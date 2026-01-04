Japanese tourist with bag of expensive tech goodies robbed in Patong Phuket in motorbike snatch theft

Japanese tourist Sato Yuki reports a New Year robbery in Patong after two men on a black motorbike snatch his bag containing electronics worth ฿52,000. Phuket police are investigating and reviewing CCTV, but no arrests have yet been reported.

Police identified the victim as Sato Yuki. He contacted Patong Police Station at about 10:22 p.m. to report the theft. Officers recorded his complaint as an official case.

Meanwhile, police said the robbery took place on Thaweewong Road. The location was opposite the CRARIN Hotel in Patong. The area is in the Kathu district. Sato told officers he was walking along the road when two men approached. The men were riding a black motorcycle. Then one of the men snatched his bag. The men immediately fled the scene on the motorcycle. Police said the tourist could not stop them.

Additionally, Sato told police that he was staying at a hotel in Phuket. He said he was visiting the island to celebrate the New Year holiday. He reported that the stolen bag contained several electronic items.

These included an iPhone 17 valued at about ฿30,000. He also reported an Insta360 camera valued at about ฿6,000. Moreover, Bose earphones worth about ฿16,000 were inside the bag. Police said the total estimated value of the stolen property was about ฿52,000. Officers logged these figures in the report.

Afterwards, police went to the reported location. They inspected the scene along Thaweewong Road. Officers reviewed CCTV footage in the surrounding area. They also took additional statements from the victim.

Police said they were trying to identify the suspects. They also said they were tracking the motorcycle route. Investigators continued gathering information from the tourist. His description formed a key part of the case file.

However, police reported that no arrests had been made. No suspects had been named. Officers said the investigation remained active. They did not release details from the CCTV review. They also did not confirm the direction taken by the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, police noted that the robbery occurred during the New Year festival. Phuket receives large visitor numbers during this period. Patong is one of the busiest tourist locations on the island. Thaweewong Road runs along the beachfront area.

The road remains active during night hours. The theft was reported along this route. Police said the incident involved a bag snatching.

Furthermore, officers recorded the value of each stolen item. They said the iPhone formed the largest portion of the loss. The remaining value came from the camera and earphones. Therefore, the reported total reached approximately ฿52,000. These details were provided by the tourist. Police entered the list in the official documents.

Additionally, police said Sato cooperated with investigators. He spoke with officers at Patong Police Station. He described the motorcycle as black. However, no detailed description of the suspects was released. Police did not confirm their clothing. They also did not confirm whether helmets or face coverings were used. The investigation remains underway.

Meanwhile, officers will continue to examine CCTV from multiple angles. They plan to follow the motorcycle route before and after the robbery. The review aims to identify the riders. Police also intend to check earlier recordings in the same area. This may help confirm movements linked to the suspects. The tourist’s statements will support this process.

At the same time, police activity remains high during the holiday period. Authorities maintain a regular presence in Patong.

However, police did not confirm whether patrol levels changed after the robbery. They also did not state whether similar incidents occurred that night. The report focused on the single case involving Sato.

So far, police said the theft matched a snatch-and-escape method. The suspects did not stay at the scene. They left immediately on the motorcycle. No injuries were reported in the police statement. The report centred on the stolen property and investigation steps.

Now, investigators will continue analysing evidence. They will also remain in contact with the tourist. Police said they will release updates if progress occurs. For now, no arrests have been reported. The suspects remain at large.

At this time, the case remains under active review. Police continue to collect statements. They continue to inspect CCTV recordings. They continue to search for the motorcycle. No additional details have been released.

Ultimately, police stated that the investigation will proceed. Officers will attempt to identify and locate the suspects.

Motorbike snatches are a particularly disturbing phenomenon seen in both Phuket and Pattaya.

Certainly, if Patong police can identify the motorbike, past experience suggests they can trace it to certain areas or even streets on the island. In the meantime, police will be looking at known property exchange fences on the island given the expensive nature of the stolen items.

