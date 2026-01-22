Search launched for missing Scots traveller Kenny Robertson, 58, who vanished after landing in Bangkok on January 5. Last contact was a brief email days later. Family, officials and expat communities across Thailand are appealing for information.

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts, in addition to some aspects of the story, concerning a Scots national who went missing after landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday, January 5th last. Family suggests no communication from the man, despite reports of a short email message on Thursday, January 8th. 58-year-old Kenny Robertson is described as an experienced traveller and someone who keeps in contact with friends and loved ones. A search has been launched and is being coordinated between family and friends, as well as officials in the United Kingdom and Thailand.

A search is underway for a Scottish man who went missing in Thailand earlier this month. The case has drawn growing attention from authorities, relatives, and overseas communities. Kenny Robertson, 58, is originally from Paisley and now lives in England. However, he was travelling alone during the trip.

According to family members, Robertson arrived in Thailand on January 5. Specifically, he landed at Bangkok Airport at the start of his journey. Shortly after landing, he contacted loved ones to confirm his arrival.

At that point, the contact was placed at around 2.30 pm. Other shared accounts placed his arrival closer to 2.30 am. Nevertheless, January 5 remains the last confirmed direct contact with family.

Family alarm grows after brief January 8 email as traveller fails to contact relatives or dog sanctuary

After that initial contact, communication largely ceased. However, on January 8, Robertson sent a brief email to a friend. The message was described as short, and its contents were not released publicly. Importantly, no further messages followed that email. Since then, all communication has stopped.

As a result, relatives became increasingly concerned. Typically, Robertson maintains regular contact while travelling. Moreover, he does not go extended periods without checking in. Because of this, family members described the silence as extremely unusual.

Before leaving the UK, Robertson had outlined clear plans. He intended to travel independently around Thailand for several weeks. In addition, he planned to volunteer at a dog sanctuary during his stay. According to relatives, those arrangements were made in advance.

However, the dog sanctuary has confirmed it has not heard from him. As a result, none of the planned volunteer work took place. Similarly, there has been no contact to explain the change. Consequently, concern deepened among friends and family.

Public appeal launched as missing posters spread across Thailand and friends seek help from expats

In response, Missing People Scotland issued a public notice. The notice confirmed Robertson was travelling solo in Thailand. It stated his last contact with loved ones came from Bangkok Airport on January 5. Furthermore, it highlighted the unusual length of time without communication.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives circulated missing person posters. These posters spread rapidly across social media platforms. Notably, expatriate communities in Thailand shared the alerts widely. Groups based in Bangkok and Phuket helped increase visibility.

One friend, Jordan McLeod, actively sought assistance online. He posted the missing notice in a Phuket Thailand Facebook group. In his message, he confirmed Robertson had been reported missing. He also stated that the lack of contact was very out of character.

Later, McLeod added further details. He said Robertson is retired and an experienced traveller. Additionally, he noted that Robertson often spends several months abroad. However, he stressed that prolonged silence was not normal behaviour.

Description released and officials engaged as UK Foreign Office and Bangkok Embassy coordinate

As part of the search effort, a physical description was released. Robertson is approximately five feet six inches tall. He was last seen wearing sunglasses. No further clothing or identifying details were made public.

At the same time, authorities were notified. The UK Foreign Office has been made aware of the case. The matter is being handled by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. A formal case reference, 02085521, has been assigned.

Accordingly, officials urged anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public were asked to contact the FCDO by telephone. Alternatively, information can be passed to local Thai police. The British Embassy in Bangkok is also receiving reports.

Online sharing continues with no confirmed sightings as family withholds itinerary and search continues

Meanwhile, online engagement continued to grow. Users shared the poster and commented beneath posts. While advice and messages of concern were posted, no verified leads emerged. Importantly, authorities have confirmed no confirmed sightings.

Family members have not released details of Robertson’s intended destinations. Likewise, no itinerary within Thailand has been made public. As a result, his movements after arrival remain unclear.

As of Thursday, January 22, Robertson remains missing. No official updates on his whereabouts have been issued. Authorities continue to gather information through formal channels. The search remains ongoing.

