements.

Husband recounts final message, missing money and her fear for her safety before communication stopped

According to her husband, Mint had depression before leaving Thailand. He said financial pressure contributed to her decision to work abroad. He described the family’s last text conversation. In that message, she told him she had been drinking.

She also told him that the money she had saved had gone missing. He stated she lamented the loss. After sending the message, communication stopped. Soon after, he received notice of her death.

Additionally, her husband confirmed she had expressed concern about personal safety in Poipet during earlier calls. However, he said she continued working. She planned to return to Thailand for Loi Krathong on Wednesday and celebrate with their daughter. She previously told her family she would return with savings.

Her grandmother told reporters she only wished to receive the body and conduct religious rites. She said funeral ceremonies will take place at Wat Bang Nam Priao. The family said they have no objections to the cause determination at this stage. They added that they only want to perform the rites quickly.

Social Security confirms payout and relatives highlight her messages on stress, fear and saving money

Meanwhile, the Social Security Office visited the family. Officials confirmed Mint had been insured under Section 39. They approved a payout of ฿19,408.68 to her legal heirs. This amount excludes interest. The Social Security Office said it would coordinate further benefits. Officials expressed condolences and confirmed active support.

Before her death, Mint posted a selfie from her hotel room. The message read, “Because, in the end, our hearts want to feel safe more than endure.” She also exchanged messages with relatives about her emotional condition. In those messages, she mentioned depression and pressure to save money.

Cambodian authorities now hold the body in Phnom Penh. When the autopsy is complete, the remains will return to Poipet. Then, Thai border officials will assist in transferring the remains to her family.

Officials said the timeline remains uncertain. They also noted that cross-border body transportation costs can be high, sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands of baht. Families often face significant delays and expenses.

Second Thai woman dies in Poipet within days as earlier case sparks unanswered questions from family

Significantly, this is the second Thai female death in Poipet in one week. On October 29, 27-year-old Thai woman Kanokwan Chaluaysaeng died in the same city. She reportedly fell from the third floor of a building associated with casinos and scam operations.

Her body reportedly showed swelling, and relatives questioned the lack of blood at the scene. Cambodian authorities did not send her body to Phnom Penh for an autopsy.

That earlier case drew public attention. It also prompted questions from her family. Relatives sought clarification about the fall. In particular, they requested investigation support. Furthermore, they raised concerns about the scene conditions.

Both deaths occurred in Poipet, a border city known for gambling venues and online call-centre complexes. Thousands of Thai nationals are being held as slaves in these businesses. Notably, cases in recent years involved allegations of coercion, physical confinement and financial exploitation.

Thai authorities and volunteer networks have previously assisted workers in returning from facilities in the region. Some returned after intervention. Others returned without issue. In this case, no allegation has been made regarding the workplace. Officials have not linked Mint’s death to any employer activity.

Thai agencies offered support and state procedures were followed while family prepares funeral rites

Thai officials responded promptly to the latest incident. The Permanent Secretary of Labour instructed staff to support the family. Social Security officers from Sa Kaeo and Chachoengsao visited the home. They confirmed legal benefits and explained procedures. They will continue coordination until the body arrives.

The Coordination Centre for Assistance to Thais Abroad also confirmed involvement. It reported that Mint’s body was moved according to Cambodia’s legal procedures. Notably, this does not indicate any irregularities. Officials stated that authorities followed standard protocol due to the manner of death.

According to Cambodian authorities, the autopsy remains in progress. After the results, the body will return for delivery to the Thai border authorities. Then Mint’s remains will go to her hometown. Funeral rites will follow immediately.

Relatives and neighbours have prepared offerings and arrangements at Wat Bang Nam Priao. Monks have been notified. The family has begun initial preparations while awaiting final confirmation.

Family says she planned brief work trip and return home as case remains open with no criminal findings yet

Mint travelled legally. She declared her job as a PR officer and afterwards stayed in contact with her family until shortly before her death. Certainly, she expressed a clear plan to return after one short work period. Her belongings and personal messaging remain under review by Cambodian police.

Relatives confirmed that, shortly before her death, she complained of stress and depression. Mint also expressed hope to bring money home. The 28-year-old woman shared photos and messages describing her situation. She planned to float krathongs with her daughter. Family members emphasised that plan in interviews.

At present, the official status remains unchanged. There is no confirmed criminal element. Nevertheless, Cambodian police have not yet issued a final cause of death statement. Thai authorities are simultaneously monitoring the case. The family states they are not disputing the reports relating to her death. Indeed, they anticipate it may have been suicide. They emphasise their priority right now is the recovery of Mint’s remains.

The previous Poipet death case also remains officially unexplained beyond the reported fall. In that case, family members expressed questions but did not receive a Phnom Penh autopsy. The difference in procedure between cases has been noted by observers and relatives. Cambodian officials have not commented on the procedural variance between the cases.

Media documents family’s border wait as investigations continue. Cremation is expected after repatriation

Thai media coverage has focused on the timeline and official process. Journalists visited the victim’s home. They interviewed relatives. After that, they documented the Social Security support visit. In addition, they confirmed border checkpoint events. Photos showed the woman’s respectful family members waiting at the checkpoint.

As of now, Mint’s remains stay in Phnom Penh. Her family waits at home in Bang Nam Priao. Thai and Cambodian authorities continue to coordinate. The cremation ceremony will occur once the body returns.

Officials expect further updates after the medical examination results. The family waits for formal release, documentation, and repatriation.

