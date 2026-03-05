Bangkok cops arrest Thai rider over Brit tourist bag snatch. Suspect allegedly admits to robbery, says app taxi pay is too low and he needs cash for two wives. Prior similar offence flagged. Arrest made in Din Daeng under a court warrant.

A 33-year-old Thai motorcycle service rider was arrested in Bangkok on Monday over a snatch and grab robbery targeting a UK tourist on Saturday, 13 December 2025. The young woman’s handbag was ripped away by the suspect as he rode his motorbike along Surawong Road in Bangkok. Arrested this week, Mr. Thanit “Nui” Meesaeng told officers his job did not pay enough, and he had two wives to support.

Bangkok police have arrested a 33-year-old man accused of snatching a British tourist’s handbag in December. Officers say he later told them he needed money to support two wives.

The suspect, Thanit “Nui” Meesaeng, is a native of Ayutthaya province. He was apprehended on 2 March at about 19:20. The arrest took place in front of a 7-Eleven store in Prachasongkhro 23 alley, Din Daeng district.

Officers from Bang Rak Police Station carried out the operation. At the time, he was wanted under a Criminal Court warrant issued on 27 February on a robbery charge.

British tourist reports midday bag snatching on Surawong Road as suspect flees on motorcycle

Previously, a 21-year-old British woman had filed a complaint over the incident. She reported that the robbery occurred at about 12:50 on 13 December 2025. At that time, she was walking along Surawong Road in central Bangkok.

Specifically, she was opposite the Grand Centre Point Surawong hotel when the attack happened. According to her statement, a motorcycle approached from behind. The rider then grabbed her handbag and accelerated away. Immediately afterwards, he fled the scene, leaving the victim on the roadside.

Subsequently, investigators began gathering evidence linked to the daylight attack. They reviewed available information and worked to identify the rider. As a result, they sought an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.

On Friday, 27 February, the court approved that request. Consequently, Thanit became a wanted suspect. Officers later tracked him to the Din Daeng district. There, they located him outside the convenience store and made the arrest without incident.

Suspect allegedly confesses, citing low income and two wives, as police uncover prior offence

During questioning, police said Thanit allegedly confessed to the robbery. He told officers he worked as a motorcycle taxi rider through a ride-hailing application. However, he claimed that the income from that work was insufficient.

Furthermore, he allegedly stated he needed additional money to support two wives. Police recorded that statement as part of the interrogation. No further details about his family were disclosed.

Meanwhile, investigators conducted a background check following his arrest. That check showed he had previously committed a similar offence. Police said the earlier incident occurred in the Nang Loeng area. However, they did not provide the date of that case. They also did not confirm whether it led to a conviction. Nevertheless, authorities confirmed the prior conduct involved a similar type of crime.

The arrest came nearly three months after the reported robbery. According to police, that period was required to collect and review evidence. They did not specify the nature of the evidence gathered. However, they said it was sufficient to secure a court warrant.

Suspect remanded in custody as police withhold the victim’s identity and details of stolen property

At the time of arrest, officers reported no resistance. The suspect was then transferred to investigators at Bang Rak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Importantly, the British tourist has not been publicly identified. In addition, police declined to disclose the value of the stolen property. The bag contained ฿3,000 in cash in addition to jewellery items. In particular, two Pandora bracelets. In addition, there was an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The contents were valued by police at ฿60,000. They also did not confirm whether the handbag or its contents were recovered.

Surawong Road, where the attack occurred, is a busy central Bangkok thoroughfare. The area contains hotels, offices and commercial buildings. It also attracts foreign visitors during daytime hours.

For now, Thanit remains in custody under the robbery charge specified in the Criminal Court warrant. Further legal steps will proceed in accordance with standard procedure. Meanwhile, police have indicated that additional details may be released as the case moves through the judicial process.

