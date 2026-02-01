Election Commission officers raid Surat Thani house after reports of vote buying activity were received

Grey money fears intensify as Thailand nears polling day, with banks flagging huge withdrawals, a ฿250 million probe opened, police raiding a Surat Thani vote-buying site, smartphones seized with voter lists and election chief under pressure days before advance voting.

On Sunday, Election Commission officials raided a house in central Surat Thani after receiving reports of organised vote buying. The report was filed by a Democrat Party activist. Officers seized smartphones showing handwritten voter lists and messages warning that Election Commission officers were on the way. One of three women found at the property told investigators she was an assistant to a member of parliament. The tip-off came from a member of the public after large numbers of people were seen gathering at the house in suspected vote buying activity.

With early voting underway on Sunday and the main poll one week away, the election entered its final and most sensitive stage. As a result, concerns have intensified over the influence of grey money and the pernicious practice of vote buying. This week, several Thai politicians spoke publicly about the threat. At the same time, analysts issued similar warnings. Together, they pointed to unusually large cash movements.

According to these figures, between ฿11 billion and ฿20 billion may be circulating nationwide. Most of that money was expected to move within days. In particular, attention is now focused on the final campaign period. Consequently, scrutiny has been stepped up across financial and election agencies.

Against this backdrop, the Bank of Thailand issued formal alerts last week. The bank flagged several large cash withdrawals. Each transaction involved hundreds of millions of baht. Subsequently, the information was forwarded to the Election Commission for review.

Bank of Thailand alerts election agencies as billions in grey money are feared ahead of final poll

Among the reported cases, one drew immediate attention. It involved six separate bank accounts. In total, ฿250 million was withdrawn within a short period. As a result, the Election Commission opened a formal case.

Following this step, account holders were contacted directly. They were asked to explain the nature of the withdrawals. At the same time, the Anti-Money Laundering Office was tasked with tracing the funds. AMLO began examining the source and movement of the money.

Notably, this investigation did not emerge in isolation. Instead, it followed new instructions issued to banks. These directives came from Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn. Under the order, financial institutions were required to report unusual cash movements.

As a consequence, banks tightened monitoring procedures. Large withdrawals during the election period triggered immediate alerts. Therefore, the ฿250 million case surfaced quickly. Officials described it as a direct result of enhanced scrutiny.

Banking surveillance uncovers 250 million baht withdrawals possibly linked to vote buying

While financial investigations continued, events unfolded on the ground. Consequently, on Sunday, reports emerged from Surat Thani Province. A Democrat Party activist reported suspected vote buying. The activity was said to be taking place in Khun Thale Subdistrict.

The area lies in the centre of Surat Thani city. According to the report, the activity appeared organised. As a result, election authorities responded quickly. Officers from the Election Commission were dispatched.

At the same time, police from Surat Thani City Police Station joined the operation. Together, they moved to inspect a specific property. The location was linked to a local elderly association.

The property belonged to the chairman of the elderly association in the area. According to information received, the site showed unusual activity. Therefore, officers arrived at the scene within minutes. The operation focused on gathering preliminary evidence.

Election officials respond to Surat Thani tip-off alleging organised vote buying in city subdistrict

During the raid, officers seized several smartphones. The devices were inspected on site. Early findings raised suspicion. Authorities said the phones suggested coordinated vote buying activity.

Shortly afterwards, further details emerged through political sources. These came from Watchara Petchthong. He is a Democrat Party candidate in Surat Thani Constituency 1. He described how the case developed.

According to Mr. Watchara, the incident began with a citizen complaint. A concerned resident contacted the Election Commission of Thailand. The report was sent to the Surat Thani provincial office. It alleged violations of the election law.

Specifically, villagers reported vote buying at a private residence. The house belonged to the president of a senior citizens’ club. The location was within Bueng Khun Thale community. Residents said activity there appeared unusual.

Smartphones seized in raid reveal handwritten voter lists as report triggers election law probe

In particular, witnesses observed heavy foot traffic. Many people were seen entering and leaving the house. This pattern continued for some time. Consequently, suspicion grew among community members.

At 11:30 a.m. on February 1, 2026, authorities arrived at the site. Election Commission officers led the inspection. Police officers provided operational support. The house was located on Soi Phokhun Thale 20/1.

The address placed it in Ban Makham Tia, Moo 3. It falls within Khun Thale Subdistrict. The district is part of Mueang Surat Thani. Officers entered the property area to assess the situation.

Inside the house, officers found three women. Authorities described their behaviour as suspicious. As a result, police asked them to step outside. The women complied with the request.

Police then requested to inspect their mobile phones. The women agreed to the inspection. Officers examined the devices immediately. The review produced key findings.

Police suspect activity after reports of crowds gathering at the house ahead of advance voting

On the phones, police found images shared through a Line group chat. The images showed handwritten lists. These lists contained names and surnames. Election officials recorded the material as evidence.

The images were preserved for further analysis. Authorities believed the lists could indicate coordination. As a result, the material was flagged as significant. Officials documented the findings formally.

In addition, officers discovered another message. It appeared in a separate Line group. The message stated, “The Election Commission is coming.” This message prompted further questioning.

Police asked one woman why she sent the message. She responded that she was an assistant to a Member of Parliament. Officers recorded the statement. The explanation added context to the investigation.

Following these discoveries, police requested permission to search the house. However, the homeowner refused consent. As a result, officers could not proceed immediately. The refusal halted the on-site search at that time.

Line messages warning of election officials raise stakes as homeowner blocks immediate search

Therefore, the Election Commission initiated the next legal step. Officials coordinated with the Surat Thani Provincial Court. They applied for a search warrant. The request cited suspected election law violations.

While awaiting the warrant, officers remained at the scene. Investigators stood by for judicial approval. Meanwhile, evidence from the mobile phones was secured. The case remained under active investigation.

Later that day, Mr. Watchara travelled to the area. The Democrat Party candidate said he wanted to observe developments firsthand. He also sought further details from Election Commission officials. In addition, he contacted other relevant local authorities directly.

He spoke with officers at Surat Thani City Police Station. He also contacted the provincial election office. In addition, he reached out to media organisations. He requested continued coverage of the case.

Democrat Party candidate visits scene as investigators seek court warrant and secure evidence

According to Mr. Watchara, the activity appeared coordinated. Notably, he insisted it could be traced back to candidates. Furthermore, he added that political parties could be implicated. He noted the timing of the incident.

Notably, the events occurred on the day of advance voting. On that day, citizens nationwide were eligible to vote early. Consequently, authorities treated the case with urgency.

At the same time, controversy unfolded at the national level. Comments by a senior election official drew attention. The remarks concerned the enforcement of vote buying laws.

Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonme addressed the issue publicly. On Sunday, he issued a clarification. He also offered an apology. The remarks had been made during a media interview on Saturday.

In that interview, Mr. Sawaeng was reported to say parties could prepare money. He added that they were prohibited from distributing it. As a result, the statement caused widespread confusion.

Election chief apologises after remarks on vote buying preparations trigger confusion over enforcement

Public reaction followed quickly. The comments were widely circulated. Questions arose about enforcement standards. Consequently, pressure mounted for clarification.

On February 1, 2026, Mr. Sawaeng responded via social media. The agency posted on his personal Facebook account. In particular, referred directly to Saturday’s interview. He acknowledged the misunderstanding.

In the post, he apologised for his communication. He said he may have spoken too briefly. He also said he spoke too quickly. As a result, context was lost.

Mr. Sawaeng especially reiterated that vote buying is illegal, including preparatory acts. Significantly, he emphasised that the Election Commission has preventive measures in place. Certainly, these measures aim to stop the distribution of money.

He clarified that preparing to buy votes is also an offence. However, he noted enforcement challenges. Preparation is difficult to detect in practice. Evidence is often unclear at that stage.

By contrast, he said distribution is easier to prove. Authorities can detect it more readily. He stated that strict measures are in place. He added that offenders would be caught.

Clarification after election boss misspoke legality of preparation for vote buying under law

Mr Sawaeng explained that he was describing offender behaviour. Of course, he said, he was not outlining the legal provisions but the detection of wrongdoing on the ground. The Election Commission Secretary-General acknowledged the distinction was unclear. He apologised again for the confusion.

Meanwhile, enforcement activity continued nationwide. Banks remained under reporting instructions. Financial institutions monitored withdrawals closely. Election agencies coordinated with law enforcement.

The investigation into the ฿250 million withdrawal continued. Authorities said it stemmed from enhanced monitoring. The case remained under review. No conclusions were announced.

In Surat Thani, officers continued to wait for the court warrant. Investigators remained at the property. Evidence from the mobile phones was under examination. Further steps depended on judicial approval.

Across the country, advance voting proceeded as scheduled. Election officials monitored polling activity. Complaints continued to be received. Agencies remainon heightened alert as the main poll approaches on Sunday, February 8th.

