North Dakota man faces seven federal counts over the alleged abuse of Phuket minors, with prosecutors citing repeated trips to Thailand since 2018 and explicit images found on his smartphone as core evidence in the expanding case with exploits right up to August 2025.

An American is set to appear before the U.S. Federal District Court in Bismarck this week, charged with abusing two minors in Phuket. The alleged crimes span from 2018 to August 2025. Sean D. Snyder reportedly travelled to Thailand specifically to commit sexual acts against minors. He has already been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury, based on police evidence, including explicit photos found on his smartphone.

An American citizen from North Dakota appeared in court on Monday, charged with sexually abusing minors in Thailand over several years. Sean D. Snyder faces seven federal counts tied to two victims in Phuket from 2018 through August 2025.

According to court records, a United States Federal Grand Jury in North Dakota indicted Snyder on seven separate counts. He is currently held without bond at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Centre in Bismarck. His initial court appearance and arraignment are scheduled in U.S. District Court.

The indictment alleges that Snyder repeatedly travelled to Phuket to engage in sexual conduct with minors. Four counts relate to one victim, with offences occurring between 2018 and late November 2024.

Second victim allegations and forensic evidence form core of new federal counts in Snyder indictment

Two additional counts involve a second victim between 2023 and mid-August 2025. Moreover, Snyder was indicted for possessing a smartphone containing images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Specifically, the charges include three counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. They also include three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. Additionally, there is one count of possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities confirmed the charges during court filings and reported the evidence was directly linked to the identified victims.

Police discovered the abusive material on Snyder’s smartphone. Furthermore, investigators traced his travel patterns, showing repeated trips to Thailand over the past seven years. The indictment states he deliberately travelled to Phuket for the purpose of engaging in sexual exploitation.

Investigation details show travel records and seized digital material forming basis of federal allegations

According to prosecutors, the investigation focused on U.S. citizens travelling internationally for child sexual abuse. The evidence included travel records, digital media, and witness statements. Also, authorities coordinated with foreign law enforcement to identify and confirm the victims.

Snyder remains in custody at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Centre. No bond has been granted, reflecting the seriousness of federal charges. Meanwhile, his initial court appearance will formalise the indictment and address procedural matters. Subsequent hearings will establish pretrial schedules and potential trial dates.

Court filings show the alleged offences spanned nearly seven years. During this period, Snyder allegedly travelled specifically to engage in sexual abuse abroad. Furthermore, the indictment lists precise timeframes and victims to support the federal counts.

According to prosecutors, the charges are based on multiple counts of sexual exploitation and possession of abusive materials.

Federal statutes outline penalties as authorities confirm continuing review of records and evidence

Federal statutes classify the alleged crimes as serious offences. Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries mandatory sentencing guidelines.

Similarly, engaging in sexual conduct in foreign places is subject to federal penalties. Additionally, possession of child pornography involves specific statutory sentencing requirements.

Investigators allege that Snyder arranged and coordinated these trips intentionally. Court records do not provide full details on locations beyond Phuket. However, authorities confirmed that additional evidence remains under review. Moreover, the case shows systematic exploitation of victims during international travel.

Prosecutors have not released further investigative details. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota has indicated that updates will follow as the case progresses. Local outlets, including KMOT and KFYR, reported authorities have confirmed links between Snyder’s smartphone evidence and the alleged victims.

Federal custody continues as case progresses with procedural steps and agency coordination

The Burleigh-Morton Detention Centre maintains Snyder under federal custody. Additionally, security and procedural measures remain in place while he awaits court proceedings. Court documents confirm that Snyder has not been granted bail.

Snyder’s indictment highlights ongoing federal enforcement against child exploitation abroad. Federal authorities regularly prosecute U.S. citizens who commit sexual offences overseas. Moreover, coordination with international law enforcement remains central to these investigations. According to prosecutors, these efforts aim to identify victims, secure evidence, and prosecute offenders.

Federal authorities are expected to provide updates as Snyder’s case proceeds. Local media continue to monitor developments closely. Furthermore, Snyder’s defence team has not publicly commented. Court filings confirm that federal prosecutors are managing the investigation and trial preparation.

Federal indictment outlines process in international child exploitation cases involving US citizens

The indictment demonstrates the federal process applied in international child exploitation cases. Moreover, it emphasises detailed investigation and legal review before grand jury charges are issued. The seven-count indictment against Snyder is among numerous federal cases targeting U.S. citizens travelling for illicit sexual conduct.

Undoubtedly, Snyder is facing serious federal charges. He remains detained without bond. His initial court appearance in the U.S. District Court will formally outline the charges and next steps. Meanwhile, authorities continue reviewing evidence.

The federal case demonstrates both domestic and international coordination in investigating sexual exploitation. Snyder’s indictment provides a concrete example of federal enforcement against Americans committing sexual offences abroad. In the last two decades, many Western countries have introduced legislation to prosecute citizens for sex-related crimes abroad.

Further reading:

Pattaya police arrest 44 year old French tourist accused of sex abuse of a minor in Nong Khai

New foreign-owned business model in sex industry with a Burmese bank account and trafficked workers

Mysterious death of young British man after Bangkok Karaoke bar following incident early on Monday morning

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in prison hell hole. Afterward, says he never did drugs but went mad

UK Tik Toker now tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen presently held in a Thai prison after overstaying visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit