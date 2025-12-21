Horror in Rawai, Phuket. Canadian woman attacks her two children at an upmarket condo, leaving a bloody trail throughout the unit while self-harming. 13-year-old boy flees for help, 6-year-old girl hides in bathroom. Mother taken to hospital under armed guard.

Police in Phuket responded early Saturday to a violent domestic incident. A 45-year-old Canadian reportedly attacked her two children. Officers were shocked to find the woman had self-harmed, with blood covering the condominium on Sai Yuan 11 Road in Rawai. Her 13-year-old son had fled for help, while her 6-year-old daughter hid in a bathroom. The mother was later taken to hospital under armed guard as police launched a thorough investigation to find out what happened.

Police and rescue workers responded early Saturday to a domestic violence incident involving a Canadian family in Phuket. Authorities said neighbours reported unusual noises and a possible assault at a home on Sai Yuan 11 Road in Rawai, Mueang district.

Pol. Lt. Nattaphon Phumlueamkhit, an investigator at Chalong Police Station, said officers received the first notification at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 20. Consequently, patrol units rushed to the residence to investigate the reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a 6-year-old Canadian girl injured inside the home. In addition, a neighbor, identified only as a foreign national, reported he had taken the girl’s 13-year-old brother to Dibuk Hospital. He said the boy had sought help, claiming their mother had attacked him and his younger sister.

Canadian children injured after alleged assault by mother triggers immediate police response in Rawai

Meanwhile, police received a separate report from a Good Samaritan about a foreign woman behaving incoherently. The woman had self-inflicted abdominal injuries. Patrol officers detained her on the scene. Authorities later identified her as the 45-year-old Canadian mother of the children.

Officers inspected the residence and discovered sharp knives, which were believed to have been used in the incident. Furthermore, blood stains were present throughout the home, particularly in a downstairs bathroom. Police said the girl had hidden in that bathroom during the attack.

Rescue workers immediately provided first aid at the residence. Then, in coordination with the Khaimuk Centre, police transported both the girl and her mother to Chalong Hospital. Authorities confirmed that medical teams were monitoring their conditions. Further questioning will occur once both are stable.

Police said they are working with relevant agencies to provide assistance to the children. Moreover, officials confirmed that the father or other family members were not present at the time. No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Mother found with self-inflicted wounds after attacking children as rescuers provide immediate care

Neighbours said the family had lived in Rawai for several years. According to witnesses, the incident prompted an urgent response from both locals and authorities. Emergency responders emphasised that prompt intervention likely prevented additional injuries.

Senior police described the situation as serious but contained. Officers maintained a presence around the residence while collecting evidence. Later, they confirmed that no further threats to the community existed.

The 13-year-old boy received treatment at Dibuk Hospital for injuries reportedly inflicted during the incident. In addition, authorities said he was being evaluated for psychological support. The younger girl remains under close medical supervision.

The mother remained in police custody at the hospital while receiving care for her wounds. Authorities said she is in critical but stable condition. Police emphasised that no further comments on her condition would be released until fully assessed.

Police treat the case as a serious domestic violence case involving minors. Mother under guard

Investigators said the case is being handled under domestic violence protocols. Officers are gathering statements from neighbours and witnesses. Additionally, items collected from the home, including knives, are being processed as forensic evidence.

Authorities said the investigation aims to clarify the sequence of events and identify the cause of the attack. Police requested that the public avoid speculation while inquiries continue.

Thai authorities confirmed that cases involving foreign nationals are coordinated with both local law enforcement and consular representatives. Consequently, the Canadian consulate has been notified and is monitoring the situation.

Officials said they prioritised immediate care for the children. Both are expected to receive medical and psychological support. Police confirmed that social services and child protection agencies have been informed.

Investigators notify the consulate and social services while collecting evidence to assess the case

Residents reported a heightened police presence on Sai Yuan 11 Road following the incident. Officers continue to conduct interviews with neighbours and potential witnesses to gather additional details.

No other victims were reported, and police said the attack appeared confined to the household. Authorities confirmed that the mother’s temporary detention was the only enforcement action so far.

Police emphasised the importance of timely reporting in domestic violence cases. The quick response of neighbours and first responders played a critical role in protecting the children.

Rescue workers and law enforcement coordinated closely throughout the incident. They ensured the children received immediate care and the mother was detained safely.

Authorities said that all evidence collected is being processed according to standard domestic violence procedures. Officers confirmed that the case is being treated as serious under Thai law.

Authorities confirm the incident is contained with an investigation ongoing, thanks to local people

The Canadian consulate will provide support to the family as required. Police said any decision on charges will follow medical evaluations and witness interviews.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Chalong Police Station. Cooperation from the public may assist in clarifying the sequence of events.

Officials confirmed that social services and child protection agencies remain involved to address the immediate and long-term needs of the children. Police said all steps are being taken to ensure their safety.

Investigators described the case as ongoing. Officers are following established protocols, gathering evidence, and maintaining communication with relevant agencies. Updates will be released as new information becomes available.

Police said neighbours’ reports and prompt medical intervention were decisive in managing the incident. Investigators noted that immediate action prevented further harm to both children and the mother.

