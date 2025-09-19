Phuket daylight robbery by thugs using a pickup as weapon to ram an American off the road for his watch

American tourist rammed off Phuket road by foreign thugs in shocking $72K watch heist. Masked attackers used an SUV as a weapon, held the victim at knifepoint in pouring rain, then escaped in broad daylight, sparking public outrage and an island-wide manhunt.

An American man in his 40s was violently attacked on Thursday afternoon in Phuket’s Cherng Talay district after two men rammed his motorcycle, knocked him to the ground, and tore a $72,000 (฿2.3 million) luxury watch from his wrist before fleeing. The suspects escaped in a metallic blue Ford pickup, later found abandoned, in what police say was a brazen and targeted daylight robbery that has shocked the island and raised serious concerns about tourist safety.

Thai police have launched a full-scale manhunt for two foreign suspects after a shocking daylight robbery targeting an American tourist in Phuket’s Cherng Talay district. The incident, caught on dashcam, occurred at 4:19 p.m. on September 18, 2025. The victim was riding his motorcycle through Layan Soi 7 in heavy rain when he was rammed from behind by a car. The vehicle, a blue Ford Everest, deliberately struck the motorcycle, sending the rider crashing to the soaked pavement.

Seconds later, two masked men jumped out of the car. Despite the pouring rain, they ran directly to the injured rider. One suspect held a knife to the man’s throat while the other ripped a luxury watch from his wrist. Then, without hesitation, both men fled the scene in the same SUV.

Violent robbery in rain-soaked Phuket street shocks social media and fuels backlash over tourist safety

The violent robbery happened in broad daylight, on a public road, in one of Phuket’s busiest tourist areas. The dashcam footage has since gone viral, sparking outrage across Thai social media. Many viewers were alarmed by how confidently the suspects operated.

Moreover, their ability to escape in minutes has fueled criticism about security and law enforcement response.

Importantly, police have confirmed that the victim is an American man in his 40s. He had just left the Boat Avenue shopping centre and was heading home. According to his statement, the robbers spoke clear, fluent English. He believes they specifically targeted him for his watch, which is worth more than 2.3 million baht, or $72,000.

As a result, investigators suspect the crime was premeditated. The American said he did not know the suspects. However, they seemed to know exactly what they were after. Additionally, both men wore masks and gloves, suggesting they planned the robbery down to the last detail.

Getaway SUV found abandoned as police uncover new evidence and possible second vehicle used by suspects

Later that same evening, police located the abandoned getaway vehicle. It was found deep inside a rubber plantation in a remote part of the Thalang district. Officers from Sakhu and Thalang stations responded swiftly and secured the area. Forensic teams were dispatched immediately to examine the car.

From the blue Ford Everest, investigators recovered multiple fingerprints. They also found traces of mud and fabric fibres, which were sent for lab analysis. Crucially, nearby CCTV footage showed a second vehicle—a white car—arriving at the scene shortly after the suspects dumped the SUV. The video clearly shows both men getting into the white car before vanishing.

Because of this discovery, authorities now believe the suspects had help. The white car appears to be a secondary getaway vehicle. Police are currently tracking it through Phuket’s island-wide surveillance network.

Authorities say suspects are foreign nationals, as immigration and hotel records come under investigation

So far, investigators have not released the suspects’ nationalities. But all available evidence points to the pair being foreign nationals. Their language, movements, and execution suggest they may be part of a professional criminal ring.

In response to growing public concern, police have stepped up patrols in tourist zones. Officers are also reviewing hotel check-ins and rental car records to identify where the suspects may have stayed. At the same time, immigration authorities are checking all recent arrivals and departures from Phuket International Airport.

Authorities have made it clear that this case is a top priority. Police Colonel Phumin Pumpanmuang, head of Cherng Talay Police Station, said his officers are working around the clock. He assured the public that no stone will be left unturned. “We are using every tool and resource available,” he stated. “We will not allow foreign criminals to operate with impunity in Phuket.”

Meanwhile, the violent nature of the robbery has reignited fears about tourist safety on the island. Many residents and expats are demanding stronger law enforcement and faster responses to violent crime.

Phuket tourism fears damage as foreign suspects trigger outrage. American victim offered full support

Some have expressed anger that the suspects, being foreigners, dared to commit such an act openly and without fear.

Tourism operators are also worried. Phuket relies heavily on its image as a safe destination. This incident, many warn, could damage that reputation if swift arrests are not made. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has acknowledged the case and urged cooperation with police. A spokesperson said tourist safety remains a national priority.

Although the American victim did not suffer serious physical injuries, the trauma of the assault has been described as severe. He is now cooperating fully with the police and has provided a detailed account of the attack. Investigators are keeping his identity confidential for security reasons.

In the meantime, police are urging anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Everest before the attack—or the white car afterwards—to come forward. Tip lines have been set up at all local police stations. Investigators stress that even small details could help locate the suspects.

Police under pressure as brutal, fast and targeted robbery highlights risk of high-value thefts in Thailand

Notably, this is not the first case involving high-value watch thefts from foreign tourists in Thailand. However, the level of violence and coordination in this case has shocked many. The suspects were bold, calculated, and ruthless. They struck during daylight and in bad weather—conditions that would deter most opportunists.

Despite that, they pulled off the robbery in less than two minutes. Then they disappeared.

Therefore, the pressure is mounting on Phuket police to make arrests quickly. The island’s reputation, its economy, and its sense of public safety may well depend on it.

As of now, the manhunt continues.

Further reading:

Suspected killer and rapist not mourned by Australian daughter after passing away in Patpong, Phuket

Australian tourist flying in from Bali handcuffed after he came through Immigration for armed robbery

French hood linked to deadly May 2024 prison escape in Normandy arrested in Phuket. Held in Bangkok

Would be Russian mafia Don arrested in Ko Phangan raid. Officers display rifle, cuffs and police flak jacket

Illicit drug crackdown targets Nigerian drug lord on Ko Phangan arrested on Friday in sting operation

Trouble in cannabis paradise on Ko Phangan as two smiling thieves make off with a shop owner’s weed

International drug ring smashed on Ko Phangan supplying illicit narcotics to partying foreign tourists

Magic loses its touch: ‘invisible’ drug dealing Nigerian nabbed by cops in Ko Phangan Hotel swoop

Nigerian drug dealer betrayed in Phuket as local police receive tip-off that led them to his arrest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>