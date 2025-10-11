Fire breaks out on the 11th floor of a Bangkok hotel, sending thick smoke through multiple corridors as guests flee; firefighters contain the blaze quickly, no injuries are reported, and officials launch an urgent full safety review across the city.

Firefighters in Bangkok raced to a blaze at a popular Phra Khanong hotel on Friday after flames erupted on the 11th floor, sending thick smoke through corridors as alarms blared and guests fled. Crews arrived fast and extinguished the fire before it spread. No injuries were reported, but the scare has rattled the city and prompted officials to launch an immediate investigation and full safety review. The incident adds to a growing list of high-rise fires in Bangkok, fueling renewed concern over weak safety enforcement and repeated warnings that appear to go unheeded.

A fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 29-story hotel in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among guests and a swift emergency response from city firefighters.

The blaze erupted around 3 p.m. on October 10, filling several rooms with thick, dark smoke and forcing the immediate evacuation of everyone inside. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly an hour before bringing the situation under control. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident raised urgent questions about fire safety in Bangkok’s high-rise hotels.

According to Fire & Rescue Thailand, smoke was first seen pouring from a window on one of the middle floors. Witnesses said alarms began to sound shortly after, as hotel staff moved quickly to alert guests.

Fire trucks and emergency crews rush to 11th floor as alarms blare and smoke fills hotel corridors

Within minutes, fire trucks from the Khlong Toei Fire Station were racing to the scene with sirens blaring. Crews arrived promptly and began setting up hoses and ladders, while police blocked off nearby streets to keep the area clear.

When firefighters reached the 11th floor, they discovered flames raging inside a guest room. The fire was spreading fast, and smoke had already filled nearby corridors. Firefighters broke through the door and unleashed high-pressure water streams into the burning room. Within moments, visibility dropped as thick smoke poured out through windows and ventilation shafts. However, the teams worked efficiently, rotating crews to avoid exhaustion and heat exposure.

Guests and hotel employees were evacuated through emergency stairwells as smoke alarms echoed through the building. Hotel security officers and rescue workers guided people to safety, floor by floor.

Many guests were seen covering their faces with towels and scarves to avoid inhaling smoke. “The evacuation was chaotic but fast,” one guest said afterwards. “Staff were calm and told us to keep moving.”

Paramedics and fire crews remained on site while investigators assessed cause of hotel blaze

Meanwhile, paramedics and rescue teams waited outside, ready to treat anyone suffering from smoke inhalation. Thankfully, all guests and employees were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

By the time firefighters fully extinguished the flames, only one room had been seriously damaged. Crews stayed on site for hours afterwards, ventilating the area and inspecting surrounding rooms for lingering smoke or heat pockets. Officials said the fire was contained in time to prevent catastrophic damage. Yet, investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Fire Department confirmed that specialists are examining electrical wiring and appliances from the burned room. Early reports suggest a possible electrical short circuit, though human error has not been ruled out. “We will know the cause after a detailed inspection,” an officer at the scene said.

Although the fire was quickly controlled, the incident caused major disruption at the popular hotel, which caters to both tourists and business travellers.

Several floors closed as hotel management pledges tighter fire safety checks amid citywide scrutiny

Several floors were closed for safety checks, and guests were temporarily relocated to other properties. Hotel management expressed relief that no one was injured but promised to tighten fire safety protocols.

In a brief statement, the management said, “We are grateful for the rapid response from firefighters. Safety remains our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with investigators.”

The Phra Khanong district, known for its busy mix of condominiums, offices, and hotels, saw traffic delays as emergency crews responded. Smoke could be seen rising across Sukhumvit Road, drawing crowds of onlookers who filmed the scene on their phones. Videos of the fire quickly spread across Thai social media, sparking renewed concern about safety standards in high-rise buildings.

In the aftermath, authorities urged all hotels and tall buildings in Bangkok to review their fire prevention systems. Officials emphasised that regular inspections, functioning alarms, and staff training are essential for preventing tragedies. “Every second counts in a high-rise fire,” a Bangkok fire officer said. “Without proper preparation, the consequences can be devastating.”

Bangkok urged to enforce stricter fire safety as urban growth increases risks to high-rise occupants

This latest incident follows several serious hotel fires in Thailand over recent years. In August, a blaze gutted the historic I-Nguan Hotel in Saraburi, which had stood for more than 50 years. That fire destroyed the entire building despite the efforts of multiple fire crews. The Bangkok incident, though far less destructive, highlights the ongoing vulnerability of older and densely occupied buildings across the country.

Experts have warned that rapid urban development has left some high-rises with outdated fire suppression systems. Many buildings, they say, lack modern sprinklers or smoke control mechanisms. The Ministry of Interior has since pledged to tighten enforcement of safety regulations and expand random inspections. As Bangkok’s tourism rebounds, the push for stricter fire standards has become more urgent.

Back at the Phra Khanong hotel, cleanup teams have begun clearing debris and assessing water and smoke damage. Engineers are checking the structural integrity of the affected floor, while air quality tests continue. For now, parts of the hotel remain closed, and investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to pinpoint how the fire began.

Guests shocked as fire highlights ongoing dangers of high-rise buildings in Bangkok’s growing skyline

Even though the fire caused minimal structural damage, the shock among guests was significant. Some travellers have said they plan to avoid high-rise hotels in the near term. Others praised the firefighters for their speed and professionalism, noting that the response likely prevented a disaster.

In the end, the blaze served as a dramatic warning. Bangkok’s skyline continues to grow taller every year, but with that growth comes greater risk. Unless safety standards keep pace, officials warn, the next fire might not end as safely. The Phra Khanong hotel fire, though quickly contained, is a vivid reminder that vigilance, training, and maintenance remain the most effective defences against tragedy.

Another high-rise fire in Bangkok exposes continuing fire safety failures across city buildings

The fire follows another emergency on Thursday when a fire broke out at a high-rise condominium building in the Pinklao area of the city. That 38th-floor fire was dealt with using an impressive telescopic extension to bring water to such a height. However, an investigation subsequently revealed that sprinkler systems in the building were not working.

Similarly, last Saturday, there was a fire at a military hospital and training facility on Ratchawithi Road.

Meanwhile, last December, another hotel fire saw the tragic death of a Brazilian tourist, and medical professional Dr. Carolina Pimentel Canais de Albuquerque, who lost her life through excessive smoke inhalation. She was celebrating her recent engagement, leaving her fiancé devastated.

Further reading:

Fire at Bangkok Army medical facility brought under control on Saturday evening. Faulty wiring suspected

Young man sets himself on fire and runs into Bangkok traffic following suffering stress from his girlfriend

Blind man dies chained to pole inside burning home in Kanchanaburi. Police launch full investigation

Married woman who planned to reconcile with her husband released from prison is murdered by lover

Man murders three elderly relatives in a Suphan Buri village on Friday. Horror shooting shocked police

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling