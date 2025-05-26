Lovesick Romeo’s instant karma at his ex-lover’s house. Blown up by his own grenade as he tried to kill

Lovesick man’s attack on ex turns deadly when a grenade he threw fails to explode first time but detonates in his hand on the second try, killing him instantly and wounding four bystanders, leaving the community shocked and police probing the weapon’s origins.

A lovesick Romeo with a fiery temper got more than he bargained for on Sunday morning in Surat Thani. The 35-year-old man, known for his volatile behaviour, came to visit his estranged girlfriend’s house. This was despite her earlier rejection and blocking him on social media. Nevertheless, Surapong Thongnak was determined to confront her. When bystanders stopped him as he tried to attack his ex-girlfriend with scissors, he retreated to his car. There, he pulled out a grenade. After pulling the pin, he threw it, but it failed to explode. Undeterred, he tried to throw it again. This time, it detonated—blasting him to smithereens.

A 35-year-old man in Surat Thani died in a particularly brutal fashion after throwing a grenade at his ex-girlfriend. The explosive failed to detonate on the first attempt—so he picked it up and hurled it again. This time, it blew up in his hands.

The man, later identified as Surapong Thongnak, died instantly in front of a house in Samo Thong Subdistrict. His failed attempt at reconciliation turned into a deadly rampage, ending with his own violent demise.

The explosion also injured four bystanders—two men and two women. All were rushed to Tha Chana Hospital for emergency treatment. In addition, the blast shattered the windows of nearby parked cars.

A man in Surat Thani died after a grenade exploded in his hand while injuring four bystanders outside a home

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. on May 25. Officers from Tha Chana Police Station, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Chinkrit Sawatwong, responded after being alerted to the explosion. Rescue teams from Surat Thani joined them at the scene.

The house was a single-storey concrete home. Surapong’s body was found lying face down outside, covered in blood. He wore three-quarter jeans and a grey T-shirt. His wounds were consistent with a close-range blast.

According to witnesses, Surapong arrived that morning to make peace with his former girlfriend. However, things quickly escalated. When she rejected him, Surapong grew furious and pulled out a pair of scissors. He tried to stab her inside the house.

But villagers nearby saw what was happening. A group sitting out front, drinking coffee, jumped up to intervene. They stopped him before he could strike. Surapong stormed off to his car, a white Honda Civic with Surat Thani plates—Kor 3051.

That’s when things turned far more dangerous.

After a failed stabbing attempt, the man left and returned with a grenade to target those who intervened

From inside the car, he retrieved a hand grenade. He pulled the pin and threw it toward the people who had intervened. However, the device didn’t go off. For a moment, there was silence.

Surapong then did the unthinkable. He walked over, picked the grenade back up, and tried to throw it again. This time, it exploded in his hand, killing him on the spot.

The blast wounded four others nearby. Screams rang out as shrapnel tore through the air. Glass from nearby car windows flew across the driveway. Rescue workers arrived quickly and provided first aid before transporting the victims to hospital.

Meanwhile, police cordoned off the scene. Officers from Forensic Science Division 8 were called in to examine the site and analyse the explosive.

According to police, Surapong likely brought the grenade with him. They believe he kept it inside his vehicle, perhaps planning to use it if things didn’t go his way.

Police believe the grenade was kept in the car and are investigating the explosive after the deadly blast

Neighbours said Surapong had a history of temper issues. He had broken up with his girlfriend some time ago but continued trying to contact her. Although she cut off communication, he reportedly showed up unannounced several times.

This time, his desperation turned lethal.

The villagers who stopped him earlier may have saved the woman’s life. Yet, even their intervention could not prevent the chaos that followed. “He looked crazy. His face was red with anger,” said one local, still shaken. “When the first bomb didn’t explode, we ran. But he picked it up again.”

Initial reports suggest the grenade may have been military-grade, though authorities have not confirmed its origin. Thailand has strict laws on weapons possession. Therefore, police are now investigating how Surapong obtained the device.

Man’s violent temper and past contact attempts led to a fatal explosion while authorities probe weapon’s origins

They are also interviewing the injured survivors, who remain in hospital but are expected to recover. Fortunately, none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

In just a few minutes, a domestic dispute spiralled into a deadly explosion. Surapong’s final act of violence killed no one but himself. Yet, it left a community traumatised and four innocent people wounded.

The irony was not lost on residents. “He came to kill someone but ended up killing himself,” one witness said. “It’s like karma.”

Community left shaken as man’s failed attack kills only himself but wounds four bystanders seriously

Police are treating the case as a personal dispute that turned into a fatal public attack. Though the motive appears emotional, officers aren’t ruling anything out. Further forensic analysis will determine the type of explosive used and whether it had links to other incidents.

By late morning, officers had cleared the scene. Investigators collected debris from the bomb and fragments from nearby cars. The driveway outside house number 152/1 was still stained with blood and littered with broken glass.

What began as a failed love story ended with a bang that echoed across Samo Thong. The community now faces the aftermath of a man’s explosive rage—one that ended his life and also scarred others.

