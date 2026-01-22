Young German tourist arrested in Phuket for ฿2,000 theft from spa centre on Tuesday trying to give back

A 25-year-old German tourist was arrested at a Phuket spa after CCTV footage showed him stealing ฿2,000 from a cash drawer while the cashier was away. He later returned to apologise and repay the money but was detained under a court warrant and now faces theft charges.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Mr. Laszlo Ruben Eschenlohr, a German national. He was visiting Phuket as a tourist. The theft occurred on Tuesday, 20 January, at a spa on Ranong Road.

At the time, the cashier had stepped away from the counter. During that absence, the suspect approached the service area. He then accessed a drawer behind the counter. According to investigators, the drawer contained cash used for daily transactions. The suspect removed ฿2,000. He then left the premises without alerting staff.

Spa uncovers cash theft through reconciliation and CCTV review, prompting a police complaint

Initially, spa employees did not notice the loss. However, later that day, staff conducted a routine reconciliation. During that process, they found a discrepancy. As a result, staff reviewed footage from the shop’s CCTV system. The recordings showed a foreign customer taking money from the drawer. The incident was clearly captured on video.

After confirming the theft, spa staff contacted Muang Phuket police. They filed a formal complaint. Officers then opened an investigation. Subsequently, police reviewed the CCTV footage themselves. The footage supported the complaint. Officers identified the suspect from the recording.

Meanwhile, the video circulated on social media. The footage drew public attention. Police later acknowledged its online spread.

Following the investigation, police sought a court warrant. The Phuket Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant. The warrant listed a theft charge under Thai law. Later, police coordinated with immigration officers. The suspect’s foreign status required immigration involvement. Officers prepared to execute the warrant.

Police secure court warrant and coordinate with Immigration officers ahead of arrest execution

At about 7.00pm on Wednesday, 21 January, police located the suspect. He was found at the same spa where the theft occurred. According to police, he had returned voluntarily. At that point, the suspect approached spa staff. He attempted to apologise for the incident. He also offered to return the stolen items.

Police said the suspect brought ฿2,000 in cash. In addition, he brought two pairs of slippers. Staff said the slippers were also taken during the earlier visit. However, spa employees refused to accept the cash. They also rejected the slippers. Instead, they immediately contacted police.

Soon after, officers arrived at the spa. The suspect was still on the premises. Police arrested him without resistance. According to officers, the arrest was conducted calmly. The suspect was taken into custody at the shop. He was then informed of the charge.

Police said officers explained the possible penalties. They also informed him of his legal rights. The suspect was then questioned. During questioning, police reported a strong emotional reaction. The suspect broke down in tears. He cried while speaking with investigators.

Suspect returns to spa to apologise and repay stolen items before calm arrest and emotional questioning

According to police, the suspect expressed remorse. He admitted involvement in the theft. He did not deny taking the money.

Furthermore, police said the suspect told them he acted with friends. He said the theft was committed out of boldness. No further details were provided. At that stage, police did not name any accomplices. They did not confirm whether others would be charged. The investigation remained focused on the suspect.

After the arrest, officers transported the suspect to Muang Phuket police station. There, formal processing took place. Case documentation was prepared. Meanwhile, police confirmed the theft occurred the previous day. The spa had reported the incident on Tuesday. Officers responded after reviewing the complaint.

According to station officers, the cashier was away only briefly. The theft happened quickly. The CCTV footage recorded the entire sequence. Police said the footage was clear and uninterrupted. It showed the suspect opening the drawer. It also showed him removing the cash.

German admits theft as police document case. Clear CCTV footage with focus on him alone

Later, the footage was used to support the warrant request. The court accepted the evidence. The warrant was issued accordingly. Authorities confirmed the suspect is 25 years old. He entered Thailand as a tourist. His length of stay was not disclosed.

Similarly, police did not release details about his friends. They did not confirm whether those individuals were tourists. No immigration violations were mentioned. The spa is located in a busy part of Muang district. It serves both local residents and foreign visitors. Police said the business cooperated fully.

According to officers, the staff followed standard procedure. They chose not to accept repayment. They opted for legal action instead. Police said this decision did not affect the investigation. The case proceeded under normal criminal procedures. Officers acted on the complaint and evidence.

After processing, the suspect remained in custody. Police did not comment on bail. They said the matter would proceed through the courts.

Court process continues as police cite theft law, penalties and confirm case remains narrowly scoped

Authorities declined to give a timeline for the next hearing. They said further steps depended on judicial scheduling. No court date was announced. Meanwhile, police addressed the online circulation of the video. They did not comment on public reaction. They focused on confirming facts.

Officers reiterated that theft charges apply regardless of value. They confirmed the stolen amount was ฿2,000. The slippers were also listed. Police said the arrest complied with Thai law. The suspect was detained under a valid warrant. His rights were read at the time of arrest.

At present, the case remains under Muang Phuket police jurisdiction. Further proceedings will be handled by the court. No additional statements were issued. Finally, police confirmed the investigation remains limited in scope. The charge relates solely to the spa theft. No other allegations were reported.

Notably, under Section 334 of the Thai Criminal Code, dishonestly stealing another’s property can lead to a sentence of up to three years in prison in Thailand. A fine of up to ฿6,000 is also provided for by law. It is quite common in such situations to negotiate a settlement between the offender and the victim party. However, in this case, there appears to be a determination by the spa management to pursue justice.

