Thailand’s Criminal Court accepted a defamation lawsuit against activist Achariya Ruangrattanapong over explosive claims that a senior cyber police commander took gambling bribes, as the veteran campaigner also battles a separate ฿2.5 million extortion case.

Thailand’s Criminal Court has intensified a high-stakes clash between a senior cybercrime commander and one of the country’s best-known activists after accepting a defamation lawsuit over explosive bribery allegations tied to online gambling networks. The case pits Deputy Inspector General Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan against activist Achariya Ruangratanapong over televised claims that cyber police accepted payments from gambling operators and helped suspects evade arrest. After reviewing interview transcripts, photographs and testimony, the court ruled the allegations could seriously damage the officer’s reputation. It ordered the case to proceed and set a key hearing for August 3 while requiring the defendant to seek bail or temporary release.

The Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road has accepted a defamation lawsuit filed by Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan against Mr. Achariya over allegations linked to online gambling website bribery.

The court scheduled the next hearing for August 3, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Meanwhile, the defendant must apply for bail through the court process.

The hearing took place on May 28, 2026, under case number A.3189/2568. Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong currently serves as Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police. Previously, he led major cybercrime suppression operations. He also served as head of PCT 4 at the Cyber Crime Suppression Centre. Later, he became commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Court accepts defamation case against Achariya over gambling bribery claims against police chief

Mr. Achariya, president of the Crime Victims Assistance Association, was named as the defendant. In addition, he is widely known as a public commentator and influencer. According to the complaint, the defendant made statements during a televised interview targeting the plaintiff’s work and conduct. Furthermore, the plaintiff alleged the remarks were intended to mislead the public.

The lawsuit stated that the defendant accused the senior officer of soliciting bribes from online gambling operators. Moreover, the plaintiff alleged the defendant claimed cyber police officers accepted payments while allowing gambling websites to continue operating.

The complaint also stated that the defendant accused the plaintiff of helping suspects evade arrest. Consequently, the plaintiff argued the statements damaged both his reputation and official standing.

The court held a preliminary hearing to determine whether the case carried sufficient merit to proceed. However, the defendant did not appear in court despite receiving proper notice. Meanwhile, the plaintiff’s legal team attended the hearing and presented evidence supporting the complaint.

Court hears claims cyber police took gambling bribes while defendant skips preliminary hearing stage

During the proceedings, the plaintiff testified that the defendant publicly accused him of helping criminal suspects and accepting bribes. In addition, the plaintiff submitted photographs showing the defendant giving interviews to reporters.

The court also reviewed a flash drive containing transcripts of the televised remarks. Furthermore, judges examined statements concerning the plaintiff’s duties while overseeing cybercrime suppression operations.

According to the court, the defendant made repeated criticisms of both the plaintiff and cyber police operations. Specifically, the remarks accused officers of negligence in tackling online gambling networks. Moreover, the defendant allegedly claimed cyber police accepted bribes instead of shutting down gambling platforms. The court also noted accusations that the plaintiff helped suspects avoid prosecution.

The ruling stated that the allegations amounted to accusations of bribery and abuse of authority. Consequently, the court found the statements could seriously damage the plaintiff’s reputation. Furthermore, the court stated listeners could reasonably believe the plaintiff committed misconduct while holding office.

Judges also noted that the remarks could undermine confidence in the plaintiff’s professional responsibilities and law enforcement role.

Court says televised allegations could damage police reputation and orders witness hearings in August

The court reviewed the interview content in relation to the plaintiff’s former positions within cybercrime enforcement units. According to the ruling, the allegations directly targeted his official duties while leading investigations into online gambling networks. Therefore, the court found sufficient grounds to continue legal proceedings.

After reviewing testimony and documentary evidence, the court concluded the complaint carried enough weight for formal consideration. As a result, the lawsuit was officially accepted. The court then ordered both parties to prepare for evidence examination hearings and witness scheduling on Aug. 3.

The case now moves into the next phase of proceedings following the court’s acceptance order. Meanwhile, the defendant is required to seek bail before future hearings. The upcoming session is expected to focus on witness lists, evidence review, and procedural arrangements before trial.

Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanapong has already faced two previous defamation cases, filed in 2022 and 2025. In both cases, the courts handed down suspended prison sentences and imposed fines on the accused. Consequently, the activist and media commentator has remained under legal scrutiny in several high-profile disputes involving public allegations and law enforcement officials.

Activist Atchariya faces a fresh extortion case after earlier defamation convictions in court

More recently, police arrested Mr. Atchariya in April over a separate criminal case. According to investigators, the case involved allegations that he attempted to extort ฿2.5 million from a senior Immigration Bureau officer. Certainly, the accusation intensified attention surrounding the veteran campaigner and his ongoing legal battles.

The alleged extortion case emerged amid wider claims of corruption and misconduct linked to immigration detention operations. In addition, the matter drew renewed focus on Mr. Atchariya’s role as a public whistleblower and government critic. However, authorities proceeded with criminal action after gathering evidence linked to the complaint.

Mr. Atchariya has strongly denied the allegations. At the same time, he continues to contest the charges through the legal process. The veteran campaigner and lawyer is presently defending the case in court.

Further reading:

Systemic VIP corruption alleged at Immigration detention centre in Bangkok by rights activist ‘Genius’

Corruption killer submits evidence of criminality within the Thai Police to the National Police Chief

Police groups seek to sue General Surachate Hakparn or Big Joke for defamation despite damning evidence

Battle with scammers rages within Royal Thai Police as Big Joke continues fight against alleged corruption

Bombshell as former Police Chief Torsak and 200 senior officers are linked to corruption by board

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

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