A 26-year-old British man wanted for violent domestic abuse in the United Kingdom has been arrested in Sisaket, Thailand on St. Stephen’s Day after fleeing the UK in 2022 and is now being held by Thai authorities pending full extradition to face UK courts.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau, Nicholas had been evading authorities since 2022. Moreover, he fled the UK after allegedly committing serious assaults against his wife. Investigators said he forced his wife to swallow more than 100 tablets of various medications. In addition, he reportedly beat her with a BB gun or imitation firearm and a glass object.

The UK’s National Crime Agency tracked Nicholas to Thailand. Consequently, they requested assistance from Thai authorities to apprehend him. Thai police said the Central Investigation Bureau coordinated an operation based on intelligence from the UK, leading to his arrest.

Authorities said Nicholas is wanted under a Criminal Court arrest warrant issued on December 3, 2025. The charges include coercive or controlling behaviour against an intimate partner, intentional administration of poisonous or dangerous substances, assault, bodily harm and property damage.

During police questioning, the suspect denied all allegations. Nevertheless, he has been handed over to prosecutors as authorities proceed with extradition to the United Kingdom. Thai police said the suspect was escorted by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division following his arrest.

Local authorities confirmed the arrest took place without resistance. In addition, no weapons were found on the suspect. Police described the operation as carefully coordinated and executed based on verified intelligence.

The UK authorities have emphasised the severity of the alleged offences. Moreover, they described Nicholas’s flight to Thailand as an attempt to evade prosecution. British investigators said the man’s evasion lasted nearly three years.

Thai officials said Nicholas will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings. Furthermore, they confirmed the process will involve legal review and coordination between Thailand and the UK. The extradition follows treaties between the two nations allowing the transfer of individuals accused of serious crimes.

Police stated that Nicholas’s detention marks the end of his multi-year evasion of British law enforcement. Furthermore, they noted that cross-border cooperation was essential to locate and arrest the suspect. In addition, Thai authorities confirmed the suspect’s identity as a British national.

During the operation, officers confirmed the suspect was alone. Furthermore, local officers in Sisaket confirmed he was apprehended safely. Thai authorities highlighted the collaboration between local and national police units, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, which oversaw the escort.

Investigators said evidence and documentation related to the charges will be provided to British prosecutors. In addition, Thai authorities emphasised that the operation concluded securely and without incident. Police said the suspect’s extradition will allow UK courts to formally process all charges.

The Central Investigation Bureau described the arrest as part of broader efforts to address fugitives involved in serious crimes. Moreover, authorities underlined the importance of intelligence sharing and operational coordination with foreign agencies.

Nicholas’s alleged crimes included repeated physical assaults, forced ingestion of medications, and threats with a weapon. Police said these actions led to the UK Prosecutor issuing multiple charges before the courts. Furthermore, the man allegedly caused property damage during the alleged assaults.

Thai officials confirmed that extradition proceedings will proceed according to established legal procedures. Moreover, prosecutors in Thailand will review the request before transferring the suspect. The UK National Crime Agency will continue to provide necessary legal documentation and coordination.

The arrest has drawn attention for its cross-border complexity. Additionally, authorities said it demonstrates the capability of law enforcement to apprehend suspects abroad. Thai police said the operation relied on precise intelligence and careful planning.

Nicholas remains in detention in Sisaket under strict supervision. He may later be transferred to Bangkok. Furthermore, extradition will not occur until all legal steps in Thailand are completed. Police confirmed that the case remains ongoing, with further updates to be issued as proceedings continue.

British authorities highlighted the seriousness of the allegations. Moreover, investigators are continuing to collect evidence for ongoing legal proceedings. Thai police said their role will end once prosecutors take formal custody for extradition.

The suspect’s extradition will allow UK courts to formally address alleged offences, including coercive behaviour, assault, and administration of dangerous substances. Police also confirmed that Friday’s operation involved no injuries to officers or the suspect.

Local authorities said the operation involved coordinated efforts between Sisaket police, national investigators, and international law enforcement agencies. In addition, officials stressed that the operation concluded safely.

The UK’s National Crime Agency confirmed its ongoing collaboration with Thai authorities. Furthermore, officials said tracking and arresting Nicholas was a priority due to the severity of the alleged offences. Thai police confirmed that all steps followed standard legal protocols.

Extradition proceedings are expected to include review by Thai courts and coordination with British authorities. In addition, prosecutors will determine the timing and formal submission of the extradition request. Police emphasised that all actions complied with existing laws and procedures.

The Central Investigation Bureau said the arrest illustrates the effectiveness of cross-border intelligence sharing. In addition, officials stressed that fugitives attempting to evade justice internationally can still be located and apprehended.

Nicholas’s arrest ends a three-year effort by British authorities to capture the suspect. Furthermore, Thai authorities confirmed that no other individuals were involved in the arrest. Investigators said extradition to the United Kingdom is imminent once all legal formalities are complete.

The UK man will later be detained by the Immigration Bureau until his extradition is approved and put in place. This often can take months. In the meantime, he will quite likely be held at the Immigration Bureau’s central detention centre in Bangkok. This is a notorious prison, notorious for overcrowding and a lack of facilities for inmates.

