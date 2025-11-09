Scam centre volunteer fleeing Burma arrested in Mae Sot. Previously deported he had returned in August

Scam centre volunteer fleeing Burma arrested at Mae Sot Airport. Previously deported Kenyan Mbuvi Maxwell returned illegally in August to resume work with cross-border scammers. He was stopped on Friday by officials for using a fake entry stamp in his passport.

The arrest of a previously deported Kenyan national has raised serious alarms for Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. 34-year-old Mbuvi Maxwell was caught at Mae Sot Airport on Friday while trying to board a flight to Bangkok. He had been fleeing a crackdown on scam centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and was attempting to return home to Africa. Sharp-eyed airport security spotted a fake entry stamp in his passport, showing he had illegally returned to Thailand in August to resume work with the scammers.

Thailand is confronting a major security crisis as law enforcement struggles to halt cross-border scam networks. On Friday, a Kenyan national was arrested at Mae Sot Airport, Tak Province, near the Myanmar border. He attempted to board a flight to his African homeland. Immigration officers detected irregularities in his passport.

Eagle-eyed police first noticed a suspicious visa stamp, raising immediate concerns. Further checks confirmed the stamp was counterfeit. The man, identified as 34-year-old Mbuvi Maxwell Mutiso, had previously left Thailand legally in March 2025.

He was deported during a mission to repatriate foreigners allegedly tricked into working in scam compounds. However, he returned illegally later in August 2025.

Kenyan national returned illegally after deportation and used counterfeit stamps to resume scam work

Mutiso travelled from Kenya to Malaysia and then entered Thailand through unauthorised channels. Authorities say he bypassed legal immigration controls with assistance from unidentified individuals.

Subsequently, he moved overland from Narathiwat Province to Tak Province. There, he exited the Kingdom illegally to work at a Chinese-funded company in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

In Myanmar, Mutiso worked for approximately one month. Meanwhile, Burmese authorities launched a crackdown on KK Park, a notorious scam and casino centre. Following the crackdown, Mutiso fled the compound. He then attempted to return to Kenya through Thailand, but was stopped on Friday over the counterfeit stamp.

Pol. Col. Chinnakorn Atsawaphum, Superintendent of Immigration Police in Tak Province, said officers discovered the irregularity during a routine inspection. They carefully examined the passport and found that the L0009 entry stamp was counterfeit. The stamp purportedly came from the Su-ngai Kolok Immigration Checkpoint in Narathiwat Province. However, Narathiwat officials confirmed the stamp had never been issued officially.

Investigation confirms Kenyan’s counterfeit entry stamp was never issued by Thai immigration officials

Immigration officers from Tak and Mae Sot coordinated with Narathiwat authorities. They confirmed the stamp was not used for official purposes. Authorities also referenced a prior incident in Songkhla Province on October 10, 2025. In that case, similar counterfeit stamps were discovered. Songkhla police coordinated with border units to monitor foreigners at risk of using fake documents.

Investigators examined the Immigration Bureau’s biometric system. They confirmed Mutiso had left Thailand legally on March 22, 2025, after he was deported. On March 21, 2025, he was ordered to be sent back to Kenya. Later, he returned to work again in scam centre activity. He left Kenya on August 13, 2025, arrived in Malaysia on August 14, and afterwards entered Thailand illegally.

Authorities discovered that Mutiso had handed his passport to an unidentified Thai national. This person applied the counterfeit stamp, enabling movement inside Thailand. After receiving the stamp, he travelled to Narathiwat Province. Then he moved by car to Tak Province. From there, he crossed illegally into Myanmar to resume work at a scam centre.

Authorities discovered Kenyan had given passport to another person who applied counterfeit stamps

Mutiso admitted to all charges before arrest. He acknowledged working in scam compounds and re-entering Thailand illegally. He was charged with illegal entry and use of counterfeit stamps. Police noted the stamps were used in ways likely to harm public and administrative processes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Boonlert Thipsribut of Mae Sot Police Station received custody for further legal proceedings. Authorities emphasise the case shows challenges in monitoring cross-border movements. Despite repeated crackdowns and deportations, criminal networks continue their operations.

Cases like Mutiso’s indicate that scam operations between Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia remain active. Moreover, authorities report that invisible networks appear to facilitate cross-border access at will. These networks reportedly charge fees to move individuals across borders.

Sources furthermore say the level of scamming activity has not decreased despite enforcement efforts. Cross-border networks continue to move personnel and materials between scam centres. Surveillance of suspected individuals has intensified. Immigration police report increased coordination with neighbouring provinces and border units.

Mutiso’s arrest highlights persistent cross-border scam networks operating despite repeated crackdowns

Mutiso’s arrest highlights vulnerabilities in passport verification systems. Authorities also noted gaps in the supervision of previously deported individuals. He had returned illegally only months after his March deportation. This certainly highlights the persistence of cross-border scam operations despite government measures.

In addition, authorities confirmed that Mutiso had travelled without a visa and had entered the Kingdom illegally multiple times. He had moved between Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar, exploiting weak border controls. Law enforcement officers remain focused on monitoring travel documents and verifying biometric data.

The Kenyan’s movements included multiple unauthorised crossings and a complex travel route. He entered Thailand via natural channels, avoided checkpoints, and used fraudulent stamps. Then he travelled by land to Myawaddy, Myanmar. There, he resumed work at the KK Park scam and casino centre until the junta crackdown forced him to flee.

Authorities detail how Kenyan moved illegally through Thailand and Myanmar using fraudulent stamps

Following the crackdown, Mutiso attempted to board an airline flight from Mae Sot Airport to Bangkok. Officers intercepted him before departure. They confirmed all irregularities, including fake stamps and unauthorised entry. Mutiso presently remains in custody. Police continue to investigate the networks facilitating his movements.

Authorities warn that the case demonstrates organised networks coordinating cross-border travel for scam operations. It also confirms that previously deported individuals can re-enter the region illegally. Investigations continue across Thailand, Myanmar, and Malaysia. Officials are tracking potential accomplices who enabled Mutiso’s return.

Tak and Narathiwat immigration authorities have strengthened inspections. They continue to monitor for counterfeiting and unauthorised entry. Biometric systems and cross-provincial coordination remain critical in detecting fraudulent activity.

This case is part of a broader pattern of persistent cross-border scams in Southeast Asia. Officials report that enforcement efforts have yet to halt network operations. Further arrests and investigations are underway. Immigration authorities remain actively involved in preventing illegal entries. However, finding a permanent way to cut off the international scammers and their human trafficking partners remains elusive.

Further reading:

Heartbreaking reality of young Thai adults forced to seek work in Cambodia as 2nd woman is found dead

Evil and misery caused by scam centre compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia must be urgently lanced

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

Cyber police and Money Laundering agency seek UK and US co-operation targeting Cambodian networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament