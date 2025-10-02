Phuket People’s Party MP wants action to limit and screen foreign tourist visas to weed out undesirables

Phuket MP Chalermpong demands tighter visa rules and pre-arrival screening for foreign tourists after repeated crimes, public scandals and disruptive behaviour spark outrage and threaten safety, local communities and Thailand’s international reputation.

A People’s Party MP in Phuket has demanded the government tighten its liberal visa policy, calling for pre-arrival screening of all foreign tourists. Chalermpong Saengdee warned that repeated criminal acts by visitors have pushed locals to a tipping point. The latest outrage came last week when a 23-year-old Russian staged a mobile sex spectacle, sparking widespread anger. He said the current system, while boosting tourist numbers, allows troublemakers to exploit loopholes. “We cannot keep reacting after the fact. Screening tourists before they arrive is essential to protect our communities,” Chalermpong said, stressing that unchecked behaviour threatens both safety and Thailand’s tourism reputation.

Phuket People’s Party MP Chalermpong Saengdee has formally requested the Thai government to reconsider its visa-free policy. He cited increasing incidents of inappropriate tourist behaviour as a growing concern. Furthermore, he warned that these issues are damaging Thailand’s international image.

The visa-free program allows travellers from 93 countries presently to enter Thailand without obtaining a visa. Consequently, it has boosted tourist arrivals and generated significant revenue. However, Chalermpong argued that it has also encouraged misconduct and illegal activities among certain visitors.

In his formal request, Chalermpong listed specific behaviours, including producing pornographic content, using drugs, causing public disturbances, and taking jobs from Thai workers. Moreover, he noted that these actions undermine local communities in Phuket, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai, Thailand’s main tourist hubs.

MP Chalermpong warns visa-free policy has led to crime and disruption in Thailand’s key tourist hotspots

He highlighted that the problem is not isolated to Phuket. Other major tourist provinces face similar challenges. Some visitors pose as tourists while conducting illegal business operations or engaging in socially disruptive activities. These incidents, he said, reflect systemic weaknesses in the current visa-free policy.

Chalermpong cited reports from both domestic and international media. For instance, the BBC documentary Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise portrays Thailand as suffering from the influx of low-quality tourists. According to Chalermpong, this coverage confirms that the country’s image has been compromised.

He urged the new prime minister to consider stricter measures to screen tourists. “Thailand must attract visitors who contribute positively to the economy,” he said. “Screening at the source is essential to prevent long-term damage.”

Concerns rise as low-quality tourists continue to harm Thailand’s economy, safety and public image

After submitting his formal request, Chalermpong shared further concerns on Facebook. “Phuket has recently made headlines due to scandals,” he wrote. “Reports include Russians hiring locals to produce adult content in the back of pickup trucks.”

Additionally, he cited an incident in which a Russian man danced naked in Patong after consuming hallucinogenic substances. “These cases attract considerable media attention, yet they likely represent only a fraction of actual incidents,” Chalermpong added.

He stressed that while most tourists positively contribute to Phuket’s economy, the rise of problematic behaviour cannot be ignored. Consequently, the negative impact on local communities has become increasingly apparent.

Tourism remains a key driver of Thailand’s economy, particularly in Phuket. Revenue supports businesses, markets, and employment for residents. Nevertheless, Chalermpong warned that the economic benefits are outweighed when low-quality visitors disrupt society.

Preventive screening urged to reduce tourism-related crime and protect local residents in major provinces

Moreover, he emphasised that reactive measures are insufficient. Authorities often respond only after serious problems occur. Therefore, he argued that preventive screening is a far better approach. Even if troublemakers cannot be entirely prevented, early intervention can mitigate reputational damage.

Chalermpong noted that other tourist-heavy provinces, such as Pattaya and Chiang Mai, face similar threats. In many cases, individuals pretend to be tourists while conducting illegal activities. Some operate shady businesses or compete for jobs typically held by Thai citizens.

He called for measures that ensure only responsible and high-quality tourists are admitted. “Otherwise, Thailand will continue to suffer incidents that harm the country’s tourism image,” he said. “Screening visitors before arrival is far more effective than reacting afterwards.”

Chalermpong also highlighted the long-term economic risks. Negative headlines and viral incidents could discourage future visitors and investors. Consequently, Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy may face reputational and financial consequences if policies remain unchanged.

Visa-free system under scrutiny as risks of exploitation and reputational damage rise for Thailand

He further argued that the current visa-free system creates opportunities for exploitation. Criminals and opportunists can enter Thailand easily and act with impunity. By reforming the policy, authorities could reduce these risks substantially.

In conclusion, Chalermpong called for decisive government action. “Thailand must review its visa-free policy to protect residents and sustain tourism growth,” he said. “Failing to act now could lead to irreparable losses.”

Observers note that Thailand has historically adjusted visa policies in response to tourism trends. Previous measures included extended visas and selective exemptions to balance economic benefits with security concerns. Chalermpong’s recommendations now reflect mounting pressure to revise these strategies.

Unchecked tourism risks fueling social tensions and straining Thai law enforcement and communities

Furthermore, the MP warned that unchecked low-quality tourism could exacerbate social tensions. Local residents, law enforcement, and businesses are increasingly burdened by these behaviours. This strain could undermine public support for tourism in the long term.

As Thailand prepares for higher international arrivals, the debate over visa-free access is intensifying. Policymakers must balance economic growth with the social responsibility of protecting residents and national reputation.

Finally, Chalermpong concluded by stressing urgency. “Ensuring that tourists are positive contributors is essential for the long-term health of Thailand’s tourism industry,” he said. “The visa-free policy must be reviewed before serious damage occurs.”

Tourism slump hits Thailand as currency shifts and safety concerns weigh on visitor numbers in 2025

The MP’s comments come at a time when Thailand is already suffering a fall in foreign tourism numbers in 2025. Indeed, it is an unexpected reversal that has left the country struggling to regain its preeminent level both in terms of income and visitor numbers since the disastrous pandemic closure of the kingdom in 2020.

Significantly, the new liberal visa regime introduced by the previous Pheu Thai-led government is being blamed. Critics say it has contributed to a poorer image of the country regarding safety and security.

Of course, it is also closely linked to Thailand’s currency exchange rate, with the baht strengthening this year. This is happening in stark contrast to the country’s weak and challenged economy.

It is being brought about by genuine players with excess cash who are taking advantage of Thailand’s robust external finances on one hand to park funds safely, and illicit funds or hot money on the other, particularly linked to Cambodia.

Further reading:

Russian arrested at airport for late night sex antics on a black pickup driving at speed through Phuket

Polish couple deported for nudity on Koh Phangan. Polish man hospitalised for mental health tests

Another brawl between locals and foreign tourists in Pattaya. Tourism targets put in doubt over security

Tourism chief targets European tourists in the second half of 2025 as cabinet orders shorter visas for holidaymakers

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

Trump’s remaking of World trade, if it works, will force Thailand to decide between the US and China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>